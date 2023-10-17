8 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Winter will soon be upon us but, when it comes to keeping canines cosy with a dog coat, there’s much to think about – and we’re not just talking about whether the colour will match your pooch’s other accessories.

Firstly, consider how active your dog is. If you have a smaller breed that isn’t prone to leaping about or running for miles, and instead takes walkies at a leisurely pace, you’ll definitely want something warm and insulated to keep them cosy on their daily ambles.

Where you walk them needs to come into consideration, too. If you’ve got a countryside pup, you’ll need a dog coat that’s easy to wash – after all, our four-legged friends can be prone to rolling in... well, goodness knows what. If they’re strolling through farmer’s fields, collecting mud along the way, a dog coat that will come good in the washing machine will serve you well.

If you exercise with your dog, whether that be running or swimming, you might want something that means they can be responsible for their own hydration or that lets them stay in the water with you as long as both they and you want.

However, if your canine is the type who prefers to amble to the pub and sit by the fire, style may be a bigger priority.

When it comes to the right fit, make sure you measure your mutt, too. Any coat should cover from the back of their neck to the base of their tail. It needs to be snug (so it won’t catch on things such as brambles or twigs as they exercise) but not so tight as to limit any movement. When looking on brands’ and retailers’ websites, make sure you check the measurements and size guides then measure your dog properly before ordering.

Whatever you’re looking for when it comes to dog coats, our four-legged testers have been putting several through their paces, so we can reveal which are the best in show.

How we tested

These dog coats were all tested in the environment for which they’re designed. They were all worn for at least 40 minutes and were checked for comfort, fit, and how easy they were to put on. We also checked to see how warm the dogs were when the coats came off. Our three testers – a blonde labrador called Luna, a springer-lab cross called Blue and a black labrador called Hucky – were all walked on road, trail and at the beach, to see how the coats performed. For water-durable dog coats, we also got the pups to go for a swim while wearing them.

Some of the coats our four-legged testers tried (Claire O’Reilly)

The best dog coats for 2023 are: