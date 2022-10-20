Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While a lot of bathroom décor is fairly permanent – tiles, mirrors etc – bath mats are an accessory that allows you to switch things up and have a bit of fun. Of course, they’re practical too, providing a non-slip surface for when you get out of the bath or shower.

There are almost endless amounts of bath mats out there to choose from. But what makes a good one? One that is plush, to keep your feet warm even on icy cold days when tiles can be very chilly. And one that is absorbent, to dry your feet and stop puddles from occurring in your bathroom. There’s nothing worse than wet socks if you traipse into a wet bathroom after someone’s had a shower.

And as we say, bath mats are fun. They can add a splash of colour and texture to your bathroom, and inject some personality too if you want.

What to look for in a bath mat? Well, one you like that fits with your décor is always a good start, but we suspect you knew that already. Look for decent absorbency – thick mats are always a good indicator of good absorbency. Also, ones with non-slip backing are good, so they don’t slide off around your bathroom.

You should als check the size of the bath mat. We have been surprised by the variety in size – some are enormous, some more like a postage stamp. Either way, check it’s going to fit your bathroom without looking silly.

How we tested

We looked at style and substance in our testing. What we really wanted from a bath mat is one that gets the job done – comfy and absorbent, but that looks nice. We gave extra marks to those that washed well (we machine-washed them all during testing). Testing took place over a month, and we whittled it down through approximately 20 bath mats from both big-budget brands to more purse-friendly names. All were treated alike – thoroughly trampled on by a family of five. Here are the ones that can bathe in glory…

The best bath mats for 2022 are: