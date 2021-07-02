12 best dog leads that will get them excited for walkies

Whether you need a dog lead for training your pup or walking your dog, it can be hard to know which one is best for your needs.

Standard leads are the most common and are available in a wide range of lengths, widths and materials. They are great for both training and walking, although not if you have a dog that’s disobedient or pulls a lot.

Adjustable leads are similar but mean you can choose the length of the lead – a great all round solution (extend when running or shorten for urban walks).

For dogs who like exploring, there are retractable or stretchy leads. Multi-purpose leads (for example, for walking two dogs and attaching to a harness) are becoming increasingly common, and extra long leads can be a godsend for training.

Nylon is the most affordable material and it’s easy to clean and comfortable to hold, but it isn’t as flexible or soft as other lead materials and some dogs chew through it.

Leather can be lovely to hold and is particularly long-lasting, although it can be difficult to keep clean and you’ll need to make sure the leather is water-resistant and soft.

Mountain climbing rope is also hard-wearing and has a bit of give to help stop your shoulder hurting if you have a pulling dog. Whatever type you go for, consider a reflective aspect if you sometimes walk your dog when it’s getting dark.

Features to consider – and which we tested for all the leads included here – include durability (especially important for puppies and strong dogs, who have a tendency to snap or chew through leads), comfort and grip of the handle, ease of use and appearance. Where relevant we tested how easy they were to wash, too.

Don’t forget to match the size and material of the leash with the size and weight of your dog – a pug or yorkshire terrier won’t thank you for buying a thick, heavy leash with a weighty clasp whereas great dane or bernese mountain dog could mean a lightweight lead lasts no more than a day.

You may even find you need different types for different activities, whether it’s urban walking, dog training classes or hiking in the countryside.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Mutts & Hounds mustard leather dog lead Available in a lovely range of colours, this timeless 45in lead is as luxurious as they come. From the expert stitching on the soft Italian leather to the on-trend antiqued brass clip, everything about it is top quality. Available in slim or wide to suit the size of your dog, there are matching dog collars and soft harnesses available. A classic lead that is made to last and designed to age beautifully. Ours arrived in a stylish gift box, making it a great present for any canine owning friends. Buy now £ 55.50 , Mutts & Hounds {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Halti nylon double ended dog lead Dog leads don’t get much more versatile than this 3m one, with a whopping eight different ways to use it – dual control for headcollars and harnesses, three adjustable lead lengths, hands-free, easy to tether and can be used for two dogs. It’s stronger than it looks, thanks to the high-grade nylon and reflective so you and your hound can be spotted even in the dark. It’s available in four different colours and you can co-ordinate it with a matching collar. Suits dogs of all ages, including puppies. Buy now £ 13.99 , Dobbies {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joules coastal pet lead Just as you’d expect from this British country lifestyle brand, this 1.08m lead is a super-smart option for a dapper dog. Available in yellow, white and blue, or red, white and blue, and with a cheerful seaside vibe, it’s the kind of leash you’re likely to spot by the dozen in chic coastal spots such as Salcombe, Padstow or Lymington. It’s small enough to bung in your pocket when you let your hound loose but strong enough to hold back an indomitable dog. Match it with the collar for the complete look. Buy now £ 14 , Joules {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cath Kidston printed pet lead London people Vintage-inspired brand, Cath Kidston, has come up trumps with this powder blue dog lead with quaint illustrations. The 1.5m is a decent length and it’s thicker than many we tried, with a well-padded handle that is comfortable to hold even for long periods and a robust clip to attach to the collar. You could go the whole hog and buy the matching collar, but you’ll need to be prepared for your pooch to be seen wearing the bow-tie that’s attached – not to everyone’s taste. Buy now £ 16 {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} EzyDog zeroshock dog lead We love this super stretchy 1.2m lead. The bungee system means you won’t send your dog into sudden shock when you pull it back or if it goes to chase after something. The upshot of this is that both you and your pup are more comfy at all times. It’s really easy in the hand and the reflective trim means you don’t have to forgo dusk or night time walks. The extra handle near the actual collar is a nice touch in case you need extra control when, say, you’re crossing a road. We were worried the elastic wouldn’t be durable or that our tester pup might chew through it but neither concern was founded. Buy now £ 24 , Pets at Home {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rope dog lead with soft padded handle This 1.5m rope lead is a fabulous all-rounder with a wallet-friendly price tag. The handle is padded so you don’t have to worry about blisters on your hands even if your dog is prone to tugging, and the rope is reflective so you can be seen even at dawn and dusk. Thanks to the mountain climbing nylon braided rope, it’s really strong, and the clip turns all the way around so you’ll never get in a twist. It suits pretty much any size dog, big or small, and gives them a nice amount of freedom without being able to stroll off. Buy now £ 6.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tug patented tangle-free, heavy duty retractable dog lead The most robust retractable lead we’ve come across, this will be a godsend to owners of very strong dogs that have a habit of snapping retractable leads. Allowing your pet 5m of roaming while still being under your control, we were particularly impressed with the tangle-free feature – good news for anyone unfortunate enough to have ever received a rope burn from a retractable lead. The lock/pause/open feature is easy to use and it has an anti-slip grip. It’s just the ticket for letting your dog go under bushes and into woods without dragging you in there with them and being able to yank them back quickly when needed. Buy now £ 14.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mikki multi all in one lead Another multipurpose option is this lightweight but seriously strong lead that can be used to walk two furry friends at the same time. It can also walk your dog hands-free by wearing it around your shoulders or to clip one end to a collar and one to an anti-pull harness (it works a treat with one of theirs). It has an adjustable length, which is available in two widths (3in and 1in) and is well made at every point, meaning it works with even the most excitable and determined of dogs. A handle has been sewn in for greater control. It’s 95.5cm or 101.5cm, depending on the width. Buy now £ 13.15 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} iNeego dog training lead 30m We tried this extra-long 30m dog training lead out on a pup who we were teaching recalling and staying, and we can report that it worked a treat. The 360-degree hook means it’s less likely to tangle than similar leashes and it’s much stronger than those made from cotton. You could also use it for hiking, camping, swimming or anywhere you want your dog to have some freedom to roam without the worry of them escaping. It was easier than we thought to wind back up too. Better for smaller dogs, we’d say. Buy now £ 12.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Barbour tartan reflective dog lead If you’re after a country look for your hound, this 1m lead will do you proud. Featuring the signature Barbour house tartan with aged brass-effect fittings, this sturdy lead will last you years. Thumbs up from us for the reflective piping too – ideal for early morning or late afternoon walks, especially during winter. For such a fancy brand, it is more reasonably priced than we’d expect and it’s part of a wider range that includes matching tartan collar, harness and blanket. Buy now £ 27.95 , Barbour {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Broughton & Co my dad is single green leather dog lead No need for Tinder with this 1.14m dog lead that advertises its owner as being available for a date. Available in small, medium or large, it’s part of the humourful doggy thoughts collection that has some cracking straplines ranging from “oh s**t I’m lost” to “life is short so I’m totally spoilt”. Some are available with matching collars (such as “nervous dog” collar with “please keep your distance” lead). Alternatively, you can get it personalised with your own wording. Ours came in top quality British racing green vegetable tanned leather (there are other colours available too) and was comfortable to hold. Buy now £ 55 , Broughton & Co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Made.com koa leather pet lead We love this two-tone pet lead in green and pink with sturdy brass fittings. Made from robust leather, and with a handle that sits comfortably in the hand, it’s the only lead you’ll need. At 2m, it gives dogs plenty of room to roam without darting off. While the softness means you can roll it up to keep in your pocket when your dog is having time off the lead. Probably not the first brand you’d think of for a dog lead, as it’s predominantly an interiors brand, but it’s come up trumps with this durable lead. Buy now £ 25 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Dog leads All the leads featured here have USPs to suit different types of dog breeds and temperaments, as well as the look you want. But forced to choose an all-round favourite, we would choose the aesthetically pleasing, beautifully made and highly practical Mutts & Hounds mustard leather dog lead. For something a bit cheaper, the Rope dog lead with soft padded handle is a long-lasting option that will also do your dog proud. Make sure your pet always looks on point with our review of the best dog collars

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.