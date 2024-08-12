NEOM Perfect night’s sleep pillow mist
- Best: for falling asleep quicker
- Why we love it
- Made from pure source ingredients
- A blend of sleep-promoting oils
- Good quality bottle and diffusing spray head
A pillow spray, like any other sleep aid, should contain key ingredients that promote relaxation. In more scientific terms, you want components that will support the production of melatonin – the sleep hormone. NEOM’s Perfect night’s sleep mist is a mix of 14 essential oils that all boast soothing properties.
The blend’s chief component is lavender oil, but it also contains chamomile, patchouli, sweet basil and jasmine, which have all been used to support sleep in herbalist traditions for thousands of years due to their mild sedative effects.
The scent is heady and floral but has a freshness to it too. Just be mindful with how much you use so that you aren’t overwhelmed. One to two sprays is more than enough because NEOM’s products carry well in the air and don’t wear off quickly. The scents are strong and made from very pure source ingredients – which is one of the reasons I love the brand.
Over the course of two weeks I used my sleep tracker to see how quickly I fell asleep and what the quality of my sleep was like. The mist was obviously a relaxing addition to my bedtime routine and lent the whole proceeding a more ritualistic and luxurious feel, but I didn’t expect instant results.
I was pleasantly surprised to find that after a week of using the mist I was falling asleep quicker and had spent more time in deep sleep than the previous week. The second week showed similar results. Interestingly, this was in line with NEOM’s own deep sleep programme – a series of tests which showed that 88 per cent of participants experienced a better night’s sleep using the brand’s sleep products.
I also found that the spray bottle itself was better than other bottles I’d used. A small glass bottle of the liquid paired with a diffusing head that dispensed a fine mist across my pillow – rather than a squirt of liquid – were a nice touch.