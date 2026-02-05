The new ‘blue pill’: Honey energy supplement under recall for having ED medicine mixed in
The affected ED drug may cause heart issues, blood pressure changes, dizziness and headaches, particularly in people with health conditions or taking certain medications
A honey-based energy supplement is under recall after laboratory testing revealed it contained an undeclared prescription-strength erectile dysfunction drug, officials announced
Akkarco LLC, based in Lorton, Virginia, said it is recalling its Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support product after tests detected tadalafil, an active ingredient approved in U.S. Food and Drug Administration-regulated medications used to treat male erectile dysfunction. The FDA said the drug's presence was not disclosed on the product’s labeling.
Tadalafil belongs to a class of drugs known as phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors and is not permitted in dietary supplements. According to the FDA, products that contain tadalafil and are marketed without authorization qualify as “unapproved new drugs” because regulators have not evaluated their safety or effectiveness.
Health officials warned that tadalafil is approved only for use under medical supervision and can pose serious health risks when taken unknowingly. Potential side effects include cardiovascular complications, changes in blood pressure, dizziness, headaches and other adverse reactions, particularly for people with underlying medical conditions or those taking certain medications.
The FDA said the product was sold nationwide through online retailers, including Amazon and other outlets. The recall covers Ashfiat Alharamain Energy Support packaged in a glass bottle with an orange label, with the batch number ENCOT24 and an October 2028 expiration date.
To date, the agency said it has not received any reports of adverse events linked to the supplement.
Consumers who purchased the product are urged to stop using it immediately and consult a healthcare provider if they experience any side effects or health concerns. The FDA also encourages consumers to report problems through its MedWatch adverse event reporting program.
In a statement, Akkarco LLC said it is coordinating with partners and sales platforms to remove all affected products from distribution and sale.
“Akkarco LLC is committed to upholding the trust and confidence of its customers and will continue to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the company added.
