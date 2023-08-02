Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calling all dog and Dolly Parton devotees – the legendary singer’s line of pet apparel (playfully named Doggy Parton) has finally arrived on UK shores.

The musician is famously a devoted animal-lover and her pet range spans clothes, toys, accessories and more. Starting from just £6, the collection is infused with the singer’s signature style (think denim and gingham) and is available exclusively from Pets at Home. Each piece comes in a range of sizes (small, medium and large), so every pup can be a country-lovin’ canine.

First launched in the US last year, highlights include an acoustic guitar and LP record plush dog toy, a denim and check bandana, gingham harness and a pink feathered cowboy hat (we wouldn’t expect anything less from a Dolly dog range).

Better still, a portion of the proceeds are going to Willa B Farms, a shelter in the US for animals in need of love and care.

If you want your pup to show some Dolly love, we’ve rounded up the best Doggy Parton pieces from Pets at Home. You’re welcome.

Doggy Parton backwoods Barbie LP record plush dog toy: £7, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

Inspired by Dolly’s ninth headlining concert tour – Backwoods Barbie – this dog toy is designed to look like the throwback LP vinyl record. Made from polyester, the stuffed plush toy will offer plenty of fun for pups of every age and size.

Buy now

Doggy Parton collared jean dog denim jacket, blue: £14, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

Touted as being comfortable, soft and breathable, Doggy Parton’s denim jacket for dogs is a playful alternative to a dog coat for cooler weather. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, it features an opening on the back for convenient lead attachment, with the rose embroidered collar adding that Dolly touch.

Buy now

Doggy Parton gingham Western print dog collar and lead: £14, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

A country spin on a dog essential, this collar and lead will make a style statement on your morning walk. Boasting a red gingham finish, the collar is complete with a bow, butterfly charm, sturdy D-ring and an adjustable width. The matching gingham lead is 4ft long with a sturdy coated metal clip for easy attachment.

Buy now

Doggy Parton all star show vintage style dog shirt: £10, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

While admittedly not the most practical for muddy walks in the park, this vintage Dolly Parton dog top is perfect for matching with your pup if you’re the proud owner of your own Dolly tee. Made from a polyester and cotton blend, it’s said to be comfortable, soft and breathable.

Buy now

Doggy Parton cowgirl dog hat with tiara, pink: £6, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

Made from polyester, this (very extra) cowgirl hat is complete with a pet-friendly elastic stretch chin strap to keep the hat secure and comfortable on your dog’s head. Yes, it’s mildly ridiculous – but if it’s good enough for Dolly, it’s good enough for our pups.

Buy now

Doggy Parton denim and gingham print dog bandana: £7, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home)

Characterised by its red gingham print and faux-blue-denim detailing, the Doggy Parton bandana is trimmed with an embroidered ric-rac. Reversible and described as soft and comfortable, it’s perfect for accessorising your pup à la Dolly this summer.

Buy now

