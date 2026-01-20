The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best cheap VPNs for 2026: Top cheapest services from just 5p a day
It’s possible to get a VPN for pennies, and they’re still as feature-packed as pricier rivals
- 1Surfshark VPNRead review£22CyberGhost VPNRead review£2
You only need to spend a few pennies per day to get a reliable VPN in 2026. In fact, some of the best cheap VPNs I’ve tested offer the same level of privacy, speed and excellent stability as pricier services. Although free VPNs can look tempting on paper, paying even a tiny amount can go a long way when it comes to privacy. Many free services log your browsing activity and monetise it, and even the better free VPNs tend to come with tight data caps and noticeably slower speeds.
While the price of some premium services now cost about as much as a streaming subscription, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that bring the monthly cost down to just a few pounds a month if you’re happy to commit to a longer plan. It’s worth keeping an eye on renewal rates, though, as prices often jump once that initial term comes to an end.
I’ve been putting affordable VPNs through their paces for years at The Independent, and the good news is that going cheap no longer means having to compromise on features. Many cheap VPNs now match their pricier rivals on features, performance and security. Surfshark remains my top pick overall, costing less than £2 per month on a 24-month plan. Below, I’ve picked, tested and reviewed the best cheap VPNs you can buy in 2026.
Read more: The best VPNs for every device
The best cheap VPNs for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Surfshark VPN: From £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com
- Best for streaming – CyberGhost VPN: From £1.78 per month, Cyberghostvpn.com
- Best for features – NordVPN: From £2.59 per month, Nordvpn.com
How I tested
To find the best cheap VPNs, I put each provider through its paces on a range of devices, including a Windows laptop, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an Android Nothing Phone. I installed the apps, connected to multiple servers and ran speed tests to see how well they performed during everyday browsing, streaming and gaming.
Affordability is important here, so I compared pricing plans, discounts and money-back guarantees to make sure they offer real value. One thing to note is that some of these providers only become cheap when you opt for a one- or two-year plan. Be sure to cancel before your plan is up, or you will be charged an extortionate fee in most cases, making the VPN the very opposite of cheap. We’ve got a guide on exactly how we test VPNs here at The Independent, and my full methodology is explained at the bottom of the article.
Read more: Best VPN for Amazon Fire TV Stick
1Surfshark VPN
- Best Cheap VPN overall
- Number of servers More than 9,700
- Number of server countries More than 100
- Number of simultaneous devices supported Unlimited
- Devices supported Windows, Mac OS, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire TV and more
- Money-back guarantee 30 days
- Why we love it
- Packed with features
- Fast and reliable
- Easy to use
- Customisable
- Take note
- Some features exclusive to Windows and Android
Surfshark might have a low price tag, but that doesn’t mean it’s slouch in terms of quality. Quite the opposite. It’s arguably one of the top options overall and even outperforms some of the pricier options in my review of the best VPNs. In fact, it’s the cheapest VPN on this list, while still boasting the richest set of features.
One of the best-value VPNs I’ve tested, Surfshark can be installed it on an unlimited number of devices with a single subscription, securing all your gadgets without having to pay extra. It’s fast, secure and feature-packed, with speeds only dropping by around five per cent when I connected to the nearest UK server.
The clean and approachable interface makes it easy to navigate, and you get a choice of multiple protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN, allowing you to balance security and speed. Standard AES-256 encryption (often called military grade), a recently improved kill switch and split tunnelling on all apps give you more control over your traffic.
A standout feature is ‘MultiHop’, which routes your connection through two servers instead of one, for an extra layer of security – something even the most expensive VPNs don’t always offer. The Alternative ID feature, included in the starter plan, is another clever touch, letting you generate a fake name, address, email and phone number to help avoid spam and data leaks. It also worked with every UK streaming service I tested.
Most people will be fine with the cheapest starter package but, if you want antivirus and Surfshark’s non-trackable search engine, you can upgrade to the Surfshark one bundle for a bit extra.
At the time of writing, Surfshark’s 27-month Starter plan costs £40.23 up front, which works out at around 5p per day – exceptional value for a VPN with this many features. The catch is the renewal price, which jumps sharply once the initial term ends, so it’s important to cancel before the 27 months are up if you don’t want to be charged full price again. If you only need a VPN short-term, the monthly plan is much pricier at £9.89 per month.
Who is it best for?
If you’re on a budget and want the best mix of features and affordability, Surfshark is a no-brainer. It’s got loads of features and extras, unlimited devices and doesn’t cost the Earth.
2CyberGhost VPN
- Best Cheap VPN for streaming
- Number of servers More than 9,700
- Number of server countries More than 100
- Number of simultaneous devices supported Seven
- Devices supported Windows, Mac, Linux, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Android, iOS, routers and more
- Money-back guarantee 45 days
- Why we love it
- Generous 45-day money-back guarantee
- Easy to use
- Great for streaming
- Take note
- Not many advanced features
- Pretty basic
- Windows-first approach
If you’re looking for a VPN that’s built for streaming, look no further than CyberGhost. Affordable and easy to use, it has dedicated servers for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and more.
Speeds dropped by five to 10 per cent when connected to the nearest UK server, which is fast enough for 4K streaming without buffering. A single subscription covers seven devices, though this is less generous than Surfshark’s unlimited connections. It includes AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and split tunnelling, with support for WireGuard and OpenVPN. While it doesn’t have MultiHop, it does include NoSpy servers, which are owned and managed by CyberGhost, for added privacy.
Streaming is where CyberGhost really shines, with servers optimised for specific platforms such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and ITVX, making it easy to pick the best option for smooth playback. Some features, such as gaming-optimised servers and peer-to-peer (P2P) servers, are only available on Windows, making it a less versatile choice for Mac and mobile users.
At the time of writing, a 28-month plan costs £49.92, which works out as £1.78 per month or around 6p per day, and you get a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is longer than most VPNs. It’s a great choice for streaming but its Windows-first approach means Mac and mobile users miss out on some of its best features. It’s also very simple – there aren’t lots of extra features, and the provider canned its password manager a couple of years ago, which is a shame.
Who is it best for?
If you care about accessing your favourite local streaming services from home while you’re travelling abroad, then CyberGhost is probably the best VPN for you. It’s better for Windows and Android users than Mac and iOS users, however, so keep that in mind.
3NordVPN
- Best Cheap VPN for features
- Number of servers 7,155
- Number of server countries 118
- Number of simultaneous devices supported Up to 10
- Devices supported Windows, Mac OS, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire TV and more
- Money back guarantee 30 days
- Why we love it
- Extremely fast
- Packed with features
- Meshnet private network
- Take note
- Clunky UI
- There are cheaper VPNs available
While NordVPN isn’t the cheapest provider in this list, it’s still an affordable service. my overall pick for the best VPN on the market, NordVPN is the most feature-packed provider out of the list, offering lightning download speeds, top security and plenty of servers to choose from.
The user interface feels much more streamlined now that NordVPN has moved away from its old interactive map in favour of a cleaner, dashboard-led layout. Server selection is quicker and more intuitive, with security tools easier to access at a glance. NordVPN still offers one of the largest server networks I’ve tested, with coverage spanning well over 100 countries, and it continues to expand its locations year on year.
Meshnet is one of NordVPN’s standout features. It lets you create a secure private network linking up to 60 devices, including 10 of your own and 50 external, so you can share files and play games locally and securely in a private sandbox. But if you don’t care about those advanced features, then you’ll be pleased to know that it still has AES-256 encryption, an automatic kill switch and split-tunnelling support.
You also have features like double VPN, which routes your connection through two servers for added security. Plus, it worked with all the streaming services we tested, letting us stream Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and others while connected.
At the time of writing, a 27-month subscription to NordVPN’s basic plan costs £62.16 up-front, which works out to about £2.59 per month or 9p per day. Not the cheapest, yes, but a lot cheaper than some other providers. Like Surfshark, make sure to cancel your membership before the end of the subscription, or you’ll be hit with a huge £214 charge for the next two years.
Who is it best for?
NordVPN isn’t the cheapest service on this list, but it’s by far and away the most feature-rich. If you care about speed, privacy and features, then this is the one to go for, and you can get it for less than £3 a month.
Your questions on cheap VPNs answered
What are the best cheap VPNs?
If you’re looking for an affordable VPN, I recommend Surfshark. It offers unlimited device connections, strong security and plenty of premium features, all for one low price. CyberGhost is the best for streaming, thanks to optimised servers for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more, but many of its best features are Windows-only. Overall, Surfshark has the best in terms of price, performance and features.
Best of the rest
IPVanish made it onto this list in 2025, but it hasn’t quite made the cut for 2026. While it still delivers solid performance for streaming and gaming, with unlimited device connections, strong encryption and plenty of advanced settings, its pricing has crept up, so I’d no longer call it a budget pick. At £3.40 per month on a yearly plan, there are now cheaper VPNs that offer a more modern interface, better ease of use and faster speeds. IPVanish remains a capable option if you value granular controls, but there are better value picks available at the moment.
How I tested the best cheap VPNs in full
I put the above VPNs through a rigorous review process, where I looked at the following criteria :
- Pricing and renewal: Affordability is obviously key. I look at how clearly each provider communicates their pricing tiers, how steep the renewal hikes are, and how easy it is to apply for a money-back guarantee.
- Speed and stability: I compare download and upload speeds across UK, US and long-distance servers using WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, testing how each VPN handles streaming, downloads and general browsing.
- Security and privacy tools: I examine features like the kill switch, split tunnelling, ad-blockers and tracker protection. I also note which providers pass recent no-logs audits or open-source their apps.
- User experience: I assess how easy the apps are to use, how simple it is to connect to specific servers or use certain features, and whether the connection process is reliable.
- Streaming support: I test whether each VPN can access services like BBC iPlayer, Channel 4 and Netflix, so I can access UK content while travelling abroad.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
With more than eight years of experience testing and writing about tech and cybersecurity – including VPNs – senior tech critic Alex Lee knows what makes a service worth your time and money. He’s personally used VPNs, so he understands which features actually matter. His recommendations are based on hands-on testing, detailed research and comparisons of key essentials, such as speed, security and pricing. Having also written extensively about cybersecurity, he knows what to look out for and is here to help you find the best VPN for your needs.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best VPN services
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks