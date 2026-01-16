Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

You might think that using an iPhone or iPad without one of the best VPNs means you’re immune to the kind of snooping and tracking that plagues other devices. But while it’s true that iOS and iPadOS have robust security, they aren't magic. Even features like iCloud Private Relay, which act as a sort of lite VPN, it only protects you while browsing in Safari. Open Chrome, TikTok or any other app, and that privacy vanishes.

This is where a dedicated VPN becomes essential for both your phone and your tablet. Unlike Apple’s built-in tools, a good VPN wraps all your device's traffic in an encrypted tunnel. This not only shields your personal data from advertisers and ISPs but also keeps you safe when connecting to dodgy public Wi-Fi networks in coffee shops and airports.

I’ve tested a range of services to find the best VPNs for iPhone and iPad in 2026. All of these work seamlessly on iOS and iPadOS, but my top overall pick is ExpressVPN for its sheer simplicity and ease of use on iOS devices. NordVPN isn’t far behind, however, it’s just a little more clunky on iPhone, and Surfshark’s a great budget pick if money’s tight. Below, I’ve pulled together my top VPN picks for any iPhone user.

Read more: The best VPNs for Fire TV Stick

The best VPNs for iPhone and iPad in 2026 are:

Best overall – ExpressVPN: From £2.62 per month, Expressvpn.com

– ExpressVPN: From £2.62 per month, Expressvpn.com Best for features – Surfshark: From £1.69, Surfshark.com

Surfshark: From £1.69, Surfshark.com Best for security – NordVPN: From £2.59 per month, Nordvpn.com

– NordVPN: From £2.59 per month, Nordvpn.com Best free VPN – Windscribe: Free, Windscribe.com

How I tested

I tested a range of VPNs on my iPhone and iPad ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

I tested a range of VPNs on my iPhone 15 Pro Max to see how well they performed on iOS. Speed and reliability were key factors, along with how well they could access content while travelling abroad or help stay connected to services from the UK. I also checked for strict no-logging policies to ensure your data stays private.

Beyond the basics, I explored extra features like multi-hop support for added privacy, split tunnelling to let you control which apps use the VPN and kill switch functionality to protect your data if the connection drops. I made sure these worked seamlessly on both iPhone and iPad and weren’t just shoddy ports of the desktop application. I also assessed overall value, comparing subscription costs and free trial options to see which VPNs delivered the best experience for iPhone and iPad users. You can read The Independent’s full VPN testing methodology for more details . After putting them through their paces, these are the ones I’d recommend.