The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
8 best pillows for 2026, expert-tested for every kind of sleeper
Whether firm or soft, cooling or super thick, the right pillows will help you sleep soundly
- 1Simba hybrid pillowRead review£1092Slumberdown memory plus pillowRead review£23
- 3Panda hybrid bamboo pillowRead review£904Tempur cloud smartcool pillowRead review£149
- 5EarthKind sustainable feather and down support pillowRead review£356Dreams therapur memory foam ice pillowRead review£80
- 7Panda memory foam bamboo pillowRead review£458Woolroom deluxe washable wool pillowRead review£66
Not sure how to find the right pillow? More than some people may realise, using the best pillows for your sleep preferences can make a huge difference. A well-suited pillow can help prevent problems such as neck and shoulder pain, overheating and even allergy flare-ups. With so many options on the market, finding the ideal one isn’t always straightforward, which is why I’ve been putting a range of pillows to the test, to uncover the best options for back-, front- and side-sleepers.
So, what exactly should you be thinking about when choosing a new pillow? One of the key factors is loft (the height of the pillow) as this plays a big role in keeping your spine aligned while you sleep. The best option will depend on your usual sleeping position. Side-sleepers generally need a deeper pillow to support the gap between the head and the mattress, while those who sleep on their front are better suited to a flatter design. Back-sleepers tend to be most comfortable with a medium-height pillow that offers balanced support.
Of course, a pillow alone won’t be a magic fix-all solution for sleep, as a good mattress and duvet matter, too. However, sleep physiologist Stephanie Romiszewski explains that it “can influence comfort and how supported your body feels during the night”, and it will “help your head and neck stay aligned so you are not distracted by aches or tension”. That’s why I love Simba’s hybrid pillow. It features foam cubes, enabling you to adjust the height and find the right loft for you.
But it’s not the only option. I’ve reviewed everything from hypoallergenic pillows and cooling pillows to pillows to ease neck pain, and every option in this review has been rigorously tested. Keep reading to discover my top picks.
Read more: Best weighted blankets, tested by an expert
The best pillows for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Simba hybrid pillow: £109, Simbasleep.com
- Best budget buy – Slumberdown memory foam plus pillow: £23.10, Slumberdown.co.uk
- Best for side-sleepers – Panda hybrid bamboo pillow: £89.95, Pandalondon.com
- Best for pressure relief – Tempur cloud smartcool pillows: £149, Tempur.com
How I tested
These pillows were tested for weeks in a real bedroom, not a lab. For this guide, I compared each one to a control pillow (a standard hollowfibre) to put factors such as contouring and cooling claims in context. My assessment considered comfort, support, temperature regulation, and value for money. You can read about my full testing criteria at the end of this review.
Read more: Best electric blankets and heated throws to keep you warm and toasty, tried and tested
1Simba hybrid pillow
- Best pillow overall
- Fill/type Adjustable foam cubes, polyester fibres
- Firmness Adjustable (roughly medium to firm)
- Loft/height Adjustable
- Dimensions 70cm x 45cm
- Cover material Cotton
- Cooling/ventilation Cool-touch face and breathable mesh border
- Washability Cover machine-washable; cubes not machine-washable
- Why we love it
- Truly adjustable loft and firmness via nanocubes
- Cool-touch side and mesh perimeter
- Washable cover with sturdy zips
- Adapts well to side, back and even some front sleepers
- Take note
- Expensive
- Inner foam cubes aren’t machine‑washable
After weeks of testing, Simba’s hybrid pillow emerged as the most adaptable, consistently comfortable pillow on test. What makes it a winner is its “nanocube” fill – instead of vague “adjustable” claims, you can genuinely fine-tune loft and firmness to your liking, by adding or removing the small foam cubes.
You can then store the overflow in the pouch provided. As a side-sleeper, my sweet spot came after I removed a couple of handfuls, which eliminated the slight neck stiffness I’ve experienced when testing denser pillows.
The cooling promise is legitimate, providing a subtle, instant chill as air is kept moving through the mesh perimeter. I found that I flipped it less on warm nights, and it stayed a comfortable temperature whether put in a cotton case or used as is. The quality is also thoughtful, with smooth fabric on one side and cool tech on the other. The cover is also fully machine-washable and comes out good as new. The only downsides are the price, and it needs regular fluffing to avoid feeling a little segmented.
2Slumberdown memory plus pillow
- Best budget pillow
- Fill/type Single-piece viscoelastic memory foam with hollowfibre interior
- Firmness Medium-firm
- Loft/height Medium-high
- Dimensions 64cm x 38cm
- Cover material Polyester blend
- Cooling/ventilation None (runs warmer than ventilated/gel foams)
- Washability Sponge clean only
- Why we love it
- Medium‑firm memory‑foam support at a budget price
- Consistent contouring with quick rebound
- Removable, machine‑washable cover
- Take note
- Runs warmer than ventilated or gel‑infused foams
- Fixed loft is too high for most front sleepers
- Core not machine-washable
After sleeping on Slumberdown’s memory plus pillow for a few nights, the single-block viscoelastic core proved to have a consistent medium-firm feel that contoured gradually rather than engulfing my head. When on my side or back, it kept my neck neutral, and I woke up without feeling stiff, though it might be a little high for front-sleepers.
Heat management is the expected trade-off at this budget, as there are no gel infusions or perforation channels to keep you cool. This means it runs warmer than ventilated premium foams, but it stayed a comfortable temperature during testing rather than feeling clammy or needing constant flipping.
Resilience is better than the price suggests, and minor impressions bounced back within a couple of minutes. There weren’t any midnight dips that some cheaper foams can develop, either.
While it’s not adjustable and lacks the floating contour feel of high-end Tempur-style pillows, it’s a smart upgrade from lumpy hollowfibre for budget-conscious sleepers. It’s great value, and you can get a two-pack (£35, Amazon.co.uk) for less than half the price of some of the pillows on this list.
3Panda hybrid bamboo pillow
- Best pillow for side sleepers
- Fill/type Open-cell, charcoal-infused memory foam with ventilation channels
- Firmness Medium-firm
- Loft/height 13cm (approx)
- Dimensions 70cm x 40cm
- Cover material Bamboo-derived viscose
- Cooling/ventilation Breathable foam + ventilated core; cooler to the touch than standard foam
- Washability Cover machine-washable; core not machine-washable
- Why we love it
- Bamboo‑derived cover
- Ventilated, charcoal‑infused foam
- 13cm loft and medium‑firm feel
- Consistent resilience
- Take note
- Fixed loft; too tall for most front sleepers
- Heavier and pricier than fibre‑filled options
- Core not machine-washable
If you want true, unyielding support, Panda’s hybrid bamboo pillow should become your new go-to. The bamboo-derived viscose cover is genuinely cool and feels silky to the touch – during the warmest nights, I flipped it far less than some other memory foam options. Inside, Panda’s open-cell, charcoal-infused foam and ventilation channels move air better than single-slab designs, and temperature regulation felt steady all night.
Support is the main selling point. The pillow measures 13cm high, which is apparently a sweet spot for side-sleepers, and the medium-firm (more towards the firm end of the scale in my experience) cradles your head and neck without collapsing. It takes a night or two to get used to, though, and it would suit back-sleepers more than front-sleepers.
Resilience and build are super-strong, with minor impressions vanishing quickly; the seams and zip remaining tidy even without a secondary pillowcase; and the faint new-foam smell airing out before I tested it the night of unboxing. Just be aware that the loft isn’t adjustable, and it’s heavier and pricier than fibre fills.
On top of that, though the marketing makes a lot of this pillow being ‘natural’, it’s made of bamboo-derived viscose, not fibres of bamboo. It’s an excellent pillow, but it’s worth bearing in mind that “bamboo” is ultimately a synthetic fabric in this context.
4Tempur cloud smartcool pillow
- Best pillow for pressure relief
- Fill/type Viscoelastic foam
- Firmness Soft to medium with stable support
- Loft/height Low to medium
- Dimensions 74cm x 50cm
- Cover material 61% polyester, 38% polyethylene, 1% elastane
- Cooling/ventilation Cool-to-the-touch cover; warmer than gel/actively cooled designs over time
- Washability Cover machine-washable; core not machine-washable
- Why we love it
- Best‑in‑class pressure relief
- CoolTouch cover feels genuinely cool
- Low‑to‑medium loft suits most
- Premium build
- Take note
- Very expensive
- Fixed loft may be too low for broad‑shouldered side sleepers
- Foam core isn’t machine‑washable
If you’re looking for the best pillow for pressure relief, I’d recommend Tempur’s cloud smartcool pillow. The headline here is comfort under pressure. When lying down, I felt a slow, even sink that dispersed weight and eased hotspots at my ear, jaw, and neck. When lying on my back, my neck stayed neutral, and the jaw-clenching that sometimes plagues my nights during stressful periods was markedly improved.
There’s a low-to-medium loft and soft feel, and I think even some front-sleepers will be pleased with it. Cooling isn’t a world-beater, but good enough, considering the dense foam, and the knit fabric feels cool on contact and stays that way. It’s built incredibly well overall, with a removable, washable cover.
Even with this pillow’s versatility and pressure relief performance, there are some downsides. It’s not adjustable, so those with broader frames may not get along with it, and like many Tempur products, the expense could put it out of reach for some.
5EarthKind sustainable feather and down support pillow
- Best down pillow
- Fill/type 100% recycled natural fill (approx 85% feather, 15% down)
- Firmness Medium-firm support
- Loft/height Medium-high
- Dimensions 74cm x 48cm
- Cover material Cotton
- Cooling/ventilation Naturally breathable
- Washability Can machine wash and tumble dry entire pillow
- Why we love it
- Recycled feather/down fill
- Naturally breathable with medium‑firm, springy support
- Tight cotton cover; no feather escape in testing
- Take note
- Not suitable for vegans or those with feather allergies
- Needs regular plumping
- Could feel lofty for front sleepers
If you’re someone who prefers a lofty, hotel feel, I’d recommend EarthKind’s sustainable feather and down support pillow, which I found to be the best down pillow when testing. It’s filled with recycled natural materials (around 85 per cent feather, 15 per cent down) and has a noticeable, supportive, springy profile, in contrast to down-heavy options. The pillow on its own kept my neck neutral, and I was equally comfortable on my side and my back.
It’s incredibly breathable, running cooler than dense foams and never getting clammy on warm nights, despite the lack of cooling tech. The tightly woven cotton cover feels robust, and no quills poked through the cover by the end of testing.
Of course, natural fills often need a quick daily plump, so the EarthKind is higher-maintenance than some other pillows on this list. It’s also not suitable for vegans or anyone with a feather allergy. Still, for back- and side-sleepers who want comfort and support, it’s an easy win.
6Dreams therapur memory foam ice pillow
- Best cooling pillow
- Fill/type Dense, single-piece memory foam
- Firmness Firm, structured feel
- Loft/height 14cm (some side sleepers may want more; too lofty for most front sleepers)
- Dimensions 74cm x 50cm
- Cover material Cotton
- Cooling/ventilation Cool-to-the-touch cover; better heat management than standard foams
- Washability Cover machine-washable; core not machine-washable
- Why we love it
- Genuinely cool‑to‑the‑touch cover
- Dense, even foam
- Quality construction with quick rebound
- Take note
- Too firm/lofty for most front sleepers
- Heavier than fibre pillows
- Core not machine-washable
If you overheat, I found the Dreams therapur memory foam ice pillow the best cooling pillow. When researching for this guide, I found lots of pillows claimed to be “cool to the touch,” but it’s actually true in this case. The knitted “ice” cover feels genuinely cold, and it stays pleasantly temperate for hours.
I flipped it far less often than other foam pillows I’ve tested, and there was none of that midnight clamminess as the core warmed up. It didn’t feel artificially cold by morning, either, as the heat build-up is well managed throughout the night.
Support feels structured, and the dense, evenly cut foam contours gradually before holding you in a way that will suit back-sleepers especially well. As a side-sleeper, I felt well-aligned, though it felt a touch shallow with a fully tucked shoulder (though, of course, this will vary from sleeper to sleeper). Front-sleepers will likely find it too firm and too high.
The build quality is great, with a smooth zip, tidy seams, and a quick rebound. The reassuring weight also stops drift. However, it’s not perfect. One of the trade-offs is that it has a fixed loft, single-piece feel. It’s not very adjustable, and you can’t really plump it up or smooth it out. It’s also a lot heavier than hollowfibre pillows, so it’s a little unwieldy to adjust in the night.
7Panda memory foam bamboo pillow
- Best pillow for back sleepers
- Fill/type Memory foam
- Firmness Medium-firm
- Loft/height 12cm
- Dimensions 60cm x 40cm
- Cover material Bamboo-derived viscose with breathable mesh inner
- Cooling/ventilation Cooler-feeling cover
- Washability Cover washable; core not machine-washable
- Why we love it
- Medium‑firm single‑piece foam
- Bamboo‑derived cover feels cool
- Removable, machine‑washable cover
- 30‑night trial and long guarantee
- Take note
- Fixed loft; too tall for most front sleepers and some petite frames
- Not as cooling as Panda's hybrid pillow
- Core is not machine-washable
Panda’s memory foam bamboo pillow has earned a permanent place in my home (though as a chronic back-pain saver on my sofa, rather than my bed), and I’d recommend it for back-sleepers. The bamboo-derived viscose cover is the star, and it feels cool and smooth on contact. It isn’t ice cold, but it stayed fresher than typical one-piece foams.
Inside, the single slab of slow-rebound foam delivers a consistent medium-firm feel, and at roughly 12cm in loft, it’s compact and dialled in to back-sleeping. It may be a touch shallow for broader frames, of course, but resilience is solid, and shallow impressions vanish quickly.
The build quality is also impressive for the price, with tidy seams, a smooth zip, and a breathable mesh inner protector. The tradeoffs are that, like other memory foam pillows, it has a fixed loft and slightly warmer feel than the hybrid alternatives, but this is a great option for back-sleepers who run warm and want dependable support and alignment.
8Woolroom deluxe washable wool pillow
- Best wool pillow
- Fill/type Carded British wool clusters (adjustable)
- Firmness Adjustable (roughly medium to medium-firm depending on fill)
- Loft/height Adjustable
- Dimensions 48cm x 74cm
- Cover material Quilted cotton with 300gsm British wool
- Cooling/ventilation Excellent moisture wicking and temperature regulation
- Washability Cover washable on wool cycle; fill not washable
- Why we love it
- Naturally hypoallergenic and dust‑mite resistant
- Excellent temperature and moisture regulation
- Fully adjustable loft
- Traceable British wool
- Take note
- Needs regular plumping; clusters can feel slightly uneven if not fluffed
- Less uniform contour than memory foam
- Not suitable for vegans
Woolroom’s deluxe washable wool pillow is naturally dust-mite resistant, so those who would normally wake up with the sniffles are safe to invest in this case. I tested this pillow during peak hayfever season, and though it’s admittedly anecdotal evidence, it seemed to help with my allergies.
Thermoregulation is excellent, and far better than you’d immediately expect from a wool pillow. The filling wicks moisture and balances your temperature, avoiding clammy patches that are somewhat inevitable with memory foam or synthetic materials. Of course, it’s also bound to be cosy on cold winter nights.
Unlike many examples on this list, this pillow is also adjustable. It arrives generously filled with loose, carded clusters, which gave me a medium-firm loft. But it’s easy to remove as much or as little of the filling as you’d like. It’ll need a quick daily plump, as wool doesn’t react well to neglect, but this is a great alternative for those who aren’t convinced by memory foam.
Your questions on pillows answered
What is the best pillow?
The best pillow for you will depend on your sleep preferences, but the Simba hybrid pillow came out on top during testing. It’s the most adaptable option on test, as its cubes of foam let you fine-tune loft and firmness for better neck alignment whether you sleep on your side or back (or even your front, with reduced fill). The cool‑touch face and mesh perimeter regulate heat more effectively than standard foam, and the washable cover is built to last. It’s an investment, and you’ll want to fluff it occasionally, but its consistency and versatility will likely make it the best pick for most people.
If you’re looking to spend less, the best budget pillow during my tests was Slumberdown memory foam plus. It delivers medium‑firm support at a fraction of the price of some competitors. The single‑block core holds your neck in a neutral position for back- and side-sleepers, rebounds reliably and comes with a washable cover. It runs warmer than ventilated or gel foams, and the loft is fixed, but as an upgrade from lumpy hollowfibre, it’s a standout.
If pressure relief is your priority, Tempur’s cloud smartcool is the premium pick. It's slow yet even sink disperses hotspots at the ear, jaw, and neck better than anything else I tried, while the cool-touch cover keeps temperatures in check. Pricier, yes, but superb for back-sleepers and anyone managing soreness.
How I tested pillows
I spent months testing and comparing pillows against one another. While doing so, I considered the following criteria:
- Comfort: I paid close attention to how easy it was to fall asleep, and the level of loft (height), sink, and overall comfort of the pillow throughout the night. I ran multi-night trials with logs capturing pressure relief, flip frequency, heat build-up, wake-ups, and any next-morning neck, shoulder, or jaw issues. I aired foam cores for off‑gassing and assessed adjustability. Those with an adjustable loft received bonus points.
- Support: Equally important, I examined firmness and the loft. Softer pillows, such as those filled with down, tend to be less supportive, but you want your pillow to be soft enough that it’s still comfortable. I also assessed how my neck and shoulders felt in the morning.
- Temperature regulation: The filling and cover of a pillow can have an effect on how cool you feel during the night, so I examined whether I felt cool or overheated.
- Value for money: I weighed up overall quality and price, too. Indicators of quality were things such as the materials used, the level of rebound after eight‑hour stretches, and the durability of seams and zips.
What role does a pillow play in sleep quality?
Sleep physiologist Stephanie Romiszewski says: “When people think about sleep quality, they often imagine it is the pillow or mattress that creates it. In reality, the body is built to sleep, and the strongest influences come from internal systems like sleep drive and circadian rhythm. A pillow that feels comfortable simply allows those systems to get on with their job without interruption.”
What type of pillow is right for you?
The type of pillow that’s right for you will depend on what you hope to get from it. These are the five main types of pillow:
- Microfibre: These pillows tend to be among the most affordable and are man-made from synthetic materials such as polyester. They come in a range of different firmness levels, which makes them suitable for most sleeping styles, particularly front-sleepers, as they tend to be flatter. However, they aren’t the most breathable option, as they can retain moisture and heat.
- Feather and down: To be called a down pillow, a product must be made up of at least 70 per cent down feathers, with the rest being regular feathers. Down feathers are typically far softer and better at retaining heat. It’s worth noting they're more expensive than most other pillows and not always suitable for those with allergies; however, you can find anti-allergy options. As down pillows flatten over time, they’re not the best option for side-sleepers who require more height, but others will usually find it a comfortable choice.
- Memory foam: These pillows are ideal for anyone who struggles with neck pain, as they offer sturdy support by moulding to the shape of your body. While they are durable, memory foam pillows can feel quite rigid and have limited airflow, which means they can get hot. Back- and side-sleepers will benefit most from this type of pillow.
- Wool: If it’s an eco-friendly and naturally hypoallergenic pillow you’re after, wool could be the option for you. Wool pillows help to regulate your temperature, keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer, and are best suited to front-sleepers.
- Latex: An alternative to memory foam, latex pillows share similar properties, as they are firm and supportive. While they are much more breathable than memory foam, latex styles are on the pricey side and can have a distinct smell.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest is The Independent’s product reviews section, where a team of experts tests sleep-related items over weeks, months or even years. IndyBest pros have tested everything from the best mattresses to the best duvets, and from top-rated silk pillowcases to the best mattress toppers. Their wealth of information and expert insights guide the product selection and testing process.
Caroline Preece is an expert product tester and journalist with years of experience. She specialises in home and lifestyle topics, particularly sleep, such as her in-depth tests of the best cooling pillows, electric blankets, and sunrise alarm clocks. She knows exactly how to assess sleep products for quality and value for money.
Meet the expert
Stephanie Romiszewski is a sleep physiologist with two decades of experience. She has researched and treated clinical sleep disorders like insomnia and CPAP therapy.
To get serious about your beauty sleep, check out the best silk pillowcases that work wonders for your hair and skin
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks