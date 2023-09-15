Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the most exciting things about counting down to Christmas is having a good old snoop at our neighbours’ festive facades on a chilly late-night walk. Who’s got their tree up? Who’s gone to town on their outdoor lighting? And whose front door is adorned with the most spectacular wreath?

Nothing says you’re Christmas-ready like this circular seasonal symbol. Steeped in tradition, the wreath dates back to the German Lutherans in the 16th century, who would decorate evergreen advent rings with candles to mark the countdown. Of course, these days anything goes. There are wreaths made from materials that mimic natural foliage, to those with full-on colour and glitz and some that land somewhere in between with a blend of faux greenery and an unapologetic bit of sparkle.

It’s worth noting too, a wreath isn’t just for the front door. Indoors, this circular display can work wonders above a mantelpiece, as a centrepiece for the Christmas table, or ceiling-hung with four luxurious ribbons to create a festive focal point.

If you’re after a wreath that really brings the Christmas magic, look to products that incorporate fairy lights. These are typically battery powered and feature discreet battery packs that can be hidden away within the lush foliage.

And while a real, all-natural wreath has its benefits – not least that wonderful festive smell of pine or pungent eucalyptus leaves – there are some incredibly realistic faux products on the market that offer a much longer shelf life and can therefore be brought out and enjoyed for many Christmases to come.

How we tested

We chose from a large range of wreaths, testing each one on its style, impact, and affordability. We looked for durable materials, quality of make, and where appropriate, how realistic the foliage was in both look and feel.

The best Christmas wreaths for 2023 are: