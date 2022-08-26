Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Founded in 2004 by animal-welfare advocate and pet-lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, International Dog Day is honoured annually on 26 August and celebrates all dog breeds – mixed and pure.

The day serves to help people acknowledge the number of dogs that need to be rescued each day, and pays tribute to the pups that provide safety and freedom by supporting those who are disabled or blind, for example.

During the pandemic, there was a huge increase in dog ownership, so chances are if you didn’t get a pup, someone you know may have done. Or perhaps you’ve long since reaped the benefits of dog ownership by having a loving four-legged friend for years.

Whatever your pet status, to help you honour your furry friend this International Dog Day, we’ve compiled a round-up of all the things you need to make your pooch happy – from beds and leads to toys and high-tech kit.

Beds

Dogs spend almost half their lives sleeping, so it's important to get them a bed that is comfortable, designed to last, and supportive.

Ideally, the bed will have a machine-washable cover and other handy features, such as being waterproof. In our guide to best dog beds, this Barbour luxury dog bed (£64.95, Barbour.com) took the top spot.

(Barbour)

It was described as being “comfy yet firm” and “incredibly hard-wearing”. Similarly, “Barbour knows the materials that can best weather the elements and has applied these principles to its dog beds”.

“The faux suede is a nice contrast to the tartan elements and high walls allow dogs to snuggle up inside,” said our tester. It’s worth noting the “24in size was a little small for our bigger dogs, but the 30in and 35in beds can comfortably accommodate larger breeds”.

If your dog has anxious tendencies, The Dog’s Balls sound sleep donut (£31.99, Amazon.co.uk) is the perfect option, because it appeals to a dog’s nesting instinct. The cover is machine-washable and you can also buy replacements separately. We also love the range of colours available.

(Amazon)

Alternatively, you may want to consider a crate, as these have been praised for creating a sanctuary and privacy for your dog, as well as acting as a training aid for teaching puppies who need to learn to be left alone. Plus, they're great for transporting your hound from A to B.

(Pets at Home)

This Pets at Home double-door dog crate (£42, Petsathome.com) will do the job nicely. Quick and easy to assemble, it's made from strong and sturdy metal, making it suitable for even the most boisterous dogs. You can make it comfier by placing a Pets At Home basic dog crate mattress (from £11, Petsathome.com) inside.

Food and treats

The British Veterinary Association’s advice is that any commercially manufactured pet food in the UK that meets the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) guidelines has the complete nutritional requirements that your pet needs.

When buying the right dog food for your pet, look for something age-appropriate (such as puppy, adult or senior), and keep an eye out for a commercial dog food brand that is labelled “complete”, as well as a manufacturer that is part of the PFMA.

All of the ranges at Lily's Kitchen have wet or dry food options, as well as selection boxes, if you want a variety of snacks and meals all at once. Plus you can filter by age, product type, or special diet on the website.

(Lily’s Kitchen)

The chicken and duck dry food (from £9.40, Lilyskitchen.co.uk) is grain-free and full of the natural goodness your pup needs. Plus it’s a B Corp certified brand, meaning it has very high sustainable and ethical credentials.

If you're in the early stages of dog ownership, chances are you'll be trying to train your pup, so you'll need plenty of treats on hand to help.

These Edgard & Cooper champion chicken bites (from £2.98, Edgarcooper.com) will have your dog doing all the tricks in no time.

(Edgard & Cooper)

They are grain-free and rich in protein, and the packaging is 100 per cent biodegradable. Plus, Edgard & Cooper donates 10 per cent of its profits to the dog care clinic in Sri Lanka, too.

Another great option is a dental treat that has been scientifically proven to prevent the build-up of tartar by 80 per cent – these Pedigree dentastix (£1.25, Tesco.com) provide effective oral care for your dog.

Bowls

No matter how much you think your dog loves you, they'll love the food you give them that bit more.

If you want something you'll be proud to have on display in your kitchen, this Emma Bridgewater personalised polka dot small pet bowl (from £22, Emmabridgewater.co.uk) is a firm favourite.

(Emma Bridgewater)

Dishwasher-safe, it's an easy-to-clean design and is deep enough to hold plenty of food for your four-legged friend.

If your dog inhales their food in one go, opt for this Zellar dog bowl slow feeder (£9.99, Amazon.co.uk).

(Amazon)

It not only makes your dog eat slower, but it also turns dinner time into a game, providing stimulation as they chew.

Toys

Keeping your canine entertained can be hard work, especially if they're very energetic – that's where a good toy comes in handy.

In our guide to the best dog toys, we loved the Beco recycled rough and tough crab (£11.99, Becopets.com), thanks to the fact it’s “incredibly durable yet still a plush toy”.

(Beco)

“Even our most determined chewers struggled to break through the hard-wearing double layers of cloth on these toys”, said our tester. They praised the rope legs for making it a great toy for “playing tug of war or fetch” with, and found it to be a “good size for even large dogs to play with”. Better still, Beco’s “rough and tough soft toys are sustainably made using recycled cloth and stuffing”.

If you're looking for something that will challenge your dog, this Nina Ottosson dog brick (£17, Amazon.co.uk) is an excellent choice.

(Nina Ottosson )

This is easily the most popular of the brand’s toys as “it’s manageable for most dogs, while also encouraging them to use their brain,” said our tester.

“Our dogs needed just a little guidance to use their noses to flip open the lids to find treats, and you can make the game a little easier, while your pup gets the hang of it, by removing some of the bones in the centre,” they added. “As with all toys, make sure you supervise your dog while playing this game, as scrambling paws can break the doors off the compartments (although we found it easy to snap them back on again).” This is bound to keep them entertained for hours while you’re working from home.

Grooming products

Just like humans, dogs enjoy being kept in preen condition. While trips to the groomers might be an option, they can be expensive and you can just as easily keep your four-legged friend clean at home.

In our round-up of the best dog shampoos, the Ouai fur bébé pet shampoo (£25, Lookfantastic.com) took the top spot thanks to its sheer size and impressive ingredients.

(Look Fantastic)

Our tester was really pleased with the 474ml product, and noted the “tilting lid, minimised the risk of spills and was a godsend when wrangling a wet puppy.”

She even claimed to be a bit jealous of all the natural ingredients included, saying: “The pale yellow liquid is packed with the type of goodness we’d like to see more of in our own shampoos: aloe vera and rambutan seed extract are the stars of the show.”

Once you've given your pup a good wash, you may want to have this Paws & Presto extra large high-performance microfibre dog towel (£17.99, Pawsandpresto.com) close to hand.

(Paws & Presto)

In our round-up of the best dog grooming products, our tester praised it on its ability to make light work of the drying process of a soaking dog – absorbing more dampness than the others tested. Plus, it washes well – a great all-rounder.

It's also important to keep your pooch brushed, as this will keep their coat in the best possible condition, and has even proven to reduce stress.

If you've got a short-haired dog, we'd suggest opting for this Furminator undercoat deshedding tool (from £26, Petsathome.com).

(Pets at Home)

Combing through the topcoat, it safely and easily removes any loose undercoat hair without damaging or cutting your dog's skin. For optimum results, use it once or twice a week for 10 minutes.

Alternatively, for long-haired dogs, we'd go for this Tangle Teezer pet teezer de-shedding dog grooming brush (£10.20, Lookfantastic.com).

(Lookfantastic)

Its two-tier teeth design works to remove dirt using the longer teeth, while the shorter ones pick up loose hairs.

Collars, harnesses and leads

Harnesses are becoming more popular, thanks to the advantages they offer, such as being a great training tool for puppies to learn how to behave on a lead, they also discourage pulling, and mean you won't have to worry about choking your dog if it tries to jump up. For pugs and French bulldogs, harnesses are particularly advantageous, because they reduce the risk of neck injuries.

For an everyday harness that's easy to put on and is comfortable for dogs, this Ruffwear front range dog harness (£49.45, Waitrosepet.com) is a fail-safe option.

(Waitrose & Partners)

With a comprehensive size guide, you can select the one that will suit your dog best.

Alternatively, this Joules coastal pet collar (£12, Joules.com) was considered the best in our review of dog collars. “It’s made from a thick, tough material and has sturdy metal fittings that not only allow for the attachment of ID tags but kept the lead firmly in place and ensured our test dog didn’t go for free-range walkabouts when she wasn’t meant to,” said our tester.

(Joules)

There are four sizes available. The best bit, though? “For dogs (or dog owners, at least) partial to a bit of colour coordination, the collar can be paired with a dog lead from the same collection”.

When it comes to a lead, if you’re looking for something stylish, yet hard-wearing, turn to this Mutts and Hounds Camello leather and grey tweed dog lead (from £55.50, Muttsandhounds.co.uk), which was a firm favourite in our best dog leads round-up.

(Mutts and Hounds)

Our tester found that everything about it “smacks of quality – the leather, which softens and darkens with use, the nickel-coated brass clip and the on-trend Yorkshire grey tweed”.

“It’s classic, made to last, is comfortable to hold and ages beautifully – and with a handy card on top tips for how to care for your lead, what more can you ask for?”

Pet cameras

While you’ve probably been spending more time with your pet than usual, you might want to consider a security camera that will look after your dog as you start to spend less time at home.

The Furbo dog camera (£129, Furbo.com) stood out as a firm favourite in our review of the best pet cameras.

(Furbo)

This high-tech and ingenious piece of kit features a treat dispenser that is controlled by your smartphone, a two-way speaker, a barking sensor that will alert you if it hears canine noises, and a night-vision camera.

Our reviewer praised it on its "attractive design and solid build", as well as it being discreet enough that it won't look too out of place. An all-round great bit of tech that will keep your mind at ease when you're not at home.

Getting a new pooch? Read our puppy checklist for all the essentials you need