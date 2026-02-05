Dietary supplement recalled over erectile dysfunction drug mixup
- An energy supplement has been recalled after lab tests revealed it contained an undeclared prescription-strength erectile dysfunction drug.
- Akkarco LLC recalled its Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support product after it was found to contain tadalafil, an active ingredient found in prescription erectile dysfunction medications.
- Tadalafil, a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, is not permitted in dietary supplements and its presence was not disclosed on the product's labelling.
- Health officials warned in a recall notice that unknowingly consuming tadalafil can lead to serious health risks, including cardiovascular complications, blood pressure changes, dizziness, and headaches, particularly for individuals with existing medical conditions or those taking other medications.
- The affected product, packaged in a glass bottle with an orange label (batch number ENCOT24, expiry October 2028), was sold nationwide through online retailers such as Amazon. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the supplement and consult a healthcare provider if they experience any side effects.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks