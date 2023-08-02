The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dolly Parton’s pet range includes cowgirl hats for dogs – and it’s just landed in the UK
From a red gingham bandana to a denim jacket, the singer’s collection is infused with her signature style
Calling all dog and Dolly Parton devotees – the legendary singer’s line of pet apparel (playfully named Doggy Parton) has finally arrived on UK shores.
The musician is famously a devoted animal-lover and her pet range spans clothes, toys, accessories and more. Starting from just £6, the collection is infused with the singer’s signature style (think denim and gingham) and is available exclusively from Pets at Home. Each piece comes in a range of sizes (small, medium and large), so every pup can be a country-lovin’ canine.
First launched in the US last year, highlights include an acoustic guitar and LP record plush dog toy, a denim and check bandana, gingham harness and a pink feathered cowboy hat (we wouldn’t expect anything less from a Dolly dog range).
Better still, a portion of the proceeds are going to Willa B Farms, a shelter in the US for animals in need of love and care.
If you want your pup to show some Dolly love, we’ve rounded up the best Doggy Parton pieces from Pets at Home. You’re welcome.
Doggy Parton backwoods Barbie LP record plush dog toy: £7, Petsathome.com
Inspired by Dolly’s ninth headlining concert tour – Backwoods Barbie – this dog toy is designed to look like the throwback LP vinyl record. Made from polyester, the stuffed plush toy will offer plenty of fun for pups of every age and size.
Doggy Parton collared jean dog denim jacket, blue: £14, Petsathome.com
Touted as being comfortable, soft and breathable, Doggy Parton’s denim jacket for dogs is a playful alternative to a dog coat for cooler weather. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, it features an opening on the back for convenient lead attachment, with the rose embroidered collar adding that Dolly touch.
Doggy Parton gingham Western print dog collar and lead: £14, Petsathome.com
A country spin on a dog essential, this collar and lead will make a style statement on your morning walk. Boasting a red gingham finish, the collar is complete with a bow, butterfly charm, sturdy D-ring and an adjustable width. The matching gingham lead is 4ft long with a sturdy coated metal clip for easy attachment.
Doggy Parton all star show vintage style dog shirt: £10, Petsathome.com
While admittedly not the most practical for muddy walks in the park, this vintage Dolly Parton dog top is perfect for matching with your pup if you’re the proud owner of your own Dolly tee. Made from a polyester and cotton blend, it’s said to be comfortable, soft and breathable.
Doggy Parton cowgirl dog hat with tiara, pink: £6, Petsathome.com
Made from polyester, this (very extra) cowgirl hat is complete with a pet-friendly elastic stretch chin strap to keep the hat secure and comfortable on your dog’s head. Yes, it’s mildly ridiculous – but if it’s good enough for Dolly, it’s good enough for our pups.
Doggy Parton denim and gingham print dog bandana: £7, Petsathome.com
Characterised by its red gingham print and faux-blue-denim detailing, the Doggy Parton bandana is trimmed with an embroidered ric-rac. Reversible and described as soft and comfortable, it’s perfect for accessorising your pup à la Dolly this summer.
