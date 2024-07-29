Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The luxe aromatherapy diffuser wellness fans love has just been reduced

Neom’s device is loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, so we put it to the test

Sponsored by
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Monday 29 July 2024 10:26 BST
Wellness fans are obsessed with the NEOM luxe wellbeing pod
Wellness fans are obsessed with the NEOM luxe wellbeing pod (Independent)

In the wellness world, aromatherapy is a big deal. And why wouldn’t it be? The scent is one of the senses we often forget to prioritise when thinking about our health, but it’s just as important as the other four. Scent has the power to affect mood, sleep and stress levels, and some studies suggest it can even be used to help manage chronic pain. For centuries, potent botanical extracts have been used medicinally. While medicine has come a long way since the days of herbal healing, the effects of scent on the brain and body are still being studied clinically.

In aromatherapeutic practice, it’s not just your olfactory system and respiratory system that absorb healing scents, it’s also your skin. Skin will absorb particles of whatever mixture of botanicals you’re using, which is why electric steam diffusers have become such a hit with wellness fans in recent years.

Loved by celebrities, meditation experts and aromatherapy practitioners alike, one of the most popular diffusers of this kind is the wellbeing pod by Neom. The luxe edition of the diffuser has just been reduced, so we decided to put the model to the test.

Related stories

How we tested

Diffusers are all different but what you’re ideally looking for is something that will evenly distribute the scent you add, fill the room and create a sense of calm without much noise. Some electric styles can bubble away and make strange noises and some emit light that can be a little too bright. What’s more, many diffusers are made from plastic that wears down easily when used with too much essential oil and some have fiddly buttons and tricky displays.

When testing the NEOM wellbeing pod we looked for clever features, ease of use, brightness, noise and of course, how powerful the diffuser could be. Could it fill a large room with a scent that seemed just right and not too overpowering? Would it look good in the room or take up too much space? And most importantly, would it live up to the hype?

Neom wellbeing pod luxe diffuser

neom-wellbeing-pod-indybest (1).png
  • Why we love it
    • Fills large spaces
    • Looks beautiful
    • Made from upcycled materials
  • Take note
    • Oils not include

The wellbeing pod certainly scores highly where aesthetics are concerned. The water chamber is plastic, for obvious reasons, but the outer shell has been crafted from upcycled wood and textural white ceramic, earning it its luxe credentials.

The interface is intuitive too, with a touch sensor to scroll through the light and power settings. As for the light, the pod gives off a warm glow which is a great complement to whatever relaxing scent you choose – dim light on the red-to-yellow spectrum triggers the sleep hormone, melatonin.

The only drawback is of course that the scents aren’t included and Neom sells these separately. Although, you can find gift sets that contain the pod and the oils for a little more spend (our recommendation is scent to de-stress – a blend of lavender, jasmine and Brazillian rosewood).

The pod works by creating vapour from a mixture of water and essential oil and releasing the vapour into the room. The diffuser emits a satisfying stream from the top but unlike other electric pods, it doesn’t crackle. In fact, it’s pretty much silent.

Now onto its size. The luxe edition of the wellbeing pod is pretty large so it’s just as well it looks as good as it does. It likely won’t fit on a small bedside table, but it would make a great addition to a large room. A larger chamber means more vapour, a longer run time and the ability to fill a bigger space with the scent so you can recreate that authentic spa experience at home.

  1.  £108 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Neom wellbeing pod

If you’re looking to upgrade your aromatherapy game, you can’t go wrong with a pod by Neom. The luxe is perfect for filling large spaces with natural fragrances but it obviously isn’t the cheapest diffuser of its kind, and you’ll have to purchase the oils separately. However, the sale price sweetens the deal and with touch-sensor controls, a longer run time and a gorgeous exterior it’s not hard to see why this gadget is beloved by wellness royalty.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in