Having a dog means navigating all-weather walks, and taking your pet pooch for a stroll come rain or shine. The exercise and companionship boost of this daily trip can’t be underestimated, and while you might not always feel like it, walking regularly is a brilliant activity for both body and mind.
While stretching your legs might feel like a wellbeing move during the sunnier months, it’s safe to say wet or windy days can dampen both the dog and walker’s enthusiasm. Although, this does make getting warm and dry afterwards with a hot cuppa all the more satisfying.
Planning an adventure with your four-legged friend means having the right footwear, such as donning wellies if you’ll be tramping through the mud, or stocking up on supportive trainers for pounding the pavements. Meanwhile, when it comes to clothing, layers and pockets are always a plus for keeping hands cosy, while also containing treats and bags.
But one of the most practical purchases, when it comes to being a dog owner, is a reliable coat – whether you live in a town, city, by the coast or in the countryside. Being kitted out with the right outerwear is key to navigating those day-in, day-out dog walks, whether you go for a puffer coat or wax jacket.
With that in mind, we’ve been testing out an array of dog-walking coats for men and women.
Covering everything from lighter layers to full-length down, in different shapes and colours, there’s something for everyone in our list, whatever your style or practicality preference.
How we tested
We’ve been testing a selection of dog-walking coats for several weeks, spanning different styles. To make the list, they had to be comfortable, weather-proof, warm and wearable on walks. Read on for our full tried-and-tested round-up of the best dog-walking coats for men and women.
The best dog-walking coats for men and women for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Helly Hansen women’s tundra down coat, sparrow grey: £252, Hellyhansen.com
- Best timeless buy – Barbour men’s classic Beaufort wax jacket, olive: £279, Barbour.com
- Best fashionable print – Next long diamond quilted showerproof duvet coat with hood, brown/pink houndstooth: £98, Next.co.uk
- Best waterproof jacket – Regatta men’s thornridge II waterproof insulated jacket, ash black: £27.95, Regatta.com
- Best for clever features – Barbour women’s classic Beadnell wax jacket, olive: £229, Barbour.com
- Best for warmth – Mountain Warehouse aurora women’s down jacket, grey: £119.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
- Best lightweight layer – FatFace Dartmouth puffer jacket, black: £75, Fatface.com
- Best for adaptability – ACAI waterproof multiway jacket, steel: £129, Acaioutdoorwear.com
- Best for trips to town – FatFace women’s Sussex four-pocket jacket, black: £42, Fatface.com
- Best for pockets – Mountain Warehouse concord extreme men’s down long jacket, black: £99.99, Mountainwarehouse.com