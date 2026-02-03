9 ways to save during the February half term, according to a consumer writer

Half term can be a stressful time for parents, as it often involves juggling work commitments along with looking after (and entertaining) the kids. Fortunately, there are tons of clever ways to save on everything from childcare to family meals out this February half term.

As a journalist who has been sharing money-saving tips for years, I’m here to share my very best tips and tricks for cutting costs during the school break – and having some fun in the process.

Most of the tips below focus on easy money-saving wins, such as finding deals on days out and saving on entertainment. However, if you need further support, I recommend reaching out to your local council – you can find yours at Gov.uk – as they may have grants and schemes available that can help you, such as the Household Support Fund.

Charities such as Working Families and Turn2Us also provide support to those struggling with the cost of parenting, so don’t hesitate to reach out to them for guidance.

In the meantime, keep reading for 10 ways to save money during the February half term.

1. Use ‘kids eat free’ restaurant deals

Planning a meal out over the half term? There are tons of places where kids can eat for free – or for just £1 – during the school holidays, from popular restaurants to supermarkets.

To name just a few, kids can eat for free with the purchase of an adult meal at Zizzi, Las Iguanas, Morrisons, Banana Tree and Bill’s. Check the restaurant’s website to find out how to claim the deal and make sure your location isn’t excluded.

2. Find deals on days out

Keeping the kids entertained is half the battle during the school holidays, but there are plenty of ways you can save on days out over half term. Day Out With The Kids is offering a 12-month VIP pass for just £1, which unlocks discounts at attractions such as Drayton Manor, Odeon, Go Ape and more. Be aware that once your free trial runs out, it will auto-renew at £9.99 unless cancelled.

National Rail's Days Out Guide also offers discounts on top attractions, such as The Paddington Bear Experience, Tower of London, Alton Towers, Legoland and more, with the purchase of a train ticket. You’ll need to book the attraction online through Days Out Guide then, on arrival, show your tickets and a valid train ticket dated for the same day.

In general, booking days out in advance tends to be cheaper than paying at the gate – use the links below to buy tickets for Legoland, Alton Towers and Warwick Castle, but check out our dedicated deals section for more ways to save.













3. Use Tesco Clubcard points towards meals out and attractions

Another great way to save is to use Tesco Clubcard points towards days out. When you spend your points on Tesco Reward Partners, you double their value: 100 points are worth £1 when you spend them in-store, but £2 when you spend them at attractions such asThorpe Park, Legoland, Chessington World of Adventures and more.

Let’s say you want to use your Clubcard points towards a trip to Cineworld. You’ll need to log in to your Tesco account online, go to ‘My Account’ and convert your points into vouchers. Then, find Cineworld on Tesco’s Reward Partners page, and exchange your vouchers for money to spend towards your cinema tickets or snacks. You’ll then be emailed a code that you can use on Cineworld’s website or in-person at the counter.

Additionally, Tesco is currently enabling you to triple the value of your points at selected restaurants, such as Prezzo, Ask Italian, Las Iguanas, Zizzi and more. Some of these restaurants offer ‘kids eat free’ deals, and you usually won’t be able to claim the offer and use your points in the same visit, so it’s worth thinking about which deal is going to offer you better value.

4. Look for free days out

The only thing better than a cheap day out is a free one. There’s no shortage of free museums in London (think Tate Britain, Young V&A and the Natural History Museum), but there are also plenty of options across the country. WhichMuseum is a helpful resource that enables you to search by city.

Many National Trust locations are also free to visit, enabling you and your family to explore a range of sites, from County Antrim in Northern Ireland to Penrose in Cornwall. See the National Trust’s website for the full list of free places to visit.

Of course, there is the cost of travel to consider, which is why I’ve pulled together a list of railcard hacks to help you save on train travel.

5. Take your child to Parkrun

If you’re looking for a free way to keep your kids active, look no further than junior Parkrun.

Parkrun is a weekly event where people gather in parks and open spaces, to walk and run together. Children can participate in the regular event (which is 5k) from the age of four, though children under 11 will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Junior Parkrun is a 2k event dedicated to children between four and 14. Parents and guardians don’t need to participate in the events themselves, but children under 11 must be accompanied to and from the event, and the adult must be in attendance for the duration of the walk or run.

Parkrun is held all over the country – you can find your nearest Parkrun or junior Parkrun by checking the maps on its website.

6. Arrange a childcare swap

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by half-term childcare, chances are that your fellow parents are, too – especially when the costs can quickly spiral. With holiday clubs and ad-hoc childcare often running into hundreds of pounds, Lynn Beattie, personal finance expert also known as Mrs MummyPenny, suggests organising a childcare swap with friends as a simple way to save money.

“Gather together three to four trusted parents and take turns to look after the children for a day,” she said. “If everyone takes a day, that’s a few days of free childcare” – and a welcome break for your budget.

7. Get support with the cost of childcare

The government’s Tax-Free Childcare scheme enables you to get a top-up towards the cost of registered childcare providers, such as childminders. You and your partner (if relevant) must be in work and expected to earn at least the equivalent of the National Living Wage for 16 hours a week over the next few months, and have an adjusted net income of £100,000 or less. Check Gov.uk for the full eligibility criteria.

For every £8 you pay into your Tax-Free Childcare account, the government will add £2, so you’re getting a 25 per cent top-up. You’ll be able to earn a maximum of £500 top up every three months, or £1,000 if your child is disabled.

However, you won’t be eligible if you currently claim Universal Credit. If you do open a Tax-Free Childcare account, your benefits could be stopped, so be sure to check all the terms and conditions.

8. Make the most of free streaming trials

We’re seeing a lot of rainy days at the moment, so if you’re kids end up stuck indoors, it’s worth making the most of free trials from Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Paramount Plus, if you haven’t already. Your child’s new favourite show or film could be on one of these sites, so click through to create an account – just remember to cancel your subscription ahead of time if you don’t want it to auto-renew. You can also stream shows and movies for free on Channel4 and BBC iPlayer (if you have a TV license).

As a general piece of advice, most major streaming services allow you to cancel your monthly subscription for free, so if you’re signed up to several of them and you know your child is going to spend all week watching Paw Patrol on Netflix, you can also save by pausing or cancelling your other subscriptions for now.

9. Look for free video games

If your child is bored of the video games they already have, there are plenty of games out there that you can download for free.

A popular example is Fortnite, which is completely free on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Other examples of free games include Sims 4, Marvel Rivals, Rocket League, Roblox and Disney Speedstorm – but you’ll need to check the game store on your child’s particular console for all the free options.

