With 37 degree-weather forecasted next week, the heatwave is set to reach new heights – and while we’re all panic buying fans, air conditioning units and paddling pools, what about our pets?

When the weather soars, our four-legged friends feel it the most as their fur offers little respite from the heat. But there are a number of ways to help keep your dog or cat cool and comfortable this summer, from doggy sun screen to pup-friendly ice cream.

And while ensuring your furry friend has access to shady areas and plenty of water is all well and good, sometimes a more innovative solution is necessary: enter, pet cooling mats.

Designed to chill them down, these naturally cooling mats are so good that over on TikTok, even us humans have been getting in on the action.

Coming in a range of sizes to suit every type of pet (and person) – from cats to large dogs – they’re ideal for providing refuge in the garden, a cool spot in the car, or a chill place to sleep during balmy nights. Just in time for the heatwave, we’ve rounded up the best ones to buy right now. Your pet will thank you.

Danish Design cooling mat for dogs: From £10.99, Waitrosepet.com

Available in sizes small, medium and large, every kind of pet is covered with this Danish Design cooling solution. The bed is naturally cooling meaning there’s no need for it to be frozen or refrigerated to use. Keep it in the garden in a shady corner or indoors (it won’t leave any damp stains on the decking or carpet) for a cool spot for your four-legged friend.

Lauva dog cool mat, large: £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

This large cool mat touts to keep your pet seven-nine degrees below ambient temperature and its non-toxic gel is pressure-activated. The design is handily foldable for on-the-go use and storage, while it automatically recharges every 20 minutes.

Cool Club dog and cat cooling mat: From £14, Petsathome.com

You can choose between medium/large, large/X large and XXlarge with Cool Club’s cooling mat. The non-toxic mat is self-cooling and requires no additional chilling or water, instead working by absorbing your pet’s body temperature in order to prevent overheating. The map’s also wipe-clean so it’s a breeze to maintain.

Rosewood chillax cool pad, medium: £20, Argos.co.uk

Designed for medium-sized pets, Rosewood’s cooling pad is activated by weight or pressure with the brand claiming it will be cooler than the surrounding area for up to three or four hours of constant use. And as the pet moves about, it automatically recharges itself with no electricity required.

Scruffs dog cool mat: From £28, Dunelm.com

Available in large and extra large, this one is best for bigger pets (and yourself, if you so wish). Filled with non-toxic gel, the mat is naturally chill at five-10 degrees cooler than room temperature for approximately one hour of constant use; simply leave it unused for one hour to re-chill. No refrigerator or freezer is necessary and it’s wipe clean.

Pilot Imports cooling gel mat bed pad, pack of 2: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

You get two for the price of one with this cooling mat duo that’s perfect for multiple pet owners. The non-toxic design naturally cools your four-legged friend without any electricity, water or refrigeration. Measuring 60cm x 44cm, it’s ideal for smaller pets.

