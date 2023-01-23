Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Having a dog means navigating all-weather walks, and taking your pet pooch for a stroll come rain or shine. The exercise and companionship boost of this daily trip can’t be underestimated, and while you might not always feel like it, walking regularly is a brilliant activity for both body and mind.

While stretching your legs might feel like a wellbeing move during the sunnier months, it’s safe to say wet or windy days can dampen both the dog and walker’s enthusiasm. Although, this does make getting warm and dry afterwards with a hot cuppa all the more satisfying.

Planning an adventure with your four-legged friend means having the right footwear, such as donning wellies if you’ll be tramping through the mud, or stocking up on supportive trainers for pounding the pavements. Meanwhile, when it comes to clothing, layers and pockets are always a plus for keeping hands cosy, while also containing treats and bags.

But one of the most practical purchases, when it comes to being a dog owner, is a reliable coat – whether you live in a town, city, by the coast or in the countryside. Being kitted out with the right outerwear is key to navigating those day-in, day-out dog walks, whether you go for a puffer coat or wax jacket.

With that in mind, we’ve been testing out an array of dog-walking coats for men and women.

Covering everything from lighter layers to full-length down, in different shapes and colours, there’s something for everyone in our list, whatever your style or practicality preference.

How we tested

We’ve been testing a selection of dog-walking coats for several weeks, spanning different styles. To make the list, they had to be comfortable, weather-proof, warm and wearable on walks. Read on for our full tried-and-tested round-up of the best dog-walking coats for men and women.

The best dog-walking coats for men and women for 2023 are: