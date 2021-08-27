Collars aren’t just a stylish accessory for your pooch – dogs are actually required to wear them by law. All dogs must wear one with an ID badge detailing their owner’s names and contact details when out and about in a public place.

To be kind to your dog and keep them safe, the collar should feel comfortable and fit well – that means one that isn’t either too tight or too loose.

Vets advise being able to easily fit two fingers between the collar and your dog’s neck. With growing or older pooches, both of which can gain or lose weight quickly, you’ll obviously need to do the two fingers check more regularly.

If you walk your dog when it’s getting dark, consider a reflective, or even LED lit collar. But don’t go near collars with prongs, electric-shock devices or choke chains as they can not only be uncomfortable but cause pain.

If your dog doesn’t like the feeling, use reward-based training to get them used to it.

How we tested

We tested collars for comfort, fit, durability (including metal fittings), practicality and (because we all want our pooches to look good) aesthetics. If the manufacture claimed it was washable, we tested for that too.

The best dog collars for 2021 are:

Dogs & Horses leather collar Best: Overall This company specialises in handcrafted and timeless soft leather collars and leads. Racing green, burgundy and olive are the latest additions to its already wide range of options. There are two designs: rolled and padded. The rolled collar comes in a single block colour and is better for dogs with sensitive skin or longer coats as it prevents knots from forming. While the latter (which we tried) option has an additional leather strap that sits over a coloured padded lining and is best for short-haired or muscular dogs since the soft rolled edges prevent damage to the coat. Both have brass fittings and are available with matching leads. Buy now £ 32.50 , Dogsandhorses.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pets at Home reflective neon dog collar Best: Reflective collar No need to lose your pooch in the park at dawn or dusk with this purse-friendly collar – the reflective strip and neon yellow mean it will stand out even from afar. It’s well-padded, so you’ll get no complaints from your dog on the comfort front and it slides to adjust which is almost as good as having it tailor-made. We had no trouble fitting a lead – there’s a matching one available (£5, Petsathome.com) – or ID tag to the D-ring. This is machine washable, which means there’s no need for gasps and groans when your dog rolls around in the mud. Buy now £ 3 , Petsathome.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hugo & Hudson star dog collar Best: Machine-washable collar Available in red or navy, this walks that difficult tightrope between smart and practical. The tiny white stars against the vibrant background look stylish and on-trend, while the softness of the collar itself is kind against dog’s skin. Ditto for the plastic side-release buckle, which means no extra lengths of collar flapping around. It should last well too, thanks to the strong nylon webbing. Our black lab was visibly impressed when we swapped a rigid plastic collar for this one. It can be machine washed on the cold setting. Buy now £ 21 , Hugohudson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ruffwear crag collar Best: Everyday dog collar Another machine-washable collar with a practical side release buckle, it’s exceptionally robust yet comfortable and also boasts reflective webbing to show up on those darker mornings and evenings. It also has a whole host of extra features, including a separate ID tag hook, which comes with a silencer, so your dog doesn’t jingle wherever it goes. It comes in three sizes, four colours and there’s a matching lead (£27.95, Ruffwear.co.uk) that can be hand-held or waist-worn. A great option for all-terrain canines. Buy now £ 24.95 , Ruffwear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Taglory designer soft dog collar Best: Patterned dog colour Available in four sizes – extra small, small, medium and large – this has an attractive floral theme and all the practical elements you’d hope for, including a quick-release plastic buckle and durable polyester webbing. We found the pattern didn’t fade even when washed in the washing machine a few times and there’s a matching lead (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as plenty of other patterns to pick from if this one doesn’t appeal. Buy now £ 7.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Zacro LED dog collar Best: Light up collar If you’re an early riser or late walker, you’ve probably already spotted a few of these when you’re out and about. After all, any dog who’s wearing one can be seen for up to 500m, thanks to the bright glow in the dark LED lights, which you can set to quick flash, slow flash, or permanently off. With this option, you get two in a pack. You can cut the collar to size and recharge between walks so there’s no need for batteries. The thin diameter and quick-release buckle mean you can pop it on in addition to another collar, or instead of it. Buy now £ 10.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hunter freestyle training collar Best: Slip collar Slip collars (like slip leads) are like marmite – you either love them (because they help train your dog not to pull and because they prevent dogs from sliding out of a normal collar) or hate them (because you don’t like the idea of choking your dog). The good thing about this one is that it comes with a stop ring, so you can set the tension length, and the ring won’t move even with big, heavy dogs that really pull. It’s available in a full range of sizes and colours. It’s really strong, well made and has an affordable price tag. Buy now £ 11.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fetch herringbone leather dog collar Best: Leather collar This is great value for a stylish brown herringbone collar – the leather trim will instantly turn your scruffy-looking hound into a debonair dog. Available in three sizes, it’s softer than it looks and is part of a wider collection that includes a dog bed (£41.99, Fetch.co.uk) and a blanket (£13.99, Fetch.co.uk). The collar length is easily adjustable, but make sure you get the right size, so you don’t have the surplus end flapping about irritating your dog. Most vets recommend being able to fit two fingers between the neck and collar. Buy now £ 9.99 , Fetch.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pampeano navidad leather dog collar Best: Handmade collar The Aztec pattern is inspired by the traditions and landscapes of Argentina. Hand weaved and stitched using traditional artisan methods, you can tell it hasn’t been anywhere near a factory. Ours arrived in a beautiful cream gift box with the matching lead, which we also tried. The eye-catching reds, golds, greens and navy are stunning and for a touch of luxury, you can have the collar personalised with blind embossed letters. Available in six sizes. Buy now £ 35 , Pampeano.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Orvis personalised adjustable dog collar Best: Personalised collar This is our top recommendation for dogs who tend to go missing on walks or escape from the back garden. The personalisation of your dog’s name and phone number means there’s no need for their finder to faff about with finding ID badges – it’s all there in a nice clear print in contrasting thread. There are 13 colours to choose from and it’s hardy, adjustable and washable. Buy now £ 22.95 , Orvis.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Dog collars FAQs What's the best way to clean a dog collar? Even if your pet pooch hasn't been out on a muddy dog walk or spent the day swimming in the sea, the collar it wears will eventually absorb enough skin oils, dirt and grime to warrant a thorough clean. But, every collar is different and, as such, needs to be cleaned according to the material it is made from, whether that's leather or synthetic. While some brands will state if a synthetic collar is machine washable, it's best to clean by hand if you're unsure. Simply put a little dog shampoo into a bowl of hot water and soak the collar for 10 to 20 minutes before giving it a light scrubbing – paying special attention to any crevices where dirt and grime can hide. Rinse the collar under warm water, then place it on a flat surface or hang it by the buckle to dry. When it comes to leather collars, some can be cleaned as described above but others fair less well if they are soaked in water. If you prefer to err on the side of caution, use a little saddle soap on a cloth and scrub the collar clean, wiping away any additional soap and letting the collar air dry away from direct sun, as this can cause cracks. Still sound too risqué? Check the collar's tag for specific cleaning instructions and warnings The verdict: Dog collars You can't go wrong with the Dogs & Horses leather collar, whatever your breed. It's timeless, comfy, well made and comes in two different styles and various colours and sizes. We love the matching lead too.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.