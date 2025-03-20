I did 100 loads of laundry and found the 10 best fabric conditioners

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The scent and feel of a fresh load of laundry instantly lifts the spirits. However, soft laundry can be surprisingly hard to achieve, especially if you only use a laundry detergent. As detergent cleans laundry and removes dirt, sweat, and stains, it can strip fabrics of their natural softness, leaving them feeling rough or stiff.

Fabric conditioner corrects this. It works by coating fibres with a thin layer of conditioner, making them smoother and protecting them from damage.

It also helps reduce static cling, prevents clothes from stretching, fading, or wearing out too quickly, and makes ironing easier by minimising wrinkles. Best of all, fabric conditioner also adds long-lasting fragrance to keep your clothes smelling fresh between washes.

Whether you're looking for a conditioner that leaves your laundry luxuriously soft, a non-scented option for sensitive skin, or an environmentally friendly choice, there are a lot of choices on the market and a lot of jargon. I tested dozens of loads of laundry to find out which conditioner leaves laundry the loveliest.

How I tested

open image in gallery We found the very best fabric softener after testing 100 loads of laundry ( Zoe Griffin/ The Independent )

I tested each fabric conditioner on at least 10 loads of laundry to assess its performance on colours, whites, bedding and towels. After each wash, I rated the scent, feel and the overall effect it had on every fabric. I also considered how each conditioner impacted the feel of our garments after multiple washes, checking for any signs of residue or buildup. I also scrutinised any environmental claims, ensuring these fabric conditioners delivered quality conditioning without compromising sustainability.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Griffin has been evaluating and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, exploring a wide range of items from home appliances to children's toys. When assessing everyday essentials like fabric conditioner, she takes into account choices for all budgets, from supermarket own-brands to premium home delivery subscription services. Zoe's reviews are always based on her genuine experiences through real-world testing.

The best fabric conditioners for 2025 are: