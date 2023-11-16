Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
If you’ve begun the search for your partner’s mum, then you’ll already know how difficult it is to find the best gift for your mother-in-law. But at least you’ve got us on hand to help. Much like buying for your own mother figure, it’s important to think about the presents that are thoughtful and things she’s unlikely to buy for herself.
If she’s got grandchildren, reach for a frame with a photo showcasing the whole clan. The host with the most will appreciate an upgrade to their tablecloth collection, and the fashionistas will love a patterned oversized scarf (who doesn’t love something snug?).
Leaning into her hobbies will also help you nail the perfect gift. Is she a fitness fanatic? Treat her to a Fitbit or upgrade her athleisure collection. A true home bird? Consider a piece of art or candle for creating a cosy ambience. Green-fingered pro? A decorative pot will make the perfect pressie.
Thankfully, the search for the best gift for your mother-in-law has never been easier with this gift guide. You’re welcome.
Enlisting the help of our IndyBest team of testers, we reviewed a range of different gifts for mothers-in-law, assessing each one for quality and whether it would put a smile on her face. During the process, we considered the price and if it was something she’d buy for herself. Keep scrolling for the presents that made the cut.
If they’re an interiors lover, prints from Astrid Wilson’s eponymous brand can inject joy into any room. Her flower market range is an Instagram favourite thanks to the bold motifs, colourful palettes and botanical-inspired designs. If your mother-in-law has a particular attachment to a place, the range of globe-trots from Santa Barbara and Tunis to Amsterdam and Seoul, embody the feeling in each city.
Brightening up a room without dominating it, our favourite is the Copenhagen print which features an abstract floral motif on a blue background with matching azure typography. Beautifully printed and packaged nicely in a tube, the entire range is available in three sizes (30cm x 40cm, 50cm x 70cm and 70cm x 100cm).
A classic case of a candle being too pretty to light, Diptyque’s fig tree scent is packaged in a deliciously wintery-hued jar complete with matching green wax. Crafted to be reminiscent of a fig tree, the scent gives off bark, leafy freshness and a subtle fruity fragrance. Warming and indulgent, it easily fills a medium to large space.
While the candle is at its best 20 minutes in, it releases its fig fragrance gradually and persistently over the course of its 75-hour(!) burn. As well as smelling delightful, Diptique’s jars are much-loved for looking so decadent on display – and its fig fragrance is no exception. Thanks to its large size, your mother-in-law can enjoy it long beyond Christmas.
If you want to treat your mother-in-law to a luxe skincare product, look no further than Kiehl’s midnight recovery serum. Bursting with lipids, antioxidants and vitamins, we found that it stopped our skin from drying out overnight. One or two drops of the serum go a long way, with a small bottle lasting roughly three months with regular use. And while it took a few uses for us to see the results, we were impressed by how it looked after our skin. While it’s a little bit pricey, cheaper brands never came close to giving us that morning glow.
We’re in love with this delicate perfume from Dior. Lightly botanical, it features notes of rose and mandarin, and we wore it day and night. It never failed to bag us compliments. There is, however, one real downside – and it’s a fairly big one – the blooming bouquet doesn’t last very long. As it is an eau de toilette, we found it to be extremely light, and while it remained on our skin for a working day, we could barely smell it after a couple of hours.
While a tablecloth might not seem like the most exciting gift, wait until you see this one. The design from Lepel Club boasts a frilly trim, which is far more fun than standard options and feels particularly luxe. It comes in three different sizes – 225cm x 180cm, 225cm x 225cm and 300cm x 200cm – and will turn her table into a total showstopper. A word of warning though, you’ll probably love it so much that you’ll want to keep it for yourself as opposed to putting it under the tree for her, so you may as well treat yourself to one too.
Crossbody bags are all the rage right now, and independent fashion brand Apatchy London’s leather item is a stylish, modern take that oozes quality. It’s small, comfortable and fits all of our essentials inside, including a phone, purse and make-up. Coming well-packaged on arrival inside a handsome Apatchy dust bag, it also comes with two detachable straps, so we were able to switch it up depending on the occasion and could wear it as a crossbody piece or over our shoulder. A real statement piece for any mother-in-law.
The White Company Seychelles home scenting gift set
Best: Home fragrance gift
A fragrance gift set is a welcome addition to any home, especially when it’s one from The White Company. While you can pick up a range of different scents, our favourite has to be the Seychelles collection which has notes of bergamot and orange, fresh coconut, warming amber and buttery vanilla. The set contains everything they will need to create a soothing aroma throughout the house including a candle, room spray and reed diffuser. A universally appealing scent, you can’t go wrong with this fantastic gift.
Tartan Blanket Co lambswool oversized scarf in camel houndstooth
Best: Scarf
If your mother-in-law loves to bundle up in style during the winter months, consider gifting her a luxurious scarf from family-run Scottish brand Tartan Blanket Co. Made from incredibly soft lambswool, there are plenty of different types to choose from depending on her style, but for a design that is both classic and fashion-led, we recommend this houndstooth design. There’s more to this scarf than just its good looks though – it’s made with unique crimps that generate air pockets to repel moisture and keep you warm, while the wool itself is gathered from a lamb’s first shearing, making it super smooth and strong. Ideal for adding that extra bit of warmth to any outfit, we particularly love that it’s oversized, meaning you can wear it a number of ways.
Ernest Jones silver cubic zirconia open circle stud earrings
Best: Jewellery gift
This pretty pair of circle-shaped sterling silver earrings are encrusted with cubic zirconia stones and have a height and width of 0.8in. Our tester has been enjoying wearing the round earrings as a glittering addition to regular outfits, as well as for special occasions. We’ve noted how much they catch the light, making this a sparkly jewellery piece which is ideal for the festive season. Plus, they are lightweight and sit comfortably in the earlobes, whether she has a single or several piercings. We think they look more expensive than their under-£50 price tag too. The stud earrings arrive presented in an Ernest Jones box, which will add extra opening appeal to this special gift on Christmas Day.
Inspired by the textures and interiors inside Soho House’s Barcelona outpost, this four-piece dinner plate set is handcrafted in Portugal and oozes luxury. Crafted from durable stoneware, the plates are dishwasher and microwave-safe and impressively lightweight, which makes them perfect for hosting.
The contrasting natural bottom is detailed with the Soho House emblem while the surface is finished in a glossy and matte reactive peacock-hued blue glaze. Elevated by speckles and tonal variations, the design is intended to mimic the Mediterranean Sea. Decadent yet practical, it’s a surefire way to impress your mother-in-law (and all their future dinner guests).
This special edition vegan-friendly Christmas bath soak is an ideal festive relaxation treat from independent brand Soapsmith. Presented in a sizeable glass jar promising lots of use and it contains a wooden scoop for adding the contents into running water. The essential oil scent ingredients include fig, ginger lily, jasmine, amber and sandalwood and our tester has enjoyed taking in its warming, aromatic notes. It also contains dead sea salt and coconut milk powder for helping to smooth and soften skin, and our tester has loved luxuriating in a bath filled with this product, which is somewhere between a salt and powder composition. As an extra special touch, it contains dried flowers which float prettily on the bath’s surface while you soak. Just add a candle for the ultimate unwind.
Delicately etched with stars and laced with gold tones around the rim, these glasses are sure to add some extra merriment to future special occasions. As soon as we took them out of the box, we were impressed with the design and excited at the prospect of a toast even before popping the cork. Unlike champagne flutes, which normally hold 175ml of liquid, these coupes have a 350ml capacity so your mother-in-law can pour herself a generous serve. Presented in a chic box, these would be easy to wrap and present in one stylish package.
While charming chinaware and novelty mugs are one way to please the tea and coffee drinkers, these glasses are something a little different. Made with a double-wall design, not only will Bioletti’s glasses make your mother-in-law’s cappuccinos and herbal teas look especially appealing as they seemingly float above the base, but the design makes them great for keeping hot drinks hot for slightly longer than usual. A game changer for the slow coffee sippers and forgetful tea drinkers who always find their brews below optimum drinking temperature before they can finish them. We also found that they didn’t feel scorching hot to the touch like some mugs can do, while the capacious 350ml size is perfect for filling with a sizable cuppa.
It’s really hard to miss with a home fragrance present, so long as it smells divine. Marrying pure essential oils such as neroli, mimosa and lemon to create this zingy and uplifting scent, Neom has certainly ticked that box with this reed diffuser.
This scent hails from the “scents to make you happy” range, one of the well-being benefits the brand focuses on. The smell took a couple of days to really come through in our bedroom and we loved how bright but subtle it was. If you know your mother-in-law prefers a stronger scent, it’s worth recommending that they flip the reeds around every once in a while, or even daily, to really boost their intensity. If they’re just as pleased with the scent as we are, they can purchase the fragrance and reed refills and use the diffuser again and again. What’s not to love?
This supersize stoneware plant pot will be a winner if she favours colour and pattern. We love how the striking beige and glossy green pattern demands attention when set down in our living space. There’s a nice contrast to see and feel between the glazed green elements and the slightly rough, beige design which awards interest, while the small ceramic feet raise the design slightly for a more delicate silhouette. We popped our Zamioculcas plant (£10, Patchplants.com) inside the pot but, as long as their plant will fit within the 15.5cm diameter here, your giftee can place any plant that they like inside.
Any keen baker needs a suitable stand on which to display their Bake Off-worthy creations. If your mother-in-law is known for whipping up Victoria sponges, chocolate gateaux and the like, this domed glass design will ensure she can show them off in style. The cloche lid doesn’t feel too heavy, and the classic form will look smart in any kitchen or dining room. We think it would look great as a festive centrepiece, too, adorned with sprigs of holly and used to house the all-important Christmas cake or a mound of mince pies. Even if your giftee tends to opt for shop-bought rather than homemade cakes, this stand is bound to go down a treat.
Emma Dodi’s beautifully decorated macarons (most are hand-painted) make for an extra special present for anyone with a sweet tooth. With design and flavour options that change with the seasons, you’re bound to find something to suit all tastes. You can even go one step further and purchase a subscription, which will see your recipient receive a box of six macarons each month.
We sampled the beautiful wild selection, which arrived in a smart presentation box topped off with a ribbon bow, which only added to the sense of enjoying a luxury treat. The macarons themselves featured printed wildlife designs, with passion fruit, chocolate, and elderflower (our favourite) fillings. Unfortunately, despite being packaged to protect them, one of our macarons arrived broken, but, of course, this did nothing to detract from the taste. Although they are a little on the pricey side, the unique decorations and attractive presentation make them ideal for gifting.
If your mother-in-law has everything, we think you’ll be on to a winner with this chic mirrored box. A decorative present that’s practical, too – you can never have too many storage options for jewellery, trinkets and keepsakes – the box has been given an antique aesthetic with a foxed-glass effect. When closed, the lid is secured with a simple bolt-style clasp; when open, it’s held upright by a chain affixed to the inside, which is a nice touch. Measuring 7cm x 25cm x 13cm and complete with a brass frame, the box will meld seamlessly into all manner of home interior styles.
For a luxury gift that she’s unlikely to buy for herself yet will enjoy every single day, you simply can’t go wrong with the Aesop reverence duo. Trust us when we say hand washing has never been better. As you’d expect from the brand, the soap smells divine and gently exfoliates the hands leaving them feeling soft. As for the hand balm, it’s nourishing and the scent lingers for a very long time – so much so, we’ve had compliments on how nice we smell.
This discreet activity tracker makes a great gift for a mother-in-law who is interested in her health and well-being. Despite the small size of the screen, it’s easy to read thanks to the colour OLED display, so she won’t need to squint or reach for her glasses to see her scores.
As well as step count, it records heart rate and comes loaded with 20 pre-set activities from walking to swimming so that she can track distance covered, speed and more. There are also features designed to help her relax and wind down, including guided mindfulness sessions and breathwork routines, which she can access directly from the wrist.
For some, a mother-in-law might be the hardest person to buy for. But there’s plenty of inspiration here. If she’s sporty, wow her with a Fitbit, if she’s a host with the most, she’s bound to love the frilly Lepelclub tablecloth, and if she’s into sprucing up her interiors, Astrid Wilson’s Copenhagen print will be pride of place on her wall. Rest assured, all of the present ideas here are bound to impress.