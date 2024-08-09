The green smoothie recipe I swear by, thanks to this secret ingredient

Support truly

You might think putting oats in a smoothie sounds strange, but hear me out, because this simple trick could change your mornings for the better. Oats are actually an amazing addition to a smoothie, especially at breakfast. Considered to be the healthiest grains you can find, they contain protein, B vitamins and essential nutrients like manganese, magnesium, iron, selenium and zinc. They also contain gut-regulating fibre, which can help with tummy troubles and kickstart your digestive system.

They’re also a great source of slow-release energy with the power to stabilise your blood sugar and keep you feeling full for longer. So if you’re someone who struggles with mid-morning cravings and a propensity for snacking, this smoothie is about to become your hero.

I love a green smoothie. Green drinks can help you get your veggies in daily, especially those darker leafy greens, which many people struggle to consume enough of. Green vegetables like spinach are a spinach abundant in B Vitamins, which are the key to fighting tiredness and feeling energised. Vitamin B will also keep your brain functioning well and keep your skin healthy.

Now, you can’t just put raw oats in a drink because that would result in a very lumpy smoothie. The oats you want to opt for are rolled oats. These are already partially cooked and much softer and easier to blend. You’ll need to use a blender, Nutribullet or food processor for this recipe but if you don’t want to invest in a big expensive piece of kitchen gear, there are plenty of small instant smoothie mixers to choose from.

So, here’s my recipe for an energising protein smoothie that will keep you full for hours and feeling great.

Ingredients

Makes two smoothies

1 ripe banana

1 apple

80g of baby spinach

60g of rolled oats – Myprotein’s oats are the ones I always rebuy

300ml semi-skimmed milk (or plant-based milk)

2 tbsp of almond butter or peanut butter – I’d recommend Myprotein’s all-natural almond butter

1 handful of ice cubes

Method

The finished product ( Emilie Lavinia )

Chop the apple and banana into pieces and place in your blender, these ingredients are what gives the smoothie its sweetness and considering how savoury spinach and oats are, these fruits do a lot of heavy lifting.

Next add the spinach. Baby spinach works best for this recipe. Add your oats, milk and your choice of nut butter. Almond butter has a milder flavour but peanut butter gives the drink a nice nutty kick. Of course, if you have an allergy, you can leave this ingredient out. However, if you want an extra hit of nutritious goodness, nut butter is a wonderful source of antioxidants, healthy fats and magnesium.

Add a handful of ice cubes to the mixture and blitz everything in the blender until it’s smooth. If the mixture looks too thick, add a little bit of water and blitz again.You can repeat this process until the smoothie looks runny enough for your liking.

Then pour into your bottle or a glass and enjoy. I always find a metal bottle works best for keeping the smoothie chilled on the go but if you’re at home on a hot day, there’s nothing better than a tall glass of this winning recipe.