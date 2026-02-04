Aldi’s Valentine’s Day meal deal is the cheapest supermarket option, starting at just £2.99
The budget-friendly supermarket is helping you to keep costs down
For those looking for a low-key affair on 14 February, Valentine’s Day supermarket meal deals, Aldi is offering the cheapest meal deal out there – and the menu still impresses.
Unlike other supermarkets like M&S or Waitrose, there’s no set menu – instead, with Aldi’s deal, you get to pick as many items as you like, from starters, mains, sides, desserts and drinks. The best-value deal costs just £2.99 per head and includes garlic bread, pepperoni and mozzarella pizza, and pancakes. If you want the evening to have some additional sparkle, adding prosecco increases the price to just £5.36 each.
If you’re looking to have a low-cost Valentine’s Day, keep reading for all the details on what’s on the menu.
When does the Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?
The anticipated Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal is hitting stores on 10 February.
How much does the Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal cost?
Owing to the fact that it’s not offering a set menu, the price of the Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal varies depending on the dishes you choose. Starters start at £2.49, the cheapest main is £2.99, sides cost as little as £1.49, and desserts cost from £1.49.
What’s included in the Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal?
- Price: Variable
- Availability: 10 February until products sell out
- What’s included: À la carte style
As ever, the budget-friendly supermarket is coming to the rescue for Valentine’s Day, offering a low-priced menu.
There are nine starters to choose from, including king prawn and scallop baked in a ramekin, mushroom arancini and tempura prawns with sweet chilli dip.
The choice is almost doubled when it comes to mains, with a whopping 17 dishes up for grabs. Among them are lasagne, wagyu steak, beef en croute, salmon and cream cheese tart, mushroom and truffle tart and black cod in a miso glaze. On the side, there’s a satisfying amount of potato dishes – think spiced wedges with pink aioli and triple-cooked chips. Despite the budget price point, three dishes include truffle: truffle mash, truffle and parmesan fries, and truffle mac and cheese.
Desserts are bound to make hearts flutter with a tear-and-share cookie with milk-chocolate dip, raspberry-filled large macarons, cheesecake slices and vegan caramelised biscuit heart sponge. Toast this occasion with sparkling wines, including rosé prosecco to prosecco (available from 9 to 18 February).
