Pizza Express to give away 50,000 free pizzas next week – but there’s a catch

Free pizza sounds too good to be true but Pizza Express really is giving away 50,000 margherita pizzas in celebration of National Pizza Day on Monday 9 February. And yes, I mean free – there’s no other purchase necessary at the restaurant.

However, there is a catch. To claim your free pizza, you’ll need to turn up to Pizza Express in a black-and-white striped T-shirt or jumper (in a nod to the tops worn by Pizza Express staff). No other colours will do – a member of The Independent’s team saw someone miss out on this deal last year because they wore pink-and-green stripes instead. Consider yourself warned.

Each Pizza Express branch will be giving away 150 free pizza tokens. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so it might be worth going for lunch rather than dinner, if you can.

You won’t need to book ahead, but the offer is only available when you dine in and order a margherita with a classic base and no additional toppings. So head to your local Pizza Express on Monday 9 February if you want to grab a slice of the action.

More restaurant deals for February 2026

Get a £5 pizza at Prezzo

If margherita pizza or striped T-shirts aren’t your thing, you may prefer to opt for this Prezzo deal. Download a voucher from the Prezzo website and you’ll be able get a pizza for £5 with the purchase of any drink on Monday 9 February.

You’ll be able to choose from the 11 pizzas on Prezzo’s ‘classic’ menu, though additional toppings will be charged separately.

Kids can eat for free at tons of restaurants this half term

With the February half term on the horizon, there are tons of restaurants running ‘kids eat free’ offers throughout the week, including at pizza chains such as Prezzo.

Italian food isn’t the only thing on the menu, either, as restaurants such as Banana Tree, Las Iguanas and Côte Brasserie are also offering free or £1 kids’ meals. See our roundup of where kids can eat for free for everything you need to know.

