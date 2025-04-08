Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A blocked drain can be an unpleasant but common issue, especially if anyone in your household has long hair or you live in an older home. However, it can take just a few minutes to clear stubborn blockages with a little help from one of the best drain unblockers.

Saving you time, worry and mess, most sink and drain cleaners use a mix of chemicals – typically caustic soda, bleaching agents or both – that break down clogs caused by hair, grease, soap scum and food waste. These formulas are designed to dissolve blockages quickly, restoring water flow without the need to dismantle pipes or call in a plumber.

Ignoring a slow-draining sink or bath can lead to more serious plumbing problems down the line, including foul odours, water damage, and costly repairs. Finding the right drain unblocker can help you avoid such headaches.

We’ve put a range of drain cleaners to the test to find out which ones work best and are worth your time and money. We tested some chemical-based products as well as some natural or enzymatic alternatives in a bid to clear blockages while being kinder to the planet.

How we tested

We tested drain cleaners in multiple bathrooms and kitchens within an old Victorian house over a couple of months, allowing time for natural build-ups to accumulate. To ensure consistency, we added hair from a hairbrush and some extra soap and toothpaste scum to the sinks the day before using each unblocking product.

We measured drainage speed before and after each treatment ( Zoe Griffin )

Each product was assessed on how quickly it took effect, with visible signs of action such as foaming, bubbling, or water movement. We measured drainage speed before and after treatment. We also noted any strong chemical odours and checked whether surrounding surfaces were affected.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoe Griffin has been evaluating and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, testing a wide range of cleaning products like the best laundry detergents, the best stain removers, and the best fabric conditioners. Taking into account choices for all budgets, from supermarket own-brands to premium options, Zoe's reviews are always based on her genuine experiences through real-world testing.

The best drain unblockers for 2025 are: