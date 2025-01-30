Dragons’ Den: The businesses pitching this week, from Seep to Hair Syrup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Your Thursday night viewing diet may have changed now that The Traitors is over, but Dragons’ Den is still here, and it’s the perfect evening warm-up to the premiere of The Apprentice, which makes its triumphant return tonight.

This evening, the second of three guest moguls in this series will enter the den in the controversial shake-up to the format. Trinny Woodall, the founder of beauty brand Trinny London, will sit alongside, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett to interrogate a fresh group of entrepreneurs hungry for cash. Emma Grede will also make a reappearance in a future episode.

But which businesses will be walking out of the den with a dragon in tow? This week, entrepreneurs will pitch everything from sustainable cleaning products and a barbell jack gym water bottle to authentic dumplings and natural pre-wash hair oils and serums. Here’s everything you need to know, including where to buy their products.

Seep sustainable cleaning products: From £8.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Household essentials expert reviewed the brand ( Zoe Griffin )

First up is Laura Harnett from London, who is hoping to sweep up in the den tonight with her range of plastic-free sustainable household cleaning solutions. The mum of two founded Seep (which stands for sustainable everyday essential products) in 2020 with a mission to make circular, long-lasting, plastic-free products that don’t go into landfill.

The brand sells everything from compostable bin bags (was £12.50, now £11.25, Amazon.co.uk) bamboo multi-purpose cleaning cloths (£9.50, Amazon.co.uk), reusable kitchen sponge scourers (was £9.50, now £8.50, Amazon.co.uk), eco rubber gloves (was £10, now £9, Amazon.co.uk) and more.

The Independent’s household essentials expert Zoe Griffin actually reviewed Seep’s products last year and she was “blown away by how well the items helped clean dishes and surfaces”.

Read more: Here’s our full review of Seep’s range of eco-friendly cleaning products

Karta barbell jack water bottle: £42, Kartabottle.com

open image in gallery ( Karta )

Next up in the den is Pete Anwyll. The bodybuilder thinks he’s found the perfect solution to the arduous task of loading and unloading a barbell in the gym – a water bottle that doubles up as a barbell jack.

Founded in 2022, Anwyll claims the Karta bottle is the strongest water bottle in the world and can hold up to 220kg. Weighing 700g when empty, the 900ml stainless steel water bottle can keep your drink cold for 24 hours or hot for 8 hours. It costs £42 and comes in a range of colours, including black, steel, lilac, red, white, pink and more.

Read more: Our tried and tested picks of the best reusable water bottles

Love Sum dumplings: Lovesum.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Love Sum Dumplings )

The dragons love any pitch that involves food, so former Masterchef UK 2020 finalist and foodie entrepreneur Sandy Tang is bound to do well this evening when she serves up her restaurant-quality dumplings that can be made at home.

Founded in 2020, the entrepreneur, who grew up in Macau, first developed her dumpling recipes in her home kitchen, but now leads a team of dumpling experts in Park Royal in London.

Love Sum makes eight different flavoured dumplings, including hoisin duck dumplings, Korean BBQ beef mandu, pork, prawn and shiitake siumai, prawn hargow, chana paneer momos, chicken and kimchi mandu and more. You can pick up a pack of eight dumplings from Selfridges, Booths, Eat17 and GoPuff. They’ll cook in seven minutes.

Hair Syrup natural oils: From £13.05, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Hair Syrup )

Last up in the den is Pembrokeshire-based Lucie MacLeod, who is hoping to woo the dragons with her natural haircare brand Hair Syrup. Founded in 2020, Lucie began concocting her own natural oil formulas in her second year of university to try and fix her then-dry hair, which was prone to breakage.

Her homebrewed formula went viral on TikTok, and so Hair Syrup was born. The brand sells a range of pre-wash hair treatments that promise to leave locks feeling nourished, glossy and hydrated.

Hair Syrup’s pre-wash oils start from £14.50 and include the original formula (£14.50, Beautybay.com); a rosemary oil pre-wash (£13.90, Beautybay.com); the Rapunzel pre-wash (£13.05, Beautybay.com), made from pink grapefruit and flaxseed and many more. You can buy Hair Syrup from Boots, Lookfantastic, Beauty Bay and others.

Read more: Our pick of the best hair oils for shiny, smooth locks

Missed last week? Catch up on all the businesses in episode three now