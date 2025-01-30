Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

While it’s easy to swap single-use plastic bags for eco-friendly canvas totes when we do our shopping and opt for products that come in recyclable packaging, our homes can still contain a lot of plastic.

When we use a sponge to wipe down the table after breakfast, or we line our bins with a fresh rubbish bag, we’re adding to the huge amount of plastic that will end up in landfill sites. But there are alternatives available that are kinder to our planet, and Seep is one small business doing things a little differently.

Founded by Laura Harnett, Seep stands for ‘sustainable everyday essential products’ and offers a range of eco-friendly, plastic-free cleaning solutions. This includes compostable bin bags, bamboo multi-purpose cleaning cloths, reusable kitchen sponge scourers and eco rubber gloves. Even better, the products are stocked at Lakeland, Ocado and Amazon as well as on Seep’s website, and it’s easy to get them delivered to your door, too.

All Seep products have gone through rigorous quality assessments to make sure they perform just as well as (if not better than) the average plastic sponge. However, I also put them to the test to see how well these eco-friendly cleaning products performed in my busy home environment.

Having launched in 2020, the brand has now made its TV debut and appeared on Dragons’ Den, where the brand founder pitched the plastic-free cleaning products in the hope of investment. In honour of this, I just had to put them to my own test.

How we tested

open image in gallery Seep’s rubber gloves protect our hands and the planet ( Zoe Griffin )

I tried a few different Seep products over the course of a month to see how well they lasted after repeated use. My household consists of four young children under the age of eight, who all eat different meals from my husband and me, so we do a lot of washing up – it’s relentless.

We’re also constantly cleaning surfaces due to toast crumbs, sticky fingers and pasta sauce spillages, so we usually get through a lot of cleaning cloths and kitchen roll. We swapped our usual supermarket own-brand cleaning cloths for Seep’s alternatives and also donned the Seep eco rubber gloves when we washed up.

Why you can trust us

Household cleaning reviewer Zoe Griffin tested each and every Seep cleaning product in her own bathroom, kitchen, and everywhere else that needed a good scrubbing. With a busy house full of messy little ones, Zoe is an expert in assessing home appliances and cleaning products, she has written about everything from electric heaters to cordless vacuum cleaners and has had a wealth of testing experience to draw on while assessing the products she reviews.