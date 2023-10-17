Jump to content

8 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

Protect your pooch from the elements, with these tried and tested jackets

Clare O'Reilly
Tuesday 17 October 2023 17:07
<p>We called in the help of labrador Luna; springer-lab cross Blue, and a black labrador called Hucky </p>

We called in the help of labrador Luna; springer-lab cross Blue, and a black labrador called Hucky

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • The Red dog Company active coat
    The Red Dog Company active coat
    Best dog coat overall

    Whether you have a dog who adores muddy puddles or one that likes leaping into lakes, this coat is a fantastic option for active pups.

    Mountain Warehouse dog printed rain coat
    Mountain Warehouse dog printed rain coat
    Best budget dog coat

    To the touch, this is one of the thinnest dog coats we tried, but it’s surprisingly warm and durable. Made from water-resistant polyester, the coat has been treated with a durable water repellent, which meant rain drops literally rolled off it during testing. At less than £15, it’s brilliant value and the only patterned coat on the list. Affordable, stylish and practical, this is a great choice when it comes to keeping your furry friend dry during your daily constitutional.

  • Mutts and Hounds olive waxed waterproof dog coat
    Mutts & Hounds olive waxed waterproof dog coat
    Best dog coat for the countryside

    Made from 100 per cent waxed cotton with a fleece inner lining, the Mutts and Hounds team has produced a brilliant dog coat. The adjustable Velcro neck and chest mean the coat can be fitted perfectly to your pooch – the wide strapping around the chest seemed to be comfortable for all our testers.

    Babour utility wax dog coat
    Barbour utility wax dog coat
    Best dog coat for style

    Barbour is synonymous with the great outdoors, and the brand has produced a warm, stylish and perfectly fitted dog coat, complete with the Barbour logo embossed on the side.

  • Ruff and Tumble dog drying coat
    Ruff and Tumble dog drying coat
    Best dog coat for water babies

    If you’ve got a dog that can’t help but leap, paws out, into any body of water, this is a fantastic drying coat that’ll take the moisture from their fur and keep them warm at the same time.

  • Ruffwear trail runner vest
    Ruffwear trail runner vest
    Best dog coat for trail running

    Available in lichen green or blue pool – both colours remiscent of nature – if you take your dog exercising with you, either running or cycling, this is a fantastic coat. While you have to buy the trail runner bowl separately (£22.45, www.mountaindog.uk), the vest comes with two 500ml flasks (or two 360ml flasks for the extra small size), meaning your dog can carry their own hydration while you take yours in your favourite running vest.

    Tog24 pooch dog coat
    Tog24 pooch dog coat
    Best reversible dog coat

    This padded dog coat is one of the cosiest on the list, and the only reversible one. Available in four colour-block schemes, it definitely looks the part but it has plenty of substance as well as style. It’s zip fastening isn’t adjustable, so it’s worth making sure you’ve measured your mutt before you order. It’s insulated, too, and has a reflective inside, which means, if you’re a fan of an early morning walk before work, your four-legged friend will be seen easily by road users and pedestrians alike. While it’s not waterproof, if the weather is going to be dry, this is a great option for your canine companion.

Winter will soon be upon us but, when it comes to keeping canines cosy with a dog coat, there’s much to think about – and we’re not just talking about whether the colour will match your pooch’s other accessories.

Firstly, consider how active your dog is. If you have a smaller breed that isn’t prone to leaping about or running for miles, and instead takes walkies at a leisurely pace, you’ll definitely want something warm and insulated to keep them cosy on their daily ambles.

Where you walk them needs to come into consideration, too. If you’ve got a countryside pup, you’ll need a dog coat that’s easy to wash – after all, our four-legged friends can be prone to rolling in... well, goodness knows what. If they’re strolling through farmer’s fields, collecting mud along the way, a dog coat that will come good in the washing machine will serve you well.

If you exercise with your dog, whether that be running or swimming, you might want something that means they can be responsible for their own hydration or that lets them stay in the water with you as long as both they and you want.

However, if your canine is the type who prefers to amble to the pub and sit by the fire, style may be a bigger priority.

When it comes to the right fit, make sure you measure your mutt, too. Any coat should cover from the back of their neck to the base of their tail. It needs to be snug (so it won’t catch on things such as brambles or twigs as they exercise) but not so tight as to limit any movement. When looking on brands’ and retailers’ websites, make sure you check the measurements and size guides then measure your dog properly before ordering.

Whatever you’re looking for when it comes to dog coats, our four-legged testers have been putting several through their paces, so we can reveal which are the best in show.

How we tested

These dog coats were all tested in the environment for which they’re designed. They were all worn for at least 40 minutes and were checked for comfort, fit, and how easy they were to put on. We also checked to see how warm the dogs were when the coats came off. Our three testers – a blonde labrador called Luna, a springer-lab cross called Blue and a black labrador called Hucky – were all walked on road, trail and at the beach, to see how the coats performed. For water-durable dog coats, we also got the pups to go for a swim while wearing them.

Some of the coats our four-legged testers tried

(Claire O’Reilly)

The best dog coats for 2023 are:

  • Best dog coat overall – The Red Dog Company active coat: £53, Thereddogcompany.com
  • Best budget dog coat – Mountain Warehouse dog printed rain coat: £14.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
  • Best dog coat for the countryside – Mutts & Hounds olive waxed waterproof dog coat: £58, Muttsandhounds.co.uk
  • Best for style – Barbour utility wax dog coat: £44.95, Barbour.com

The Red Dog Company active coat

  • Best: Dog coat overall
  • Sizes: Small, medium, large
  • Material: Body: 75 per cent chloroprene rubber, 25 per cent polyester; chest and back panels: 50 per cent chloroprene rubber, 50 per cent nylon
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Velcro ensures a tailored fit
    • Reflective strips

Whether you have a dog who adores muddy puddles or one that likes leaping into lakes, this coat is a fantastic option for active pups.

The coat is made with neoprene, which is traditionally found in wetsuits, and our furry testers seemed to love the snug, tailored fit. On first wear, you adjust the Velcro panel to fit, then, for subsequent wears, you just zip up the coat and you’re good to go. Whether your pet has a broad chest or narrow waist, you can ensure a snug fit.

One of our testers – a spaniel – is prone to shivering when she swims but this kept her warm even after 30 minutes in the water. But it’s not just for swimmers. If you find you’re constantly brushing mud or seeds out of your dog’s coat, this is the perfect option. Not only does it function well, it looks the part, too. Plus, reflective strips are a fantastic optional addition if you walk your dog at night.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse dog printed rain coat

  • Best: Budget dog coat
  • Sizes: Small, medium, large
  • Material: Polyester
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Water repellent
    • Great value for money
    • Patterned

To the touch, this is one of the thinnest dog coats we tried, but it’s surprisingly warm and durable. Made from water-resistant polyester, the coat has been treated with a durable water repellent, which meant rain drops literally rolled off it during testing. At less than £15, it’s brilliant value and the only patterned coat on the list. Affordable, stylish and practical, this is a great choice when it comes to keeping your furry friend dry during your daily constitutional.

Continue reading...

Mutts & Hounds olive waxed waterproof dog coat

  • Best: Dog coat for the countryside
  • Sizes: XXS – L
  • Material : Waterproof waxed cotton
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Velcro creates an adjustable fit
  • Take note
    • It’s not machinewashable

Made from 100 per cent waxed cotton with a fleece inner lining, the Mutts and Hounds team has produced a brilliant dog coat. The adjustable Velcro neck and chest mean the coat can be fitted perfectly to your pooch – the wide strapping around the chest seemed to be comfortable for all our testers.

The only downside is you can’t put this dog coat in the washing machine – you risk losing the water resistance if you do – but we found a quick rinse straight after a walk meant nothing stained or dried in. Plus, despite lashing rain during testing, the coat stayed waterproof, even after an hour.

The coat is available in four colours – bright mustard yellow, green, navy and tartan with a corduroy collar – so you’re bound to find one to suit your loyal companion.

Continue reading...

Barbour utility wax dog coat

  • Best: Dog coat for style
  • Sizes: XS – XXL
  • Material: Waxed cotton
  • Water-resistant: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Robust buckled chest
  • Take note
    • It’s not machine washable

Barbour is synonymous with the great outdoors, and the brand has produced a warm, stylish and perfectly fitted dog coat, complete with the Barbour logo embossed on the side.

The waxed stitching and soft cord collar felt incredibly comfortable to the touch, and the buckled chest looks as though it could outlast Velcro, which could pick up seeds and grass on long walks.

The warm, tartan checked lining handwashed well – this dog coat is hand-wash only, to preserve the water-resistance of the wax. All in all, this is an elegant option, with style and substance.

Continue reading...

Tog24 bow-wow sherpa dog coat

  • Best: Dog coat for dry days
  • Sizes: One size
  • Material: Polyester
  • Water-resistant: No
  • Why we love it
    • The fleece is cosy and comfortable
    • It’s eye-catching
  • Take note
    • It only comes in one size (but it is stretchy)

This dog coat doesn’t boast the water-resistant capabilities of some of the others on our list but it’s certainly eye-catching and very cosy.

While it’s super stretchy, it only comes in one size, so, if your dog is at the larger or smaller end of the scale, this might not be the coat for them. That being said, we found it fitted a small labrador, a big labrador and a spaniel during testing, so it really does stretch well. The coat has been designed with a convenient hole to make it easy to attach a lead to your dog’s collar, too.

The fact the coat is so fleecy and cosy made it comfortable for our dogs to lie down on when their walk culminated at the pub. If you’re not a fan of the bright-orange colourway, the coat is also available in a bright cerise. However, the former shade suited both our blonde and black labradors, so maybe orange really is the new black.

We put this coat through the washing machine a few times, and found the bow-wow didn’t lose any cosiness or tufts, and it dried really quickly. If you’re a fair-weather dog walker, this is a great option.

Continue reading...

Ruff and Tumble dog drying coat

  • Best: Dog coat for water babies
  • Sizes: XS – XL
  • Material: Cotton towelling
  • Water-resistant: No
  • Why we love it
    • It can be personalised
    • A deep collar for drying your dog’s ears and head

If you’ve got a dog that can’t help but leap, paws out, into any body of water, this is a fantastic drying coat that’ll take the moisture from their fur and keep them warm at the same time.

As the design comes in three dark colourways – French navy, moss and burgundy – you can get away with not washing it after every use, as you can simply dry it out, ready to be used again.

Of all the dog coats we tested, this is the only one that can be personalised (a maximum of 12 letters can be added).

While it looks like simple towelling, it’s a double layer that draws moisture away from your pup and holds it in the outer layer, while the inside layer keeps your pet warm. During testing, the coat dried a springer-labrador cross faster than we could by hand. It also has a deep collar that can be folded up to dry the ears and head – and made our tester look a little like Yoda.

Continue reading...

Ruffwear trail runner vest

  • Best: Dog coat for trail running
  • Sizes: XS – XL
  • Material: Polyester air mesh
  • Water-resistant: No
  • Why we love it
    • Comes with two flasks
    • Reflective panels for visibility
    • Zippered pockets

Available in lichen green or blue pool – both colours remiscent of nature – if you take your dog exercising with you, either running or cycling, this is a fantastic coat. While you have to buy the trail runner bowl separately (£22.45, www.mountaindog.uk), the vest comes with two 500ml flasks (or two 360ml flasks for the extra small size), meaning your dog can carry their own hydration while you take yours in your favourite running vest.

There are reflective panels on the dog coat, for visibility in low light, and a loop for you to attach a light. The chest harness has two adjustable clips, so you can make sure your mutt enjoys a bounce-free run, too. If you ever hit the trails with your dog – be that running or hiking – this is an excellent choice, and you could even store some poo bags and treats for them in the top zippered pocket.

Continue reading...

Tog24 pooch dog coat

  • Best: Reversible dog coat
  • Sizes: One size
  • Material: Polyester
  • Water-resistant: No
  • Why we love it
    • Reversible
    • Insulated
  • Take note
    • The zip fastening isn’t adjustable
    • It’s not waterproof

This padded dog coat is one of the cosiest on the list, and the only reversible one. Available in four colour-block schemes, it definitely looks the part but it has plenty of substance as well as style. It’s zip fastening isn’t adjustable, so it’s worth making sure you’ve measured your mutt before you order. It’s insulated, too, and has a reflective inside, which means, if you’re a fan of an early morning walk before work, your four-legged friend will be seen easily by road users and pedestrians alike. While it’s not waterproof, if the weather is going to be dry, this is a great option for your canine companion.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Dog coats

If you have a dog that likes adventure, The Red Dog Company active coat is a great option for durability and warmth, and our best buy overall. While it’s the only one on the list made of neoprene, it’s a fantastic material choice for walks in the countryside, and you don’t need to take it off for your four-legged friend to enjoy the water.

Special mention has to go to the Mountain Warehouse dog printed raincoat, as it’s fantastically affordable, looks great and fits well. It also goes through the washing machine brilliantly and kept our testers dry in light to moderate rain.

Now they’re wrapped up warm, read our review of the best dog-walking coats to keep you toasty

