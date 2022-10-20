While a lot of bathroom décor is fairly permanent – tiles, mirrors etc – bath mats are an accessory that allows you to switch things up and have a bit of fun. Of course, they’re practical too, providing a non-slip surface for when you get out of the bath or shower.
There are almost endless amounts of bath mats out there to choose from. But what makes a good one? One that is plush, to keep your feet warm even on icy cold days when tiles can be very chilly. And one that is absorbent, to dry your feet and stop puddles from occurring in your bathroom. There’s nothing worse than wet socks if you traipse into a wet bathroom after someone’s had a shower.
And as we say, bath mats are fun. They can add a splash of colour and texture to your bathroom, and inject some personality too if you want.
What to look for in a bath mat? Well, one you like that fits with your décor is always a good start, but we suspect you knew that already. Look for decent absorbency – thick mats are always a good indicator of good absorbency. Also, ones with non-slip backing are good, so they don’t slide off around your bathroom.
You should als check the size of the bath mat. We have been surprised by the variety in size – some are enormous, some more like a postage stamp. Either way, check it’s going to fit your bathroom without looking silly.
How we tested
We looked at style and substance in our testing. What we really wanted from a bath mat is one that gets the job done – comfy and absorbent, but that looks nice. We gave extra marks to those that washed well (we machine-washed them all during testing). Testing took place over a month, and we whittled it down through approximately 20 bath mats from both big-budget brands to more purse-friendly names. All were treated alike – thoroughly trampled on by a family of five. Here are the ones that can bathe in glory…
The best bath mats for 2022 are:
- Best overall bath mat – The White Company ile de re bath mat: £52, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best premium bath mat – Ruggable ooh la la bath mat: £139, Ruggable.co.uk
- Best bath mat for nautical themes – Anthropologie ocean plait knot bath mat: £38, Anthropologie.com
- Best eco-friendly bath mat – Panda London bamboo bath rug: £32.50, Pandalondon.com
- Best bath mat for families – Next giant bobble mat: £18, Next.co.uk
- Best bath mat for fun – Dunelm folla green bath mat: £14, Dunelm.com
- Best minimalist bath mat – H&M tasselled bath mat: £24.99, Hm.com
- Best antibacterial bath mat – Dunelm antibacterial memory foam bath mat: £15, Dunelm.com
- Best value bath mat – Dusk Capri cotton bath mat: £8, Dusk.com
The White Company ile de re bath mat
- Best: Overall
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Pearl grey, white/grey, white
So this bath mat won absolutely hands down for luxury and comfort. It’s completely next level to anything else we tried. It feels like the softest of fluff is gently caressing your feet as you step onto it and it’s very absorbent too as it’s made from hydro cotton, which dries quickly too. We didn’t realise we could get so passionate about a bath mat until we met this one. This is more of a timeless design, but it means you’ll never grow bored of it and it won’t ever go out of fashion. It also comes in a larger 70cm x 110cm size too, and three subtle colours.
Ruggable ooh la la bath mat
- Best: Premium bath mat
- Size: 55cm x 80cm
- Colours: Multicolour
We were initially a bit sceptical of this two-part bath mat “system” but as soon as we stood on it we were sold. The bath mat pad (that is the bottom layer) provides a cushioning so luxurious it feels positively springy. It’s quick to dry, which eliminates mould. This is definitely the most comfortable bath mat we tried, but at this price tag you’d hope so.
The bath mat pad (the upper layer) peels off and you can chuck it in the washing machine. It’s interchangeable (each one costs £90 if you buy it separately) meaning you can switch up the design – and there are loads of designs to choose from. We found the bath mat itself was very absorbent and the perfect size.
Anthropologie ocean plait knot bath mat
- Best: For nautical themes
- Size: 54cm x 87cm
- Colours: Blue, maize
Purveyors of maximalist interior items Anthropologie have come up trumps with this nautical bath mat. It has just the right amount of interest to draw the eye in our bathroom without completely dominating the space. It also feels pretty plush too with a thick pile. This provided plenty of absorbency too. There isn’t a non-slip coating on the back of this one, but we found it didn’t float around our bathroom floor too much as it’s large enough to hold its own.
Panda London bamboo bath rug
- Best: Eco-friendly bath mat
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Ink, pure white, sand, urban grew
This bath mat, sorry rug, is made with 100 per cent bamboo which is antibacterial and insanely soft, as well as being more eco-friendly than cotton. And for these three reasons, it got big ticks from us. The mat/rug is very thick, making it pleasing to step out onto and wriggle our toes into. It also feels incredibly substantial, so even though it doesn’t have a non-slip coating it’s not going anywhere fast. Bamboo is also fast drying, meaning we didn’t walk in three hours after a shower and find it’s still sodden. Plus, the look is stylishly pared back – a subtle woven design is all that’s going on here. And it comes in four colours, so you’re sure to find a hue that works for you.
Next giant bobble mat
- Best: For families
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Black, bottle green, charcoal grey, grey marl, natural speckle, ochre yellow, white
The bath mat answer to bubble wrap, Next have taken texture and really run with it here. The result is an undulated surface, which some will love and others will be a bit turned off by. The whole family liked this rug – it’s fun without being outlandishly whacky, and makes the bathroom feel a bit cosier. It is made from a polycotton mix, which did affect its absorbency, however, it washed really well and came out of the machine looking as good as new. This design also comes in runner, round and square.
Dunelm folla green bath mat
- Best: For fun
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Tropique green
We loved the fun botanical print and dye cut of this bath mat. Our co-tester felt it was “like something out of their parents’ Seventies bathroom”. But not all opinions are valid, so we’re ignoring those unhelpful comments.
We loved how it brightened up our bathroom and added a bit of interest. We also liked the irregular shape, not often seen on a bath mat. An anti-slip coating on the back helped keep it in position. However, we did find that the pile was a bit flat, so we didn’t get quite the same luxurious feel as we did from some other bath mats on this round-up.
H&M tasselled bath mat
- Best: Minimalist bath mat
- Size: 60cm x 130cm
- Colour: Light beige, white, black
This bath mat is more of a runner really, as it’s extra long. We loved that it gave us Greek holiday vibes, and although we went for white, it also comes in black and light beige. While the tufted canvas creates a lovely look, we were convinced about its absorbency, and certainly, there are more luxurious underfoot bath mats. However, for a pared-back bathroom, we feel like this is a decent option.
Dunelm antibacterial memory foam bath mat
- Best: Antibacterial bath mat
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Charcoal
Like nothing else we’ve tried, this bath mat is akin to faux fur. This makes it feel incredibly luxurious to stand on – the memory foam also helps with that. If fluffy textures between your toes isn’t your thing, then you’re best looking elsewhere. There is an anti-slip back, and it’s been treated with ultra fresh, which claims to inhibit the growth of bacteria and mould. Certainly it stayed as fresh as a daisy all through testing.
Dusk Capri cotton bath mat
- Best: Value
- Size: 50cm x 80cm
- Colours: Graphite
For a straight-up bath mat, this is great value. It’s made from 100 per cent cotton, which means it’s ultra absorbent. We liked the waffle texture middle, with the toweling trim, but should this not be your style, you can flip it over and have a full towelling side. It’s good to have options, right? This does mean there’s no non-slip coating, but we didn’t find this to be an issue. This bath mat also comes in a larger size, if you want something a bit bigger.
Bath mats FAQs
How do I choose a bath mat?
While part of choosing the right bath mat for you will, of course, depend on what matches best with your bathroom, there are some ground rules as to what can make or break a specific one.
Firstly, size and shape are important to consider. If you have a smaller bathroom you won’t need the biggest of mats and a round one might work well in this case. Square and rectangle mats on the other hand are better suited for a larger bathroom.
Then, for obvious safety reasons, the mat should not be slippery and of course you’d want it to be absorbant and soft too.
How often should you replace a bath mat?
The rule of thumb here would be to replace your bath mat every two years, however, nothing is set in stone and this would of course depend on the quality of the mat and how well it’s fairing over time. So it might be up for replacement sooner.
Can you put a bath mat in the washing machine?
Whether you can wash your mat in the machine or will need to hand wash it does depend on the material of the mat, however you should be fine washing most by machine. We recommend having a quick look at this when purchasing as it’s wise to wash your mat every three to seven days and we’re sure we’d all like that to take as minimal effort as possible.
The verdict: Bath mats
We felt The White Company bath mat created a real spa-at-home feel – it couldn’t be beaten in terms of softness and quality. If your budget is smaller than the admittedly quite hefty-for-a-bath-mat price, then Panda’s bamboo offering is fantastic – and eco-friendly to boot.
