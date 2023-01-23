Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

10 best dog-walking coats for men and women: From lightweight to longer lengths with plenty of pockets

A practical pick if you’ve got a pet pooch, you’ll want to shop these reliable outerwear options

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 23 January 2023 17:14
<p>We tested different styles and designs, to cope with all weathers </p>

We tested different styles and designs, to cope with all weathers

(The Independent)

Having a dog means navigating all-weather walks, and taking your pet pooch for a stroll come rain or shine. The exercise and companionship boost of this daily trip can’t be underestimated, and while you might not always feel like it, walking regularly is a brilliant activity for both body and mind.

While stretching your legs might feel like a wellbeing move during the sunnier months, it’s safe to say wet or windy days can dampen both the dog and walker’s enthusiasm. Although, this does make getting warm and dry afterwards with a hot cuppa all the more satisfying.

Planning an adventure with your four-legged friend means having the right footwear, such as donning wellies if you’ll be tramping through the mud, or stocking up on supportive trainers for pounding the pavements. Meanwhile, when it comes to clothing, layers and pockets are always a plus for keeping hands cosy, while also containing treats and bags.

But one of the most practical purchases, when it comes to being a dog owner, is a reliable coat – whether you live in a town, city, by the coast or in the countryside. Being kitted out with the right outerwear is key to navigating those day-in, day-out dog walks, whether you go for a puffer coat or wax jacket.

With that in mind, we’ve been testing out an array of dog-walking coats for men and women.

Covering everything from lighter layers to full-length down, in different shapes and colours, there’s something for everyone in our list, whatever your style or practicality preference.

Related stories

These heated jackets for men and women are easy to use and warm up quickly
14 best women’s hiking boots for rambling and trekking across all terrains
10 best women’s waterproof jackets to beat every drizzle and downpour
10 best men’s wellies for muddy walks
Best online clothing stores and brands 2023: High street, designer, rental, sustainable and more

How we tested

We’ve been testing a selection of dog-walking coats for several weeks, spanning different styles. To make the list, they had to be comfortable, weather-proof, warm and wearable on walks. Read on for our full tried-and-tested round-up of the best dog-walking coats for men and women.

The best dog-walking coats for men and women for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Helly Hansen women’s tundra down coat, sparrow grey: £252, Hellyhansen.com
  • Best timeless buy – Barbour men’s classic Beaufort wax jacket, olive: £279, Barbour.com
  • Best fashionable print – Next long diamond quilted showerproof duvet coat with hood, brown/pink houndstooth: £98, Next.co.uk
  • Best waterproof jacket – Regatta men’s thornridge II waterproof insulated jacket, ash black: £27.95, Regatta.com
  • Best for clever features – Barbour women’s classic Beadnell wax jacket, olive: £229, Barbour.com
  • Best for warmth – Mountain Warehouse aurora women’s down jacket, grey: £119.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
  • Best lightweight layer – FatFace Dartmouth puffer jacket, black: £75, Fatface.com
  • Best for adaptability – ACAI waterproof multiway jacket, steel: £129, Acaioutdoorwear.com
  • Best for trips to town – FatFace women’s Sussex four-pocket jacket, black: £42, Fatface.com
  • Best for pockets – Mountain Warehouse concord extreme men’s down long jacket, black: £99.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

Helly Hansen women’s tundra down coat, sparrow grey

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

A knee-length, surprisingly lightweight down coat, we chose the sparrow grey shade but it’s also available in green and black. What’s unique about this snuggly coat’s down element is that the padding is presented in a zig-zag design, rather than horizontal lines.

A clever detail our tester immediately appreciated is the contrasting black zip closure, which runs up the side, rather than through the middle of the coat, from the waist upwards. Meanwhile, below that, there are poppers to keep the coat shut, so this meant her legs had full flexibility to move mid-stride while staying cosy.

The collar kept her neck warm, and its attached hood is also satisyingly roomy, so she could wear a hat underneath it too. The coat has been treated with a water-repellent coating, and she stayed completely dry during a long drizzly dog walk.

Continue reading...

Barbour men’s classic Beaufort wax jacket, olive

  • Best: Timeless buy
  • Sizes: 34-50
  • Hood: No
  • Showerproof: Yes

This wax jacket is well suited to dog walks in the countryside and the city, while being a versatile buy to wear in different weathers. Our tester found the olive shade suited any outfit, and he particularly liked the tartan print peeking through for an extra stylish edge. This inner layer is made from cotton, so it’s comfy too, whether wearing a base layer or jumper underneath.

The corduroy-lined collar comes complete with popper fastenings, so it can be rolled back to fully reveal this material. The coat is packed with several similar design features, and there are multiple decent-sized pockets for storing dog-walking stuff. These include moleskin-lined pockets, which our tester popped his hands in for warmth on the go. Most of all, our tester rated this coat for how robust and hard-wearing it is, with the outerwear buy being one we think should last for years to come.

Continue reading...

Next long diamond quilted showerproof duvet coat with hood, brown/pink houndstooth

  • Best: Fashionable print
  • Sizes: 6-20
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

What we love about this showerproof coat is the chic brown and pink houndstooth pattern, which our tester found significantly smartened up her dog-walking outfit. It’s also available in black, brown and green, if you’d prefer. The below-knee-length jacket has a warm hood and funnel collar, which our tester appreciated for keeping her head and neck warm while out in the cold.

While wearing it feels like being cocooned in a cosy duvet, happily, this coat isn’t heavy or bulky. The roomy side pockets have a popper fastening and our tester kept her gloves, phone and keys in them. The coat’s base also has poppers to the side, offering silhouette versatility, as you can keep the poppers shut, for a slimline shape, or have them open, for a flared style.

Continue reading...

Regatta men’s thornridge II waterproof insulated jacket, ash black

  • Best: Waterproof jacket
  • Sizes: S-5XL
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

This waterproof jacket comes in an array of colours, including navy, green, blue, black and red. A lightweight coat that lends itself well to long walks, our tester found he could easily layer it over thick jumpers – so this is an all-season outerwear option.

The waterproof material has extra protection from the elements, thanks to taped seams too. Windproof as well, there’s a generously sized hood, which our tester pulled up during a wet and windy walk. In terms of storage, he noted the small internal pocket is handy for keys or loose change, while there are two sizeable zip-up compartments on each outer side too.

Continue reading...

Barbour women’s classic Beadnell wax jacket, olive

  • Best: For clever features
  • Sizes: 4-22
  • Hood: No
  • Showerproof: Yes

This classic wax jacket is a town and countryside staple, and the stylish olive shade is synonymous with Barbour. Our tester noticed the coat has a casual, boxy fit, which is ideal for throwing on over any outfit to head outside. She also liked folding over the sleeves to reveal a pop of the tartan lining. The corduroy collar adds a smart edge, while there’s a detachable storm fastening feature to secure this coat across the neck during windy weather too. Our tester used this helpful addition for extra warmth.

Meanwhile, the central zipper is robust and feels long-lasting, joining this coat’s overall hardy composition. As with the men’s Barbour entry, there are moleskin-lined pockets for keeping hands warm, and deep front pockets with enough room to house a purse, keys, and phone.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse aurora women’s down jacket, grey

  • Best: For warmth
  • Sizes: 4-28
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

A thick padded piece, this down jacket comes complete with a large fur-trimmed hood, which our tester found to be super snug. The grey shade is a classic colour, and there’s also black, blue and khaki to choose from too. Fully waterproof, it features taped seams for extra security against the elements, and our tester said she stayed nice and dry during a rainy dog walk.

The medium length would work well if you prefer coats that don’t reach your knees, as this shape offers optimum core warmth. Its breathable fabric doesn’t feel too bulky, and there are spacious waist pockets, as well as an internal zip pocket, to fill with dog-walking bits and bobs.

Continue reading...

FatFace Dartmouth puffer jacket, black

  • Best: Lightweight layer
  • Sizes: XS-4XL
  • Hood: No
  • Showerproof: Yes

A lightweight puffer jacket that we’ve found is a great layer for wearing during a dog walk, there are black, khaki and burgundy shades to choose between. Our tester kept his hands warm in the side pockets, and stashed dog-walking extras in the jacket’s internal zip-up compartment.

The waist-length shape is handy to throw on for a quick walk, while also working well over thick jumpers and T-shirts alike. Our tester liked the fact this jacket didn’t feel heavy, and it could easily fit into a rucksack or carried if he got too warm. Plus, the coat dried quickly after a wash in the machine too.

Continue reading...

ACAI waterproof multiway jacket, steel

  • Best: For adaptability
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

This steel-coloured waterproof coat features drawstring cords for an adaptable fit and, straightaway, our tester liked the A-line shape. Also coming complete with a removable hood and double pockets on each side, the lining is extremely soft and comfy. As well as the main zip, there are poppers on top too, so our tester was protected during a downpour.

Because it’s lightweight, the wet coat didn’t take too long to dry off afterwards either. Another plus is how light the coat is to carry, so storage and transportation is easy. This coat will be brilliant for spring as well – the clever design ticks a lot of functionality boxes.

Continue reading...

FatFace women’s Sussex four-pocket jacket, black

  • Best: For trips to town
  • Sizes: 6-24
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: No

This smart jacket is a great shape for short dog walks around town, particularly as it has four pockets for hands-free storage. There’s a drawstring inside to cinch in the coat at the waist, and our tester also liked the soft lining. She found a cleverly concealed hood tucked into the collar, meaning you can wear it with or without this, depending on the weather. Corduroy details are featured inside the collar, running alongside the zip and in the pocket flaps.

Our tester paired the coat with jeans as well as dresses, with it being a staple pick for days she wasn’t dog walking as well. She sampled the black shade, of which there is currently only a few sizes still available online. But if you fancy shopping the navy version, there are a few more sizes in stock to buy.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse concord extreme men’s down long jacket, black

  • Best: For pockets
  • Sizes: XXS-4XL
  • Hood: Yes
  • Showerproof: Yes

A waterproof jacket complete with four sizeable front pockets, there are black and blue shades to shop. Additional features include a detachable hood, which our tester found useful for keeping dry and warm during snowy or drizzly dog walks.

Taped seams meant our tester didn’t see any droplets of rain seeping through during a downpour either. The jacket’s down filling is made from duck feathers, and our tester felt cosy while out and about with his dog on a freezing cold day. Plus, he found the fabric and shade smart enough for wearing while commuting to work too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Dog-walking coats for men and women

For a cosy and stylish coat that made our tester feel like they were wearing a duvet, we love Helly Hansen’s tundra down coat. Meanwhile, Barbour’s classic Beaufort and Beadnell wax jackets are a timeless and durable outerwear investment. Finally, for adaptable wearability that will work particularly well in spring, we’re fans of ACAI’s waterproof multiway jacket.

Looking to exercise without leaving the house? We’ve rounded up the best home gym equipment

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Get up to 20% discount on gift sets at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in