Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’ve begun the search for your partner’s mum, then you’ll already know how difficult it is to find the best gift for your mother-in-law. But at least you’ve got us on hand to help. Much like buying for your own mother figure, it’s important to think about the presents that are thoughtful and things she’s unlikely to buy for herself.

If she’s got grandchildren, reach for a frame with a photo showcasing the whole clan. The host with the most will appreciate an upgrade to their tablecloth collection, and the fashionistas will love a patterned oversized scarf (who doesn’t love something snug?).

Leaning into her hobbies will also help you nail the perfect gift. Is she a fitness fanatic? Treat her to a Fitbit or upgrade her athleisure collection. A true home bird? Consider a piece of art or candle for creating a cosy ambience. Green-fingered pro? A decorative pot will make the perfect pressie.

Thankfully, the search for the best gift for your mother-in-law has never been easier with this gift guide. You’re welcome.

How we tested

Enlisting the help of our IndyBest team of testers, we reviewed a range of different gifts for mothers-in-law, assessing each one for quality and whether it would put a smile on her face. During the process, we considered the price and if it was something she’d buy for herself. Keep scrolling for the presents that made the cut.

The best gifts for mother-in-law for 2023 are: