The luxe aromatherapy diffuser wellness fans love has just been reduced

Neom wellbeing pod luxe diffuser
- Why we love it
- Fills large spaces
- Looks beautiful
- Made from upcycled materials
- Take note
- Oils not include
The wellbeing pod certainly scores highly where aesthetics are concerned. The water chamber is plastic, for obvious reasons, but the outer shell has been crafted from upcycled wood and textural white ceramic, earning it its luxe credentials.
The interface is intuitive too, with a touch sensor to scroll through the light and power settings. As for the light, the pod gives off a warm glow which is a great complement to whatever relaxing scent you choose – dim light on the red-to-yellow spectrum triggers the sleep hormone, melatonin.
The only drawback is of course that the scents aren’t included and Neom sells these separately. Although, you can find gift sets that contain the pod and the oils for a little more spend (our recommendation is scent to de-stress – a blend of lavender, jasmine and Brazillian rosewood).
The pod works by creating vapour from a mixture of water and essential oil and releasing the vapour into the room. The diffuser emits a satisfying stream from the top but unlike other electric pods, it doesn’t crackle. In fact, it’s pretty much silent.
Now onto its size. The luxe edition of the wellbeing pod is pretty large so it’s just as well it looks as good as it does. It likely won’t fit on a small bedside table, but it would make a great addition to a large room. A larger chamber means more vapour, a longer run time and the ability to fill a bigger space with the scent so you can recreate that authentic spa experience at home.