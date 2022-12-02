Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to order the tree, which is why we’ve come to the rescue with a guide to the best real Christmas trees available. Whether you’re after one of the pint-sized ones that are becoming increasingly popular, or the growing range of options on sale at the UK’s biggest retailers, we’ve found something to suit all.

But first, a quick guide to tree care. If your tree is freshly cut (in other words, it’s not a potted or rooted tree that can be replanted), it will probably be in desperate need of a drink when it arrives in your home. But don’t just stick it in water – ideally, you’ll cut an inch or two off the base of the trunk in order to aid its water absorption. This is important because the tree’s sap will have created a kind of seal after it was initially cut down, which makes it harder for the trunk to soak up water.

The tree should be placed in water as soon as possible, even if you’re not yet putting it on display. When you do, opt for a tree stand that has a water reservoir, and top the reservoir up daily – you’ll be surprised at how quickly water levels drop, especially in warmer homes.

Try to place your tree away from heat sources such as radiators, as these can dry out your tree and shorten its lifespan. If possible, place the tree away from southern-facing windows, which will expose your tree to the strongest sunlight.

How we tested

First things first: we’re huge fans of Christmas, which means we can tell a good Christmas tree from a bad one by scent alone. Well, almost, but you get the point. As testers who pride themselves on seeking out the shapeliest, healthiest and lushest Christmas trees, we’ve gained a deep appreciation of everything from needle retention and branch thickness to trunk length and profile, all of which matters when it comes to Christmas tree criteria.

We considered a wide range of factors when it came to assessing our trees, whether it was the ease of the ordering and delivery process, the health of the tree or any nods to sustainability. The trees below are the best of the bunch, now you just need to work out which one’s for you.

The best real Christmas trees for 2022 are: