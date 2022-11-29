Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you think about it, Christmas trees are a pretty strange tradition. Every December, flourishing firs are chopped down en masse and transported to local farm shops where eager families grapple for the very best one so they can cram it into a cosy corner of their living room and adorn it with all manner of shiny things. It’s bizarre, sure, but nonetheless, it’s a tradition we can’t get enough of.

A tree – be it a real fir or faux – is the centrepiece of any home come Christmas time, so it’s important to make sure it’s looking its finest. But, what should you be looking for to achieve a Rockefeller Center-worthy spruce?

When it comes to tree decorating, there are a number of avenues you can explore, from a traditional colour palette of red and green to chic golden ornaments or, for the maximalists among us, dazzling glitter baubles in a rainbow of hues.

There are no hard and fast rules but, whichever theme you opt for, it’s important to make sure your tree not only reflects your personal taste but also evokes an appropriate level of Christmas cheer. So, if your decorations are looking a little lacklustre after spending the past year buried in a box deep in your attic, consider this your sign to give your tree the stylish makeover it deserves.

How we tested

To make sure you don’t get your tinsel in a tangle this Christmas, we’ve put a range of decorations to the test. From garlands to tree toppers and everything in between, each product was assessed on not only its good looks but also its quality, price and ability to remain steady on the tree without weighing the branches down. And yes, much to our husband’s dismay, this did mean whipping out a mini tree weeks before the big day.

Read more:

The best Christmas tree decorations for 2022 are: