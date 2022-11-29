Jump to content

5 best Christmas tree decorations to get your fir into the festive spirit, from baubles to edible designs

Get ready to deck the halls with our pick of traditional, minimal and maximalist ornaments

Sarah Young
Tuesday 29 November 2022 16:19
We even executed a drop test to ensure our picks were durable

(iStock/The Independent)

If you think about it, Christmas trees are a pretty strange tradition. Every December, flourishing firs are chopped down en masse and transported to local farm shops where eager families grapple for the very best one so they can cram it into a cosy corner of their living room and adorn it with all manner of shiny things. It’s bizarre, sure, but nonetheless, it’s a tradition we can’t get enough of.

A tree – be it a real fir or faux – is the centrepiece of any home come Christmas time, so it’s important to make sure it’s looking its finest. But, what should you be looking for to achieve a Rockefeller Center-worthy spruce?

When it comes to tree decorating, there are a number of avenues you can explore, from a traditional colour palette of red and green to chic golden ornaments or, for the maximalists among us, dazzling glitter baubles in a rainbow of hues.

There are no hard and fast rules but, whichever theme you opt for, it’s important to make sure your tree not only reflects your personal taste but also evokes an appropriate level of Christmas cheer. So, if your decorations are looking a little lacklustre after spending the past year buried in a box deep in your attic, consider this your sign to give your tree the stylish makeover it deserves.

How we tested

To make sure you don’t get your tinsel in a tangle this Christmas, we’ve put a range of decorations to the test. From garlands to tree toppers and everything in between, each product was assessed on not only its good looks but also its quality, price and ability to remain steady on the tree without weighing the branches down. And yes, much to our husband’s dismay, this did mean whipping out a mini tree weeks before the big day.

The best Christmas tree decorations for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Very set of 12 jewel glass Christmas tree decorations: £11.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best plastic-free decoration – Ian Snow plastic free stegosaurus decoration: £12, Iansnow.com
  • Best glass decoration – The White Company long glass drop Christmas decorations: £7.50, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best chocolate tree decoration – Tony’s Chocolonely dark chocolate candy cane: £3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk
  • Best tree topper – Fortnum & Mason gold star tree topper: £60, Fortnumandmason.com

Very set of 12 jewel glass Christmas tree decorations

  • :

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

If opulent decorations are your style, this set of 12 jewel ornaments is a great way to enhance your Christmas pine without breaking the bank. Including two of each design, the decorations capture all the tones of the festive season, from shimmering gold to burgundy red and snowy white. Plus, they have a wonderfully shiny surface that subtly reflects the glow of your tree’s lights, so they really make a statement. They’re made from glass and, although they don’t feel perilously fragile, they would be prone to breaking should they fall from a great height. Luckily though, the ribbon ties, which are made from an opaque metallic fabric, help to keep them in firmly place. They’re colourful, affordable and guaranteed to make even the smallest tree look glorious.

Ian Snow plastic free stegosaurus decoration

Best: Plastic-free decoration

Rating: 9/10

A happy green dinosaur for your tree? Why not? This decoration would make a brilliant gift for any dino lover or as a quirky addition to your Insta-ready Christmas decor. While it’s certainly unusual, it’s super high quality, with a soft green fabric background that’s adorned with tiny orange beads that make up the stegosaurus’s spikes. It’s also a great choice for anyone trying to approach the festive season with sustainability in mind – the beads are made from glass and all the fabric and thread is free from plastic. In fact, the only plastic you will find is in the filling, where the brand has used recycled plastic.

The White Company long glass drop Christmas decorations

Best: Glass decoration

Rating: 9/10

If opulent decorations are more your style, or you’re looking for something that will add a touch of glamour to your tree, consider these glass drop ornaments for your shopping basket, pronto. Sold in a set of four, you’d need to invest in multiple packs to fill out your fir but, because they reflect light so beautifully, you can make the most of a single pack by weaving them among glittering baubles. While they’re made from glass and should be treated with care, they don’t feel overly delicate and manage to perch steadily on any tree thanks to the strong velvet hanging loops.

Tony’s Chocolonely dark chocolate candy cane

Best: Chocolate tree decoration

Rating: 8/10

Calling all chocaholics: there’s now a way to make your tree extra sweet without having to ruin your decor with gaudy, foil-wrapped treats. A festive bar with a difference, this one features a hidden Christmas tree inside that you need to break out by chomping on the surrounding chocolate. With a small hole at the top of the chocolate tree you can then thread through some ribbon of your choice and make your very own extra-special decoration – if you can wait that long to eat it, that is. The Fairtrade bar is vegan, made with 51 per cent cocoa and flavoured with real candy cane pieces. Plus, you can enjoy the treat with a clear conscience, as Tony’s Chocolonely provides a living wage to cocoa farmers in its cooperatives and ensures no illegal child slavery exists on its farms.

Fortnum & Mason gold star tree topper

Best: Tree topper

Rating: 8/10

No Christmas tree is complete without a showstopping topper and it doesn’t get more fanciful than this. Mouth-blown and hand-decorated with glitter, beads and flecks of tinsel, it’s a dazzling yet timeless design that will look great in virtually any home and is also super easy to mix and match with other decorations, no matter your style. Unlike some sad-looking toppers that can cause your tree to droop, this one anchors perfectly thanks to a deep hole at the base, which we found helped it sit securely without the need for any extra support.

The verdict: Christmas tree decorations

While the ornaments you pick to deck out your festive fir will largely depend on your personal style, we can’t recommend Very’s jewel glass decorations enough. We loved the assortment of different shapes and colours, which work just as well on their own as they do paired with other baubles. Plus, they’re a real bargain as you get a total of 12 in a set for just over £10, and they look far more expensive than they actually are. If you’re looking for a single decoration to add to your mismatched tree this year, consider the Ian Snow dinosaur, which will add a kitschy touch that’s guaranteed to attract attention.

