Home to beauty hacks, food recipes, dance routines and (very) niche trends, TikTok can easily shoot lesser-known brands to viral fame. Case in point: Squishmallows.

For the uninitiated, Squishmallows was launched back in 2017, but its range of brightly coloured, cuddly plush toys have enjoyed a recent surge in popularity thanks to users sharing their vast collections and limited-edition releases causing a frenzy.

With 5.9 billion views and counting, the brand’s cuddly toys dominate the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feeds with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Holly Willhoughby and Lady Gaga showing off their children’s collections or their own hauls (we’re looking at you, Gaga). And now, the cult brand has launched pet beds inspired by the plush toy characters.

Starting from £29.99 and available from Amazon, the four-strong range features everything from a shark and pineapple to a frog and octopus. They’re made from the same cuddly fabric as its much-loved plushies, meaning our pets get to see what all the fuss is about.

Whether your furry friend is in need of a new place to kip or you want to match your own plush toy collection, here’s how to shop Squishmallows’ range of dog and cat beds.

Squishmallows beula octopus pet bed: From £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

Available in four sizes, Squishmallows' plus pet bed is designed for cats and small breeds, as well as bigger dogs. The bed is touted to be soft, snuggly and built to last. Complete with a non-skid bottom and cushioned bolster, the endearing octopus design is inspired by the brand's bestselling octopus plush toy (£17.99, Smythstoys.com).

Buy now

Squishmallows Wendy frog pet bed: From £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

Crafted from the same soft and plush material as its toys, the brand's pet bed promises not only a sounder sleep but will inject some character into your interiors thanks to its frog design. Coming in three sizes (from 20in up to 30in), the circular green bed features a cushioned bolster for their head and a spot-clean design for easy maintenance.

Buy now

Squishmallows Gordon shark pet bed: From £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

The pet version of its viral shark plush toy (£18, Selfridges.com), the brand's Gordon bed boasts fins, a smiley face and grey finish. Coming in three sizes for every type of smaller pet, the polyester fiber filling, cushioned bolsters and squishy fabrication ensures they'll be comfortable and cosy.

Buy now

Squishmallows Maui pineapple plush pet bed: From £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Squishmallows )

A colourful option for bigger pets, Squishmallows' bed comes in three smaller dimensions and two larger sizes. The super cute pineapple design – which matches the Maui pineapple toy (£34.95, Amazon.co.uk) – boasts a green fruit crown detail, padded bolster for extra comfort points and a polyester fibre filling.

Buy now

