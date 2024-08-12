Jump to content

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Monday 12 August 2024 18:43
When it comes to my wellbeing routine, I lean pretty heavily on certain brands and NEOM is one of them. I’ve been using the brand’s aromatherapy-led products for several years and so far, they’ve never let me down.

Now to some, the use of aromatherapy might seem woo woo but you need only look to studies on the health benefits of certain aromatic plants – and there are many – to understand why I swear by the use of scent for its mood-boosting and relaxing properties.

Lavender in particular is one of the scents I rely on. My mum often popped a drop of lavender essential oil on my pillow if I was having trouble sleeping as a child and I’ve carried on the tradition into my adulthood, albeit in different ways. I take sleep supplements that contain lavender and use modern blends of essential oils that contain the powerful herb in diffusers around the house to promote a sense of calm. I also use soothing skincare made with lavender after exercising and before bed so when I noticed NEOM had created a pillow mist using this hero ingredient, I was keen to put it to the test.

How I tested

I spritzed onto my pillow every night before bed and breathed deeply
I spritzed onto my pillow every night before bed and breathed deeply (Emilie Lavinia)

My sleep routine is pretty on point these days and I use a mixture of sleep aids to ensure I get a peaceful night’s rest. But even with the supplements, teas and tech I use, I sometimes, especially if there’s a lot on my mind, I struggle to fall asleep quickly and stay asleep throughout the night. My fitness tracker will often tell me that I’ve not stayed in a deep sleep for as long as I should have and in the morning I’ll feel the effects.

I tested the NEOM pillow spray for two weeks to see if it could help me both fall asleep faster and stay asleep. I spritzed a few times on my pillow before getting into bed and breathed deeply. The brand recommends breathing in through your nose for seven seconds and out through your mouth slowly for 11 seconds for best results so I did this after spritzing every night and then lay down to sleep.

NEOM Perfect night’s sleep pillow mist

NEOM pillow mist Independent
  • Best: for falling asleep quicker
  • Why we love it
    • Made from pure source ingredients
    • A blend of sleep-promoting oils
    • Good quality bottle and diffusing spray head
  1.  £18 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict

Overall, I was more impressed with the mist than I thought I’d be. I’m an advocate of aromatherapy as a sleep aid and I love some of NEOM’s other products – the magnesium body butter in particular helped me to sleep better and I use it after every gym session to help relieve muscle aches the next day – however, in the past I haven’t been that impressed with other pillow sprays I’ve tried. This one has made me change my mind, particularly as my stress levels were slightly higher during the first week and this usually has a palpable impact on my sleep quality.

