Rating: 8/10

Dimensions: 60cm x 40cm x 12cm

60cm x 40cm x 12cm Filling: Memory foam

Memory foam Firmness: Medium firm

Medium firm Cover: 40 per cent bamboo fibre outer layer and 60 per cent polyester support

Firmness and comfort

We were concerned the Panda pillow would be too firm for our tastes when we first opened the box, as it didn’t feel like there was too much give in it. The pillow’s 12cm depth seemed substantial too, so we anticipated problems getting comfy. However, we were immediately impressed with the oh-so-soft bamboo cover, which is blissfully strokable, and which Panda claims gets even more sumptuous with every wash. Though it only features 40 per cent bamboo, it’s this cover that stops any unpleasant nighttime sweats, as the material encourages airflow to help you stay at the perfect temperature year -round.

The pillow feels much less firm than expected when you’re actually in bed, as the memory foam adapts to suit every sleeper and will keep your head and neck in perfect alignment. Surprisingly, we seemed to sink into the pillow when we first lay down but then felt wonderfully supported and definitely shifted around less while asleep. Our neck felt noticeably less stiff too – a game changer for anyone who spends hours each day working on a computer.

Sleeping position

Side and back sleepers will love the medium-firm memory foam and decent loft of this pillow. We always sleep on our side and felt this pillow worked a treat for keeping our neck aligned, so we were happy to ditch our usual second pillow underneath the Panda. It really helped us feel refreshed by morning too. Front sleepers may find the pillow a little too lofty to get really comfortable though, and we found it a touch too firm when propped up behind us, so we couldn’t lounge with a book. However, it’s ideal if you’re sitting up tucking into breakfast in bed – if you can just convince someone to make it.

Allergies

Allergy sufferers can look forward to a silent night with the Panda pillow, making it a good choice if down or feathers cause irritation. The bamboo cover is naturally breathable, antibacterial and inhospitable to micro-organisms and parasites such as dust mites. It’s also hypoallergenic, to protect against skin irritation.

Underneath the case, there’s a mesh fabric stitched around the memory foam pillow to keep it clean. The memory foam itself is Reach-certified, meaning no harmful chemicals were used during manufacturing, and every thread, zipper and dye is certified to ensure there’s no trace of harmful substances.

Care

There’s no need for plumping with this pillow – ideal if your bed-making skills amount to throwing the duvet over the mattress as you’re heading out the door. Magically, the Panda pillow seems to look as good as new each morning, however long you’ve slept. Like all memory foam pillows, the inner is not washable and should not be soaked, though you can wipe it clean if necessary. However, the outer bamboo cover is removable and can be unzipped and washed up to 40 degrees before being left to air dry.

Eco-friendliness

Memory foam pillows don’t have the best eco-credentials as they’re notoriously difficult to recycle. Yet we were really impressed with the amount of information Panda provides on its website about its commitment to the environment. Impressively, it pledges to collect any memory foam for free once it’s no longer needed and responsibly repurpose it in sofa fillings, toys, cushions and playground matting. If there’s still life in the pillow, they will ensure it is professionally cleaned and donated to charity instead. The bamboo used in the pillow’s cover is organic and grown without chemicals or pesticides, while the material uses a third of the water cotton requires and is highly sustainable. The pillow is also delivered in a recycled and recyclable box.

Price

We reckon the Panda pillow is very reasonably priced, especially as it won’t go saggy and need replacing within a year. Better still, it’s likely you’ll only need one pillow when using it, so you won’t need to fork out for a second pillow underneath. They’ll even let you try it out for 30 nights first, so you can be sure it’s right for you.

The verdict: Panda memory foam bamboo pillow

Though we worried memory foam might make us wake up covered in sweat, the Panda pillow kept us cool and comfortable and the bamboo cover was the stuff of dreams. We found the pillow extremely supportive – anyone with neck problems or who prefers to sleep on their neck or back will be amazed at just how comfortable it feels. Plus, we just can’t resist the cute panda face embroidered on the cover.