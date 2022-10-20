Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is coming, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with a beauty advent calendar that will make sure the countdown to the big day is as glam as possible?

The industry has boomed in recent years, with everyone from Asos, lookfantastic and Harvey Nichols to The Body Shop, Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown launching new and improved 12- and 25-day calendars every year. Luckily, there’s plenty in the way of choice.

If you’re a fan of No7, you’ll be glad to know, for the second year in a row, it has pulled out all the stops, giving you the gift of not one but two beauty advent calendars, both of which are packed full of some seriously great products.

First up is the £140 showstopper, which is worth more than £400 – one calendar sold every five seconds last year, so you don’t need us to tell you it’s hugely popular. The more pocket-friendly design costs just £49.50, yet has a value of £211, and is similarly as impressive.

The beauty brand consistently stirs up a real buzz with its new launches, so the high street’s sought-after Christmas countdowns are seasonal sell-outs. So, if you want to get your hands on one of the brand’s calendars, read on for everything there is to know about the in-demand high-street offering.

Read more:

No7 the ultimate beauty advent calendar: £140, Boots.com

(No7)

Price: £140

£140 Worth: £433

£433 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: No7 pure retinol 0.3 per cent retinol night concentrate, No7 the full 360 mascara, No7 restore and renew face and neck multi-action day cream

No7 pure retinol 0.3 per cent retinol night concentrate, No7 the full 360 mascara, No7 restore and renew face and neck multi-action day cream Available: Now

Kick off the festive season with No7’s ultimate beauty advent calendar, which promises to be a stellar showcase of the brand’s top products. Inside the 25 boxes are 23 full-sized products, including mascara (£13.95, Boots.com), a firming booster serum (£34.95, Boots.com) and a radiance-boosting primer (£17.95, Boots.com). You’ll also have the chance to sample a mini version of the 0.3 per cent pure retinol night concentrate – the 1.5 per cent version received rave reviews from our tester when they compared it with Dr Dennis Gross’s overnight serum. No7’s affordable product was noted as being “fuss-free, entry-level, gentle retinol”.

This calendar was such a popular choice last year – according to the brand, one was sold every five seconds. If you want to get your hands on this calendar packed with skincare and make-up, we’d recommend adding it straight to your basket. With a worth of more than £400, you’ll be treated to some impressive hero products.

Buy now

No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar: £49.50, Boots.com

(No7)

Price: £49.50

£49.50 Worth: £211

£211 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights: No7 laboratories resurfacing peel 15 per cent glycolic acid, No7 lash extender fiber mascara, No7 protect and perfect intense advanced day cream

No7 laboratories resurfacing peel 15 per cent glycolic acid, No7 lash extender fiber mascara, No7 protect and perfect intense advanced day cream Available: Now

If you’d rather indulge in a selection of No7 products without paying more than £100 for a beauty advent calendar, this pocket-friendly option is ideal.

The 25-day treasure trove features six limited-edition beauty products, including eyeliner, lipstick and an eye crayon, as well as some trusty favourites – notably, full-sized versions of its lift and luminate primer (£17.95, Boots.com) and its resurfacing peel 15 per cent glycolic acid (£34.95, Boots.com).

Offering a great way to sample £211 worth of products for just £49.50, this is not to be missed.

Buy now

Read more about the best beauty advent calendars for 2022:

The Body Shop beauty advent calendar – this year’s calendar features the brand’s cult classics and newcomers alike

Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar – brimming with skincare, haircare, make-up and bath treats from all the best brands

The White Company beauty advent calendar – a selection of indulgent products to help you unwind during the festive season

Asos beauty advent calendar – the 25-box delight will leave you feeling glam this Christmas

Diptyque beauty advent calendar – choc-full of divine fragrances and scented candles

Selfridges beauty advent calendar – a beauty bounty worth more than £800

Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar – the luxury beauty brand has gone all out for 2022, but is it worth the money?

Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar – worth more than £1,000, this offering is better than last year

Benefit’s beauty advent calendar – the perfect gift that keeps on giving

Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar – with 34 treats to unbox, this might be the best one we’ve seen

Space NK beauty advent calendar – we got our hands on the retailer’s festive box, and there’s plenty to shout about

John Lewis & Partners beaut advent calendar – it’s back, but is it bigger and better than ever?

Net-A-Porter beauty advent calendar – a pleasing variety of luxury products and beauty essentials

Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar – the chic festive sparkle you need for counting down to the big day