8 best women’s wellies that are waterproof and stylish to boot

Put your best foot forward with these long and short styles, suiting all seasons

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 31 January 2023 17:45
<p>These designs cover warmth, comfort and on-trend features </p>

These designs cover warmth, comfort and on-trend features

(The Independent)

Living in the UK, we’re often met with an unpredictable climate – which means wearing clothing and footwear suited to all weathers, come rain or shine. We’re talking thermal base layers, waterproof coats and practical boots, to name a few options.

Winter can be particularly wet and muddy – and it’s safe to say that nobody wants soggy feet – so good old Wellington boots are a practical pick for walks and heading outside in general. That being said, they’re a year-round British staple too, for wear during beach trips, snow showers, stormy weather and drizzly days alike.

Typically a waterproof rubber boot, wellies have a thick, durable sole for stomping through puddles and navigating rougher terrain. Their deep tread should help stop you slipping, while the height of the boot itself varies from ankle to full length. Plus, you can layer up with some fleecy socks underneath too, to keep your feet toasty as well as dry.

Most often wellies are a slip-on boot, so they can be removed or put on quickly. Although, some do take a bit of extra push-pull effort. Whether you prefer a timeless welly take or look to stylish waterproof boot options, we’ve been perusing the options available to buy.

Spanning across short and tall options, in different colours and prints, we’ve put lots of pairs through their paces to bring you our verdict. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review of the best wellies for women.

How we tested

Our reviewer tested several pairs of wellies over a few weeks’ testing time. We looked at comfort, durability and style, while also taking wearability into account. Keep scrolling for the best women’s wellies to suit all budgets.

The best wellies for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Barbour abbey wellington boots, black: £59.95, Barbour.com
  • Best bright wellies – Helly Hansen women’s nordvik 2 rubber boots, yellow: £55, Hellyhansen.com
  • Best luxury buy – Le Chameau women’s Iris jersey lined boot, noir: £100, Lechameau.com
  • Best tall wellies – Regatta women’s Wenlock wellies, dark denim: £40, Regatta.com
  • Best short wellies – FatFace ankle wellies, black: £39.50, Fatface.com
  • Best patterned wellies – Mountain Warehouse women’s tall printed wellies, khaki: £69.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
  • Best for warmth – Next Thinsulate midi wellies, black: £40, Next.co.uk
  • Best for style – Lemon Jelly Everley boot, black and olive: £110, Madetheedit.com

Barbour abbey wellington boots, black

  • Best: Overall
  • Height: Tall
  • Colours: Three

This smart pair of wellies is available to shop in black, blue and olive shades. We noted how robust the boots are, while also offering a flexible fit for movement. The chunky soles are sturdy and provide a good grip while walking, so we didn’t slip about on mud or ice. There’s chic Barbour branding throughout, from the tartan pattern inside to the logo running up the back. Our feet stayed dry in the rain and during a beach walk with our dog, while we also appreciated how comfy the boots were to wear out and about too.

Continue reading...

Helly Hansen women’s nordvik 2 rubber boots, yellow

  • Best: Bright wellies
  • Height: Short to mid
  • Colours: Three

A short to mid-height pair of wellies ideal for quickly throwing on, the waterproof boots lend themselves well to gardening, walking and going out in the rain. We liked the bright yellow shade for adding a bit of sunshine to any outfit, with black and navy blue available to buy too. The boots came up to our calves, and were roomy on the ankles and legs, which would appeal if you steer away from a tight fit. We paired them with chunky socks for warmth, and found them equally comfortable without that layer on warmer days.

Continue reading...

Le Chameau women’s Iris jersey lined boot, noir

  • Best: Luxury buy
  • Height: Tall
  • Colours: 7

As wellies go, Le Chameau’s Iris boots are a beautiful buy that look and feel luxurious to wear. They seriously smartened up our dog-walking attire, and we also enjoyed wearing them as normal boots during cold winter days. We’d best describe them as having a riding-boot shape, but being crafted from hard-wearing rubber. The jersey lining is soft too, so there was no ankle rubbing or material digging in during trips out. If you’re looking to elevate your outdoor wear, this is the investment pair to buy.

Continue reading...

Regatta women’s Wenlock wellies, dark denim

  • Best: Tall wellies
  • Height: Tall
  • Colours: 7

The first thing we noticed about these classic wellies is how shiny they are, and that’s down to the rubber’s PVC finish. We found the sole’s deep tread offered a good grip on slippy ground, while the full-length shape kept our legs dry in rain and puddles. Practical and streamline to wear, they aren’t bulky or heavy. The dark denim shade we tried is a fun colour for pairing with jeans now or shorts in the summer.

Continue reading...

FatFace ankle wellies, black

  • Best: Short wellies
  • Height: Short
  • Colours: One

These ankle-length wellies have a Chelsea-boot style, complete with an elasticated tab, making it easier to put them on. We found the slightly raised heel excellent for gripping muddy footpaths, while we also enjoyed the warm fleecy inner sole lining. The boot is true to size, and because of the short style, we pulled chunky socks up our legs for added warmth on chiller days. These cute wellies are ideal for all seasons, and are smart enough to wear as short boots on damp days.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse women’s tall printed wellies, khaki

  • Best: Patterned wellies
  • Height: Tall
  • Colours: Three

A pretty pair of wellies complete with floral print, these tall boots came up to just below our knees. Made from rubber, they’re totally waterproof and we put this to the test by walking through puddles and wet fields. Plus, the cotton lining added extra comfort, and we could fit some fleecy socks underneath when seeing additional warmth. The lightweight shape has a lot of give, so they didn’t feel rigid when walking and we could also fold them for compact storage too.

Continue reading...

Next Thinsulate midi wellies, black

  • Best: For warmth
  • Height: Midi
  • Colours: One

This pair of wellies has a borg fleece thermal lining, and extra material at the top of the rubber boot with a toggle to secure this added cosiness in place. We found these design details useful for keeping dry, as they protected our legs from puddle splashes getting into the boots. The midi shape provides sufficient welly coverage and the quilted trim adds an extra stylish aesthetic too. We wore the boots on walks in the hills, to the beach and during rainy days, and we rated their waterproof warmth.

Continue reading...

Lemon Jelly Everley boot, black and olive

  • Best: For style
  • Height: Short
  • Colours: One

A short, chunky pair of black boots that have a contrasting olive sole, this is a fashion-forward welly pick. They protected our feet in the rain, while we loved the stylish design. The Chelsea boot panel and ankle loop pull made them easy to put on and take off, for wearable ease. Meanwhile, we don’t think they look like wellies at all, so you could wear this pair for all occasions. The thick sole felt springy and we found them super comfy to wear.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s wellies

For smart and robust boots with a timeless style, we love Barbour’s abbey wellington boots. Meanwhile, Next’s Thinsulate midi wellies offer warmth and protection from puddle splashes. Finally, Le Chameau’s women’s Iris jersey lined boots are a beautiful, comfy buy for daily wear.

Shopping for clothing staples? Take a look at the best white T-shirts for women

