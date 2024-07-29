The luxe aromatherapy diffuser wellness fans love has just been reduced

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In the wellness world, aromatherapy is a big deal. And why wouldn’t it be? The scent is one of the senses we often forget to prioritise when thinking about our health, but it’s just as important as the other four. Scent has the power to affect mood, sleep and stress levels, and some studies suggest it can even be used to help manage chronic pain. For centuries, potent botanical extracts have been used medicinally. While medicine has come a long way since the days of herbal healing, the effects of scent on the brain and body are still being studied clinically.

In aromatherapeutic practice, it’s not just your olfactory system and respiratory system that absorb healing scents, it’s also your skin. Skin will absorb particles of whatever mixture of botanicals you’re using, which is why electric steam diffusers have become such a hit with wellness fans in recent years.

Loved by celebrities, meditation experts and aromatherapy practitioners alike, one of the most popular diffusers of this kind is the wellbeing pod by Neom. The luxe edition of the diffuser has just been reduced, so we decided to put the model to the test.

How we tested

Diffusers are all different but what you’re ideally looking for is something that will evenly distribute the scent you add, fill the room and create a sense of calm without much noise. Some electric styles can bubble away and make strange noises and some emit light that can be a little too bright. What’s more, many diffusers are made from plastic that wears down easily when used with too much essential oil and some have fiddly buttons and tricky displays.

When testing the NEOM wellbeing pod we looked for clever features, ease of use, brightness, noise and of course, how powerful the diffuser could be. Could it fill a large room with a scent that seemed just right and not too overpowering? Would it look good in the room or take up too much space? And most importantly, would it live up to the hype?