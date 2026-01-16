The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best VPNs for iPhones and iPads 2026, tested and approved by an Apple expert
I rate these VPNs highly for iPhones and iPads, whether you’re trying to keep your browsing private or stream securely
You might think that using an iPhone or iPad without one of the best VPNs means you’re immune to the kind of snooping and tracking that plagues other devices. But while it’s true that iOS and iPadOS have robust security, they aren't magic. Even features like iCloud Private Relay, which act as a sort of lite VPN, it only protects you while browsing in Safari. Open Chrome, TikTok or any other app, and that privacy vanishes.
This is where a dedicated VPN becomes essential for both your phone and your tablet. Unlike Apple’s built-in tools, a good VPN wraps all your device's traffic in an encrypted tunnel. This not only shields your personal data from advertisers and ISPs but also keeps you safe when connecting to dodgy public Wi-Fi networks in coffee shops and airports.
I’ve tested a range of services to find the best VPNs for iPhone and iPad in 2026. All of these work seamlessly on iOS and iPadOS, but my top overall pick is ExpressVPN for its sheer simplicity and ease of use on iOS devices. NordVPN isn’t far behind, however, it’s just a little more clunky on iPhone, and Surfshark’s a great budget pick if money’s tight. Below, I’ve pulled together my top VPN picks for any iPhone user.
The best VPNs for iPhone and iPad in 2026 are:
- Best overall – ExpressVPN: From £2.62 per month, Expressvpn.com
- Best for features – Surfshark: From £1.69, Surfshark.com
- Best for security – NordVPN: From £2.59 per month, Nordvpn.com
- Best free VPN – Windscribe: Free, Windscribe.com
How I tested
I tested a range of VPNs on my iPhone 15 Pro Max to see how well they performed on iOS. Speed and reliability were key factors, along with how well they could access content while travelling abroad or help stay connected to services from the UK. I also checked for strict no-logging policies to ensure your data stays private.
Beyond the basics, I explored extra features like multi-hop support for added privacy, split tunnelling to let you control which apps use the VPN and kill switch functionality to protect your data if the connection drops. I made sure these worked seamlessly on both iPhone and iPad and weren’t just shoddy ports of the desktop application. I also assessed overall value, comparing subscription costs and free trial options to see which VPNs delivered the best experience for iPhone and iPad users. You can read The Independent’s full VPN testing methodology for more details . After putting them through their paces, these are the ones I’d recommend.
1ExpressVPN
- Best Overall
- Number of servers More than 3,000
- Number of server locations 105 countries
- Number of simultaneous devices supported Up to 13
- Why we love it
- Blazing fast
- Great streaming support
- Clean and simple UI
- Take note
- Not as many advanced features such as double VPN and specialised P2P servers
ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs I’ve tested on my iPhone and iPad. The app is clean, simple and easy to use, letting me choose from a number of countries, or let the smart location feature pick the fastest nearby server for me automatically. It’s quick to switch servers too, and you can choose between ExpressVPN’s own Lightway protocol and IKEv2 for speed and reliability.
But it’s also kitted out with some really neat features. Not only was it fast during my tests, but the ExpressVPN app has a Network Protection feature (a kill switch), which blocks all internet traffic if the VPN connection drops. The app features a built-in, fully customisable threat manager that blocks trackers and malicious websites, along with ad blocking and parental controls. ExpressVPN Keys, its secure password manager, is also integrated directly into the app, letting me store unlimited passwords, notes and credit card details across devices.
All ExpressVPN servers run on RAM-only infrastructure, meaning data is wiped every time a server restarts. You can also run IP, DNS and WebRTC leak tests directly inside the app to check your privacy settings. It’s also incredibly fast at both connecting to a server and while browsing and streaming while using that connection.
In terms of streaming, I tested ExpressVPN by connecting to the default United Kingdom server on my iPhone, and it performed flawlessly. It allowed me to stay connected to my favourite streaming services while using UK servers, giving me confidence that they would work seamlessly while travelling abroad. During my tests, I had no issues accessing libraries of popular streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and ITVX, with reliable speeds and no buffering throughout.
Last year, ExpressVPN also introduced three separate pricing tiers. The basic tier gives you the VPN, use on 10 devices and lite protection starting from £2.62 per month. If you want the password manager and advanced protection, as well as a free three-day eSIM and use on 12 devices at once, then the advanced tier is for you, costing £3.36 per month. There’s also a pro tier for business users, which throws in a free dedicated IP address. While ExpressVPN is one of the more expensive VPNs. I love its simple interface, fast servers and excellent streaming performance. It’s a great all-rounder for the iPhone, with a kill switch, a threat manager, built-in live chat support in the app and a nifty password manager.
Who is it best for?
If you want the very simplest VPN for your iPhone, while still offering top-notch security and speed, this is it. ExpressVPN is about the same price as NordVPN now, and it’s a doddle to use.
2Surfshark VPN
- Best For features
- Number of servers More than 4,500
- Number of server countries More than 100 countries
- Number of devices supported Unlimited
- Why we love it
- Kill switch available
- Lots of multi-hop server options
- Rotating IP addresses included
- Inexpensive
- Good for streaming
- Supports split tunnelling
- Take note
- Notifications can get annoying
- A little hard to navigate
Acquired by Nord Security in 2021, Surfshark is a great value VPN that is filled with features that aren’t available on other VPN apps. While it’s admittedly a bit cluttered, more advanced users will enjoy having a wide range of options at their fingertips.
On the main home screen, you can quickly connect to your nearest server, see whether your real location and online activity are being hidden and encrypted, as well as search for specific country servers. There’s a dedicated location tab if you want more detailed server options, such as access to the fastest server, the nearest country, a static IP address (if you don’t want your server to change while browsing), and a list of MultiHop servers, which tunnel your traffic through two different servers for extra security. Surfshark gives you an actual list of MultiHop server pairs to pick from, unlike NordVPN’s Double VPN feature, which automatically selects one for you.
If you’re a Surfshark One subscriber, you’ll also be able to access the Surfshark Search engine directly inside the iPhone and iPad app, giving you access to organic search results unaffected by your GPS location. There’s also Surfshark Alert, which monitors your email addresses and personal information for leaks – though this is something included for free with NordVPN and ExpressVPN subscriptions. We also like that you have the alternative ID feature baked into the app.
The worst thing about the Surfshark app is its very annoying and very intrusive notifications. If you ever pass by a public wifi hotspot hosted by providers such as O2 or Virgin Media, you’ll be pinged and asked to connect to the VPN every single time. You also get bugged by promotional notifications, asking you to renew your subscription, so I just ended up turning off notifications altogether.
You’ve got access to WireGuard, IKEv2, OpenVPN (UTP) and OpenVPN (TCP) protocols, a clean web feature for blocking malicious ads and websites, but more excitingly, you’ve also got access to a kill switch, rotating IP addresses, which helps to stop you from being tracked online, and – best of all – a split tunnelling feature. Called Bypasser, it lets you exclude certain websites from the VPN tunnel – good for online banking.
In terms of streaming, Surfshark gave me access to UK Netflix, Disney+, as well as BBC iPlayer and ITVX during my tests. There was some slight buffering towards the start of each stream, but once it got going, it played through right until the end without stopping. Considering how cheap Surfshark is in comparison to the competition, it’s a really good service.
Who is it best for?
On a budget? Surfshark is the cheapest VPN with the same features as ExpressVPN and NordVPN. The two-year plan will see you pay less than £2 per month, and you can use it on as many devices as you want. Just remember to cancel ahead of time or the price of the subscription will go up after your first two years are up.
3NordVPN
- Best For security
- Number of servers More than 8.200
- Number of server countries 165
- Number of simultaneous devices supported Up to 10
- Why we love it
- Very customisable
- Lots of advanced features such as specialist servers and dark web monitoring
- Great for streaming
- Take note
- User interface is a little messy
- Can be overwhelming for new users
NordVPN is a fantastic choice for iPhone and iPad users who like to get hands-on with their VPN settings. The interface is a little messy compared to other apps, with a map-based layout front and centre and a variety of security options and server types accessible from the home screen, but it’s very feature-packed, You can quickly connect to the nearest, fastest server or favourite specific ones for easy access. The app also offers speciality servers, including Double VPN (routing your traffic through two servers for extra encryption), P2P sharing, and Onion Over VPN, which routes traffic through the Tor network for enhanced privacy. There’s also a detailed country list with a search bar, and you can even re-skin the app with a dark or light theme.
The standout feature is Meshnet, which allows you to create a secure, private network linking up to 60 devices, including 10 of your own and 50 external ones. This is great for securely sharing files, gaming or routing traffic through another device's IP address, essentially turning your friends' devices into VPN servers. Another neat feature is the ability to pause your VPN connection for five minutes, 30 minutes or an hour, automatically reconnecting after the timer ends. NordVPN also tracks your usage with weekly statistics and gamified elements like daily streaks and longest connection times.
You can switch between multiple protocols, including NordLynx (its WireGuard-based protocol), IKEv2 and OpenVPN (UDP/TCP). Its Threat Protection feature blocks malicious ads and websites, while the Dark Web Monitor alerts you if your email credentials are leaked in a data breach. An automatic kill switch is also built into the iOS app, ensuring your data remains protected if the VPN connection drops, though there’s no option to toggle this feature on or off.
In terms of streaming, NordVPN works perfectly. I tested it by connecting to both UK and US servers, and it performed brilliantly, letting me stay connected to services like Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and ITVX. There were no buffering issues or slow speeds during my tests. There’s no in-app chat, though you can raise issues in the app and get a response via email. While it might feel a bit overwhelming for beginners, it’s a pretty secure and flexible option for advanced users who want a super customisable VPN for their iPhones.
Who is it best for?
If you want to customise everything and want the fullest VPN experience with fast speeds and lots of privacy features, then NordVPN is the provider for you. It’s cheaper than ExpressVPN while still offering more.
4Windscribe VPN
- Best Free VPN
- Number of servers More than 1,000
- Number of server locations 10 (free), more than 69 (pro version)
- Number of devices supported Unlimited
- Why we love it
- Free 10GB per month
- Fun user interface
- Works with BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Netflix and more
- Fair free plan
- RAM-only servers
- Take note
- Not the fastest VPN in the world
- Based out of Canada
If you’re after a free VPN for your iPhone, Windscribe is my top pick. Based out of Canada, Windscribe offers users a generous 10GB of free data per month, if you sign up with a confirmed email address. Impressively, you can also sign up without providing an email – a rare feature among VPN providers, especially free ones – though you’ll be capped at 2GB of data per month, which is still substantial. While some free VPNs offer higher data allowances, finding one that lets you stream while travelling abroad is nearly impossible.
The Windscribe iPhone app is a little bit complicated and messy, with lots of text and buttons. The home screen features a prominent “connect” button for quick access to the nearest or selected server, and there are server locations specifically for streaming. A list of server locations is easily accessible, though it’s a bit tricky to tell which ones are free in the 10 available countries.
From the home screen, you can customise your experience by selecting from multiple protocols, including WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Stealth and WStunnel, so you can choose what you like in terms of speed and security.
I really like Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. tool, a domain and IP blocking system that blocks ads, trackers and malware at the DNS level. This tool is customisable, giving you control over your browsing safety while improving speed. All features, including ad-blocking, are available to free users – none of it is locked behind a paywall.
During testing, Windscribe’s free plan performed OK. Speeds are admittedly not the best, with streams taking a while to load. It was also a bit sluggish browsing the web on Safari, but the fact that I was able to access local streaming services was a real highlight – BBC iPlayer, ITVX and Channel 4 were all accessible, and that’s not something you often see from a free VPN.
But is it safe? Windscribe has come a long way since the 2021 Ukraine server incident, where two unencrypted servers were seized by authorities. Since then, the company has completely overhauled its infrastructure to ensure something like that doesn’t happen again. It’s switched to RAM-only servers, meaning no data is ever stored permanently, and adopted perfect forward secrecy, so even if someone got their hands on a private key, they couldn’t decrypt past sessions. On top of that, keys are rotated regularly to keep things extra secure.
Windscribe has also had its systems independently audited. Its desktop apps were audited by Leviathan Security Group in 2021, its mobile apps in 2022, and its entire new infrastructure by PacketLabs in 2024. Each time, the issues that were found were promptly resolved.
While 10GB of data is sufficient for moderate use, it may not stretch far for those who frequently stream or download large files. But if you use it occasionally, Windscribe is a great option, and its flexibility to work without requiring personal information is a big win for privacy-conscious users. If you like Windscribe’s independence, not being owned by Kape or Nord Securities, you might enjoy the pro plan, which gives you unlimited access – no data limits and all of its suite of on-location servers.
Who is it best for?
If you don’t want to pay a penny, then Windscribe’s free tier is my favourite free VPN for iPhone and iPad users. There is a 10GB data cap, but it works exactly the same as the paid-for tier, meaning you can access streaming services while travelling abroad.
Your questions on iPhone and iPad VPNs answered
What are the best VPNs for iPhone and iPad?
If you’re looking to get a VPN for your iPhone or iPad, my top recommendation is ExpressVPN. It’s blazingly fast, worked with every single streaming service I tried and has a beautiful user interface that’s easy to navigate and simple to use. It’s packed full of features, even on the iPhone app.
If you want something a bit more comprehensive or customisable, then I’d opt for NordVPN or Surfshark – both excellent VPN options. For a free VPN, you can’t go wrong with Windscribe and the free 10GB of data per month, a service that works with most streaming services.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic who has written about VPNs and cybersecurity for a number of years. Having tested numerous VPNs on iPhones, he knows what works well in real-world situations, from privacy features to app usability. He also stays up to date with the latest developments in VPN technology and iOS to help you make the right choice.
