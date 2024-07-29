What are inositol supplements and how can they support hormone health?

Support truly

Sometimes referred to as vitamin B8, inositol is not actually a vitamin but a carbocyclic sugar that’s structurally similar to glucose. The body naturally makes inositol and your kidneys produce roughly 2 grams each day.

However, the highest levels of this compound are in the brain where inositol has the important job of supporting the function of sending chemical signals to the rest of your body. It’s also essential for the development and growth of your cells.

Inositol directly affects your hormones – from insulin, to serotonin and dopamine – so the levels of it in your body stand to impact all sorts of functions, from your ability to control your blood sugar to your mood, anxiety levels and metabolism.

Many people choose to supplement inositol to support healthy well-functioning hormone levels and many people take it for a range of health concerns.

Interested to learn more? Here’s everything you need to know about inositol, including how it works, the benefits and the ones to buy.

How do inositol supplements work?

There are a few different types of inositol and the two most commonly supplemented forms are myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol (DCI). On average, people consume 1 gram of inositol per day via their diets. Inositol can be found in fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, nuts and beans. However, some people struggle to eat a balanced diet and struggle to incorporate all of these nutrient-rich foods into their mealtimes. Research has shown that taking a dose of up to 18 grams of inositol per day has promising results for general health, mood and hormone health.

Inositol is vital for the efficacy of neurotransmitters, the molecules that send messages within the brain. With adequate inositol, these neurotransmitters can signal for a steady balanced supply of the right hormones to be released at the right times. This can help with regulating all kinds of functions in the body, like how tired, full, anxious or energised you feel.

Inositol supplementation can help with relieving the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), lessening the effects of anxiety disorders and the likelihood of panic attacks, lowering your risk for metabolic syndrome, helping reduce cholesterol levels and supporting the body with insulin processing. It’s also been shown to help with fertility and reducing the risk of gestational diabetes and preterm birth.

Why take inositol supplements?

People use inositol supplementation for many different health conditions. Generally, if you supplement you can top up your inositol by 750mg daily, either by taking a capsule or a scoop of powder that can be added to water or a shake.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone disorder that affects the ovaries. Cysts on the ovaries can cause irregular and painful periods, acne, weight gain and excess hair growth. People with PCOS can also struggle with fertility issues.

People with PCOS often take inositol supplements to lessen their symptoms and support their hormone levels. Inositol can improve blood sugar, blood pressure and lower the body’s triglyceride levels, which can all help with menstrual and fertility issues.

Gestational diabetes

If you have high blood sugar during pregnancy, your risk of gestational diabetes rises. This can cause pregnancy complications and increases the risk of premature birth. Some people take a mix of inositol and folic acid to lower blood sugar, decrease the risk of GD and ensure a safer pregnancy and delivery.

Metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome refers to a collection of issues like high triglycerides, high blood sugar and high blood pressure that can lead to diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Your cholesterol levels and body fat can also contribute to metabolic syndrome. People with metabolic syndrome take inositol to manage these risk factors and controlled studies have shown positive results.

Anxiety and depression

Supplementing inositol can also help with supporting good mental health. Some studies have shown that low inositol in the brain has a correlation with depression, anxiety and panic attacks. Taking inositol supplements could help to boost and regulate important ‘feel-good’ hormones like serotonin and dopamine. This balancing act might also help with sleep issues and other mood and behavioural disorders.

Are inositol supplements safe?

Inositol supplements are safe to take and can have a positive impact on several aspects of your health by regulating your hormone production and brain signalling. Many people supplement inositol to manage a variety of health issues, however it’s important to only take the recommended amounts and continue to take any medication your doctor prescribes for your conditions. Supplements aren’t an alternative for a balanced diet or professionally prescribed medication but they can help with supporting your health and wellbeing in several helpful ways.

