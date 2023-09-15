Jump to content

8 best real and artificial Christmas wreaths for decorating your front door in 2023

Whether real or faux, be the envy of your neighbours with these stylish door decorations

Ali Howard
Friday 15 September 2023 10:55
Our Top Picks

One of the most exciting things about counting down to Christmas is having a good old snoop at our neighbours’ festive facades on a chilly late-night walk. Who’s got their tree up? Who’s gone to town on their outdoor lighting? And whose front door is adorned with the most spectacular wreath?

Nothing says you’re Christmas-ready like this circular seasonal symbol. Steeped in tradition, the wreath dates back to the German Lutherans in the 16th century, who would decorate evergreen advent rings with candles to mark the countdown. Of course, these days anything goes. There are wreaths made from materials that mimic natural foliage, to those with full-on colour and glitz and some that land somewhere in between with a blend of faux greenery and an unapologetic bit of sparkle.

It’s worth noting too, a wreath isn’t just for the front door. Indoors, this circular display can work wonders above a mantelpiece, as a centrepiece for the Christmas table, or ceiling-hung with four luxurious ribbons to create a festive focal point.

If you’re after a wreath that really brings the Christmas magic, look to products that incorporate fairy lights. These are typically battery powered and feature discreet battery packs that can be hidden away within the lush foliage.

And while a real, all-natural wreath has its benefits – not least that wonderful festive smell of pine or pungent eucalyptus leaves – there are some incredibly realistic faux products on the market that offer a much longer shelf life and can therefore be brought out and enjoyed for many Christmases to come.

How we tested

We chose from a large range of wreaths, testing each one on its style, impact, and affordability. We looked for durable materials, quality of make, and where appropriate, how realistic the foliage was in both look and feel.

The best Christmas wreaths for 2023 are:

  • Best Christmas wreath overall Homebase natural blue bauble Christmas wreath: £25, Homebase.co.uk
  • Best craft-driven wreath Laura Ashley winter lavender LED wreath: £52, Next.co.uk
  • Best luxury fuax wreath – The White Company pre-lit ultimate pinecone wreath: £145, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best for maximalists – WeRChristmas rainbow bauble wreath: £66.65, Amazon.co.uk

Homebase natural blue bauble Christmas wreath

  • Best: Christmas wreath overall
  • Size: 55cm

With its mix of pinecones, white and blue berries, baubles and irregular foliage, this is an impressively authentic looking faux wreath. In fact, it looks so lovingly hand-made with its natural base poking through the greenery, it’s guaranteed to fool the neighbours. At 55cm in diameter, it is perfectly sizable, too. We love the way the colour of the berries is echoed in the navy blue baubles, it’s a subtle touch that adds an understated bit of sparkle to the otherwise all-natural aesthetic. Stylish, artisanal (in look if not make), and at just £25, enticingly affordable.

Sophie Allport winter berry wreath

  • Best: For understated style
  • Size: 50cm

Proving that less is more, even at Christmas, is this stylishly understated berry wreath from Sophie Allport. This is another Mother Nature dupe made from polyester, but which looks every bit like the real thing. It features an abundance of juicy red berries wrapped around a slim, twiggy circular frame, and it is the irregularity of the fruit that awards it its authenticity. The wreath reaches 50cm at its widest point, making it ideal for the front door but also an option for a table centrepiece. This one’s all about cosy, winter rustic style.

John Lewis beyond Christmas shooting star wreath

  • Best: For contemporary glitz
  • Size: 50.9cm

If you want to make a standout statement on your front door this Christmas, swap out the foliage for full-on sparkle. This contemporary wreath boasts a mass of twinkly silver stars wrapped around a vine-covered frame. Look closely and you’ll see that each individual star is covered in glitter, which catches the light beautifully and gives the piece a dynamic depth – who needs integrated fairy lights when you have the streetlights reflected in this number? Boasting top John Lewis quality and durability, we think this is a steal at just £20.

Cox & Cox super lights outdoor wreath

  • Best: Luxury modern wreath
  • Size: 58cm

There are Christmas wreaths, and then there are spectacular circular lighting installations for your front door. This contemporary beauty features over 3,000 tiny bulbs which are tightly wrapped around a sturdy wire frame to produce an ethereal halo of light. The bulbs are a warm white, which keeps the look classy, while the frame boasts a 58cm diameter, making it significantly larger than most.

It is mains powered via a discreet lead that needs to be kept indoors and away from the elements and it’s not cheap. However, we think it’s a luxurious wreath and promises to be timeless, so you can bring it out and wow your street for plenty of Christmases to come.

Ivyline rattan wreath

  • Best: For crafters
  • Sizes: 40cm, 50cm

If only a natural wreath will do, and if you’re feeling particularly creative, we loved this base from Ivyline. Available in 40cm and 50cm configurations, the piece is made from natural wicker, which is a sustainable and organic material. Unlike some cheaper wreath bases we’ve seen, this one features an intricate criss-crossing pattern, making it ideal for crafters to fix their foliage tightly and securely. Whichever size you plump for you can enjoy layering this one up, and while it’s ideal as a base for a full-on lush Christmassy wreath, it also works beautifully partly exposed, or with a subtle flourish of foliage on the side.

The White Company pre-lit ultimate pinecone wreath

  • Best: Luxury faux wreath
  • Size: 60cm

We know and love The White Company for many things, but one of the brand’s lesser-known brags is its incredibly realistic faux Christmas trees, garlands, and wreaths. This luxury wreath features a mix of fir branches, pinecones, pussywillow, frosted leaves and white berries, all doing a great job at mimicking the real thing. Of course, much of the realism is in the arrangement, and like the very best faux, this extra-large wreath has its idiosyncrasies, giving it a charming craft-driven look. The wreath also boasts subtly twinkly lights, via 50 tiny battery-powered bulbs with a nifty six-hour timer.

WeRChristmas rainbow bauble wreath

  • Best: For maximalists
  • Size: 60cm

We loved this maximalist dream of a Christmas wreath with its tightly packed baubles (of which there are an impressive 217), and its mix of colour and texture. At 60cm in diameter, the large, contemporary wreath really packs a punch – and lets the neighbours know that you are Christmas party ready. With a mix of shapes and sizes, the baubles have been carefully arranged to fit the metal frame without any gaps, while the mix of finishes offers a dynamic touch. But what we loved most about this one was its overall simple circular shaping, which keeps it perfectly chic, despite the kaleidoscope of colour.

Laura Ashley winter lavender LED wreath

  • Best: Craft-driven wreath
  • Size : 55cm

Our final pick is perhaps our prettiest. The Laura Ashley wreath comprises frosted cones, faux snowberries, and smoky glass baubles on a natural willow ring. This one boasts particularly long fronds and seasonal leaves, which gives it a sense of movement. It is craft-driven and artisanal in look, and it makes an impressive faux with its realistic foliage. It also features 10 delicate fairy lights, which are battery powered – we loved the addition of the grey satin drawstring bag, which conceals the small battery pack. Placed indoors or out, it makes a lush addition to the Christmas décor.

The verdict: Christmas wreaths

We loved Homebase’s natural blue bauble Christmas wreath for its subtle mix of faux natural and shiny manmade elements. This one has everything: realistic foliage, a craft-driven aesthetic, and a touch of glamour. It is also enticingly affordable and proves great quality for its £25 price tag.

On the much higher end of the scale, Cox & Cox’s super lights outdoor wreath proved a real showstopper, while The White Company pre-lit ultimate pinecone wreath was impressively realistic and lush.

Want to add some Christmas sparkle to your home? Head over to our review of the best outdoor Christmas lights

