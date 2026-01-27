I just got back from the slopes – this is the best tried and tested skiwear

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether you’re hitting the slopes for the very first time or planning your annual group trip to the mountains, the 2026 ski season is well underway. From baselayers and goggles to waterproof trousers and technical jackets, the best skiwear is specially designed for cold conditions.

When packing for your trip, the checklist can feel overwhelming – particularly if you’re a beginner to the winter sport. That’s where our team of experts come in. From the jagged mountain landscape of the Dolomites and the famous resort town of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc in France, to the postcard-perfect Austrian Alps and the icy glaciers of Greenland in the Arctic Circle, we’ve been reviewing the best ski gear for all types of conditions.

If you’re hitting the slopes, practicality comes first. Think breathable yet insulating thermal layers, jackets with helmet-compatible hoods, windproof features, trousers with boot gaiters, and goggles with anti-fog and UV400 protection. On the mountain, you can feel boiling under the glaring sun one minute and cold the next – so materials matter. Gore-tex is the gold standard for waterproofing and breathability, but more affordable nylon and polyester fabrics can still offer excellent durability and abrasion resistance.

When it comes to insulation, synthetic materials can be warm even when wet, and dry quickly, while goose or duck down padding is best in dry but cold conditions. Base layers made from merino wool or polyester, nylon and elastane should sit close to the skin and be soft but breathable. Accessories like gloves, merino wool socks, fleece or knit hats, and headbands are all essentials on the packing list, too.

Read more: Best women’s ski jackets, tried and tested by a snow sports expert

Beyond pure practicality, ski wear and fashion have long been intertwined. Between the 1950s and 1960s, the invention of spandex led to tight-fitting, sculpting silhouettes, alongside brighter colours, fleeces and nylon jackets. The seventies and eighties were defining decades for apres-ski-inspired clothing, from dramatic faux fur outerwear and Moon Boots to the rise of one-piece suits and stylish headbands (see Princess Diana’s iconic all-red onesie in Switzerland in 1986).

The sport has arguably become an aesthetic, meaning there’s more choice than ever when it comes to stylish skiwear. Goldbergh, Perfect Moment – which has just collaborated with H&M – My Sunday Ski, Fusalp, Skims X The North Face, Bo + Tee and Free People all combine technical fabrics with flattering fits. Reliable favourites like Columbia, M&S, Montec and Arc'teryx also won’t see you compromise on style on the slopes.

Everything here has been worn in the mountains by our team – and we’ve considered all budgets. From menswear to womenswear, these are the best tried and tested skiwear pieces to buy for the 2026 ski season.

Read more: Best kids’ snow boots to keep little feet warm and dry all winter

How we tested

Testing the best ski wear in the Dolomites during snowy conditions ( Daisy Lester )

From men's salopettes and goggles to women’s one-piece suits and snow boots, this ski gear has been worn in snowy, sunny, cold and sometimes wet conditions in the mountains and on the slopes. Considering everything from breathability and insulation to style and comfort, the team has taken this gear to various skiing destinations this season.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester wore pieces from Bo + Tee, Perfect Moment, M&S and Free People on a week-long ski trip in the Dolomites, where bright and mild weather quickly turned into snowy and foggy conditions. Social editor Niki Cottrell travelled to both Austria and the French Alps, where she tested My Sunday Ski, Columbia, and H&M Move through low visibility in the midst of snowstorms, and sunny days where the light reflected off the snow.

Best women’s’s skiwear

Where women’s skiwear is concerned, our team of testers have been busy trialling the best kit so that you don’t fall short. Whether that’s an upgraded pair of pants or a jacket for hitting the slopes in style, we’ve got you covered.

Best ski and snowboard jacket

Perfect Moment polar flare down jacket Founded in 1984, Perfect Moment has long been at the forefront of fashionable ski wear. Its signature designs, like the houndstooth jacket and retro slogan knitwear, embody apres-ski style, and the likes of Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift have all been spotted in the brand. Its ski wear includes investment pieces to wear season after season – including the polar flare down jacket. On my trip to the Dolomites, the Perfect Moment puffer became my most-worn layer. The patent nylon shell gives the jacket an eighties look, while the duck down and feather insulation – plus a fully lined interior – meant I didn’t feel the chill once. In fact, I was actually too warm in the coat on a sunny day at the top of the mountain (you can forgo base layers under the coat in good conditions). Complete with a detachable hood that fits over a helmet, the coat features thumb holes and plenty of external and internal pockets for valuables while on the slopes. Owing to the black finish and understated red star logo, it’s a jacket that will never go out of fashion – and can be worn off the slopes too. Daisy Lester Read more £650 from Perfectmoment.com Prices may vary H&M insulated ski jacket with StormMove This ski jacket was even better than I expected. It hits all the key elements you’d want: a pocket for your ski pass, waterproof, insulated yet thin material that doesn’t feel too bulky when on. And the cream colourway was a perfect match for any outfit, giving a chic sporty look. It is listed as a loose fit, which leaves room for a few base layers for extra warmth. However, the black inner cuffs are also on the bigger side which meant the thumbholes weren’t as of use as I would’ve expected as they hung below my hands. The jacket is made of nylon and uses RECCO technology that allows rescue professionals to more easily find you in case of emergency. The design comes in cream, black, and dusty burgundy, and features a minimal black zip and matching black inner cuffs to pull any outfit together. Niki Cottrell Read more £169 from Hm.com Prices may vary Free People lift love jacket Free People’s in-house activewear line, FP Movement, is loved for its excellent quality and stylish designs – so I had high hopes for its skiwear. The life love jacket – which pairs with matching bibs – is fashionable but fully functional. The waterproof and windproof design kept me perfectly comfortable in a snowstorm on the slopes, but the synthetic jacket’s lightweight and relaxed cut made it breathable and airy on a sunny day. The combination of a large hood and funnel neckline kept the chill out around my chest and neck area. The coat’s ivory finish complements the rest of your ski wardrobe well, but I particularly loved the belted detailing that creates a flattering silhouette and the curved cut of the hem. You can easily wear this in cold conditions at home, too. DL Read more £365 from Freepeople.com Prices may vary My Sunday Ski cropped bomber ski jacket If you’re looking for something stylish to bring with you on your resort ski holiday, the burgundy houndstooth bomber from My Sunday Ski was my go-to. The down filling meant that it was warm enough without the need of multiple layers underneath. The material is water resistant, which proves better for someone who won’t be spending too much time on the ground in the snow, or on a snowy day. Even though my first day wearing the jacket happened to be just that, I did manage to stay dry to the end of the day, although I did notice the jacket had partially absorbed some of the snow that it had come in contact with. The soft cuffs and gold zipper give the jacket an extra touch of luxury. NC Read more £365 from Mysundayski.co.uk Prices may vary Bo + Tee padded belted ski suit Oh Polly’s sister brand Bo + Tee might not be the first name you think of when it comes to functional ski wear. It’s an influencer favourite, and I was dubious about whether its designs offered style over any substance – but I was wrong. I wore the brand’s eighties-inspired one-piece ski suit on a particularly snowy day. The suit kept me warm, dry and comfortable – despite falling over at least three times. Designed with a padded, oversized top and fitted flared legs, the one-piece is super flattering thanks to the adjustable belt. I would have liked the neckline to be a little higher, but it’s workable with a turtleneck beneath. The suit also features thumb holes, knee padding, leg gaiters, zipped hems and more than enough pockets. Available in three colors (pink, teal and black), the Bo + Tee suit serves beginner and casual skiers well. DL Read more £200 from Boandtee.com Prices may vary Arc’teryx sentinel jacket women's One of the standout features of this brand’s ski jacket, compared with their other shells, is the hood designed to fit over a ski helmet. When I first tested it, I was impressed that it did just that, but the adjustable drawstrings on the sides and back also allow the hood to compress snugly around my head when wearing it without a helmet. It’s easy to see why Arc’teryx has become so well regarded in the outerwear space. The Gore-Tex material keeps water out completely, while the shell protects from wind and snow, which is key to staying warm in extremely cold conditions. Whether tackling an intense day on the slopes or taking a more relaxed day exploring the restaurants and bars up the mountains, this jacket allows for layering underneath to suit any condition. It’s a reliable, versatile piece that has become a staple no matter how unpredictable the weather gets. NC Read more £700 from Arcteryx.com Prices may vary

Best women’s ski and snowboard pants

Columbia women's highland summit II insulated waterproof ski bibs This is one of the warmest ski bibs I’ve tested. Due to its thermal reflective lining, body heat is directed back towards you, making a noticeable difference on colder days in the mountains. It’s the pair I reach for when temperatures drop and I don’t want to second-guess whether I’ve layered properly. Despite the warmth, the fit feels comfortable rather than bulky, with enough room to move freely without letting cold air creep in. Practical details make a real difference too: hand-warmer pockets are a welcome touch on chairlifts, while the adjustable waist helps you fine-tune the fit depending on how many layers you’re wearing underneath. Whenever I wore this bib, I felt fully prepared for whatever the conditions threw at me, making it a reliable option for skiers who prioritise warmth, comfort and peace of mind on the slopes. NC Read more £225 from Columbiasportswear.co.uk Prices may vary Perfect Moment high rise aurora flare ski pant If you’re looking for a sculpting yet comfortable pair of ski trousers, you can’t beat Perfect Moment’s flare pant. Designed with a high-waisted cut, the stylish trousers feature the brand’s recognisable star logo on the waistband, alongside two pockets for your ski pass. Crafted from Toray Dermizax™ (a waterproof, breathable and stretchy fabric), the trousers are a dream to wear – particularly with the thermal fleece lining. All the technical features are included, from snow gaiters and zipped hems to taped seams. The flared silhouette and large red star on the ankle give them a retro feel. But, most importantly, they kept me warm and dry on the slopes, while not preventing any movement. DL Read more £465 from Perfectmoment.com Prices may vary Free People lift love bib ski trousers Complete the Free People lift love set with the matching pair of bib trousers. The pants are designed from the same synthetic lightweight and waterproof material. They’re only lightly insulated, and the cut is relaxed, so it’s best to layer with thermal leggings in particularly cold conditions. The technical fabric kept me dry after a couple of falls, while the adjustable shoulder straps and mid-body waistline ensured a snug and warm fit. The design is just as flattering as the jacket, featuring ruched detailing at the legs and a slightly flared cut. As a beginner skier, the bib trousers were the perfect compromise between comfort and style as I took lessons up the mountain. DL Read more £348 from Freepeople.com Prices may vary My Sunday Ski perfect ski pant My Sunday Ski’s signature ski pants are designed to be form-fitting with a slightly flared leg. Crafted from synthetic fabrics, the ski pants boast a water-resistant exterior and thermal fleece lining. Despite only being water-resistant, the trousers kept me dry and comfortable during snowy weather on the slopes. There’s velvet padding on the knees for extra support, and the wide belt buckle adds stylish detailing. While I found the brand’s excellent base layers to fit true to size, it’s definitely worth sizing up in the trousers, which come up small. DL Read more £225 from Mysundayski.co.uk Prices may vary

Best women’s base layers

Perfect Moment merino wool jumper This stylish merino wool layer from Perfect Moment did an impressive job at keeping me warm on a -2 Celsius day at the top of a mountain. When layered over another thermal, you can easily go sans jacket at apres. One of the brand’s bestselling styles, the schild sweater features a fashionable yet practical roll neck, long ribbed cuffs and a naturally insulating and breathable merino wool fabric. It’s super lightweight and tucks in nicely to trousers. The ivory finish features a retro-inspired “ski’ typography, along with the brand’s star logo and monochrome stripes. It’s an investment piece, but if you’re serious about ski seasons, it’s a staple layer. DL Read more £320 from Harveynichols.com Prices may vary H&M wool ski base layer top It’s proven more difficult than expected to find a 100% wool base layer, until now. I’ve found myself wearing this top for skiing, as an underlayer when going out for lunch, and even on its own while lounging at home. It’s comfortable, light and soft. That said, it’s worth bearing in mind that if you plan to wear it on its own, whether during après ski or relaxing in a chalet like I did, it is a sheer material. The label notes that it should be hand washed at 30 degrees, but I threw it in the washing machine at 30 degrees and it’s kept up just fine. Surely not recommended for longevity, but it’s a useful option when you need a quick and easy wash after a long day on the slopes. This top does exactly what you’d hope a base layer would do. It keeps you warm, is antibacterial, and it comes at a very reasonable price point considering it’s made up of a soft merino wool. The turtleneck design adds that extra little bit of stylish coverage and has a slim fit to keep from feeling in the way or bulky as you begin to pile the layers on for a snowy day. NC Read more £45 from Hm.com Prices may vary H&M wool ski base layer leggings I was pleasantly surprised with just how comfortable this base layer is. Unlike most leggings, it doesn’t hold in too tight. Instead, the material hugs close to the body yet leaves enough room to forget that it’s there. It’s a comfy, cosy article of clothing that doubles as loungewear, as long as you’re staying in, as it is quite sheer. However, as a base layer for skiing as in the product description, it does exactly what it’s meant to do. Because these leggings aren’t super tight, if your salopettes are on the tighter side, you may need to do a bit of extra work to keep the base layer in its place while putting them on. These leggings are well-priced for a 100% merino wool base layer, at £44.99. It feels even better to know that the material that will be held close to my body is nothing but natural materials. NC Read more £4,499 from Hm.com Prices may vary

Best women’s ski goggles and gloves

My Sunday Ski goggles My Sunday Ski’s googles had me covered during sunny days in the Dolomites, as well as skiing in low-visibility snowy weather. Available in four colourways, I tested the metallic and white pair (now sold out), but the black and gold, or black and pink, are similarly vintage-inspired and stylish. Ski goggles can be expensive (think up to £300), and this pair punches above its price tag. Super lightweight and comfortable to wear, the glasses feature foam padding around the lens, full UV protection and anti-fog technology that helped me see clearly in hazy conditions. The strap is easily adjustable, and I loved the cool-toned metallic lenses. DL Read more £125 from Mysundayski.co.uk Prices may vary Oakley flow scape goggles When it comes to skiing, it’s safe to admit that the goggles are the star of the show. Wanting something that could handle a full range of mountain conditions, I opted for a pair designed to do it all. These goggles come with two interchangeable lenses, one for snowy, low-light days and another for brighter and sunnier conditions. The lens colourway changes quite drastically from one lens to the other, which kept my outfits looking fresh. It did take me a good while to figure out how to work the lens-release, but once I did, swapping between the two felt quick and intuitive. The gold fleck finish and detailing added a little something special to the classic Oakley look. Lightweight, easy to adjust, and comfortable to wear for long stretches, these goggles gave me added confidence as I picked up speed on the slopes. NC Read more £325 from Oakley.com Prices may vary Columbia women's last tracks II waterproof ski gloves Through the variety of weather conditions (and inevitable tumbles) I faced, these were the gloves that stayed with me to the very end. Although a bit bulky, the protection and warmth that they provide is unmatched. The waterproof shell is an essential for me when I’m pushing myself on the slopes and fully expecting to fall at least once or twice. The webbing straps and clips felt genuinely reliable, even in tougher conditions. And the nose wipe on the thumb proved way more useful than we may like to admit. I didn’t personally find the touchscreen-compatible fingertips worked as well as expected, although a friend mentioned this was one of his favourite features. That may be down to user error on my part, as taking gloves off entirely still felt easier when reaching for my phone. NC Read more £50 from Columbiasportswear.co.uk Prices may vary Zara faux fur ski gloves Zara’s skiwear is not to be overlooked. I’ve seen plenty of praise for its one-piece suits and skiing co-ords – and its faux fur gloves were perfect for my trip in the Dolomites. They might look impractical, but the cosy design served me both on and off the slopes. The mittens feature finger holes inside for an extra secure fit, while the lightweight thermal lining keeps out the chill. The elasticated wrist meant they didn’t fall off once (I’ve had this before with gloves), and there’s a hook to join them together at apres ski. DL Read more £50 from Zara.com Prices may vary

Best men’s ski and snowboard gear

Best men’s ski and snowboard jackets

Montec fawk ski jacket Montec is a favourite for technical ski gear that doesn’t compromise on style. Its signature fawk ski jacket comes in a selection of colourways, but the black finish offers a laidback look on the slopes. The jacket is super lightweight and packs away easily if you’re short on suitcase space. It’s designed with plenty of performance-ready features, from the helmet-compatible storm guard hood and underarm vents for breathability, to an easy access phone pocket, lift pass pocket, thumb hole cuffs, a fleece chin guard and drawstring hem. It kept my partner dry, warm and comfortable through various conditions – including a few tumbles. DL £200 from Montecwear.com Prices may vary

Best men’s ski and snowboard trousers

Mountain Warehouse dusk men's ski pants If you’re a beginner skier looking to keep costs down on your first trip, Mountain Warehouse sells everything you need – all at affordable prices. Case in point: the dusk pair of men’s ski pants. Costing less than £40, the trousers come in four neutral colourways. Boasting adjustable braces, zipped pockets and an elasticated waistband, the trousers feature synthetic insulation for snowy conditions. The fit is true to size and comfortable, but they aren’t as waterproof as you’d like in harsher conditions. However, the pants are a great budget option for apres ski or taking it easy in dry weather. DL £35 from Mountainwarehouse.co.uk Prices may vary

Montec kirin ski trousers Montec’s kirin trousers blend technical features with all-day comfort. Serving beginner and intermediate skiers, the price is excellent for the quality. My partner wore them every day during frequent snow showers – the trousers kept him dry thanks to fully taped seams, insulated lining and snow gaiters on the legs. The fit is flattering and slightly tailored, with an elastic adjustable waistband featuring velcro tabs for quick adjustments. The trousers also feature belt loops for suspenders and numerous pockets for valuables. Sleek and well-made, they’re a great investment. DL £174 from Montecwear.com Prices may vary

Best men’s base layers

Tog24 snowden men's thermal zip up base layer For £24, Tog24’s thermal zip up is a clever investment for the slopes and beyond. The style features a flattering high neck, slim-fitting cut and extra-long sleeves. Crafted from a super stretchy, lightweight and soft polyester and elastane blend, you barely feel like you’re wearing anything. Breathable and sweat-wicking, it keeps you warm while regulating your temperature. On particularly cold days up the mountain, layering it with another base layer was necessary. DL £24 from Tog24.com Prices may vary

Best men’s ski goggles

Montec scope ski goggles Sitting below the mid-range price point when it comes to ski goggles, Montec’s scope pair are a stylish and affordable choice. Available in 10 shades, the lenses are interchangeable, so you can mix up your look during your trip. The most wearable design is the black mirrored style. Characterised by their wide black band with Montec’s logo and dual-layer mirrored lens, the goggles offer 100 per cent UVA protection and anti-scratch coating. Compatible with any helmet, the design features venting that keeps them fog-free and a triple layer of foam. They passed the fog and sun test with flying colours. DL £113 from Montecwear.com Prices may vary

Best snow boots

INUIKII mountain boot red Initially I wasn’t too sure if snow boots were a necessity for a ski holiday or more about the Instagram photos. But 20 minutes’s drive from the chalet I stayed at, caught in non-stop snowfall, I suddenly felt like I’d made the right decision in giving these boots a try. I ended up wearing them in all of my outdoor, in-between-skiing moments and was grateful for them every step of the way (pun intended). From the drawstring to the inner lining to the chunky laces, everything felt well thought out. The soles even had enough traction to make me feel confident speed-walking through the slushy town centre when I was running late to meet the rest of the group for our pick-up after a shopping day out. NC

Moon Boot classic Designed by Giancarlo Zanatta in 1969, the original Moon Boot was inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing – and quickly became a staple of apres ski style in the seventies and eighties. The original design remains mostly unchanged, characterised by its distinctive, bulky, rounded and colourful look. Thanks to TikTok and A-lister approval from the likes of Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber, the Moon Boot is having another revival. But are they worth it? At £135, they’re definitely pricey – but the quality and style they offer is unrivalled. I wore mine non-stop on my ski trip, from boot room visits and walks into town, to dinner and breakfast. The shoes are constructed with water-repellent nylon to keep feet dry and are designed to fit both your left and right feet (try and be consistent, as the foam soon moulds to each foot). Super lightweight and comfortable, they boasted a surprising level of support during a long walk in the snow, too. I’m converted. DL £135 from Laredoute.co.uk Prices may vary

