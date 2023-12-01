Jump to content

21 best party dresses for the festive season and beyond

Get ready to dazzle at your next winter soirée

Daisy Lester
Friday 01 December 2023 17:43
<p>From blazer dresses to LBDs, the right frock can be worn year-round </p>

From blazer dresses to LBDs, the right frock can be worn year-round

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Free People
    Free People night gaze mini
    Best party dress overall

    Free People is nailing it this party season. Case in point: this mini dress is available in a sleek black finish or playful pink, and features a strapless body and back crossover detailing. Complete with an inner lining, it fits comfortably, while inner gripping ensures the bandeau top doesn’t fall down.

    H&M
    H&M appliqued dress
    Best budget party dress

    A red-hot dress for your next Christmas party, H&M’s affordable mini will set you back less than £30. Cut into a very short hem (something to bear in mind if you’re on the tall side), the dress boasts a bodycon silhouette and Nineties-style spaghetti straps. Elevated by the voluminous floral applique, you’ll turn heads at your next festive soirée. It comes up a little small, so we’d suggest sizing up for extra manoeuvrability.

  • Rixo
    Rixo Paris gold dress, silk/velvet
    Best understated party dress

    Boasting golden silk sleeves, a cupped bodice and a contrasting black velvet body, we were instantly enamored by this Rixo dress. Festive without being too in-your-face, the metallic blouson sleeves add just the right amount of seasonal style and shimmer when they catch the light, while the gold bust and sweetheart neckline give the dress structure.

    Asos
    Asos Design sheer burnout maxi dress with angel sleeves
    Best maxi party dress

    Reminiscent of Realisation Par’s cult dresses, Asos’s maxi dress is a fraction of the cost, at less than £40. Red’s everywhere this season, and this angel sleeve maxi is a statement way to embrace the hue. The sleek style features a sweeping long length, subtly flared long sleeves and a delicate wide neckline.

  • Nobody’s Child
    Nobody’s Child Vienna metallic tiered mini dress, silver
    Best metallic party dress

    We felt like a walking glitter ball in this Nobody’s Child mini dress. Crafted from recycled polyester, it ticks the sustainability box and is finished in a fun and festive metallic silver hue. Cut into a relaxed and roomy fit, the tiered skirt, V-neck bust and voluminous sleeves give the dress structure. The tie design at the back adds detailing and allows you to customise the fit.

    House of CB
    House of CB Lavinia black velvet mini dress
    Best little black dress

    An LBD with a difference, House of CB’s Lavinia mini oozes glamour, with its velvet body and feathered hem and cuffs. Complete with a rounded neckline that’s great for layering necklaces over, the plush black stretch fabric is fully lined, for a smooth and flattering bodycon fit, while there’s a zip at the back for ease.

  • Karen Millen
    Karen Millen velvet sequin woven A-line dress
    Best velvet dress

    This luxurious velvet party dress is finished with sequins, coming in both festive red and green shades. We particularly like its high neck, fluted sleeves and exposed-zip detailing, with the cut-out back also providing extra party pizzazz. Because of its velvet composition, we found this dress adds a little extra warmth on chilly evenings, too. We paired the piece with black tights and heeled boots for dinner out with friends, and loved how much the frock sparkled in the light.

    Free People
    Astra Augusta dress
    Best feathered dress

    Astra’s Augusta dress is effortlessly glamorous. Featuring a party-season feather trim on the cuffs, the mini is crafted from a soft satin fabric that’s comfortable and expensive-looking.

  • Aligne
    Aligne Kelly high-neck maxi belted dress
    Best party dress for coverage

    Aligne’s Kelly dress is perfect if you’re after a little more coverage this party season. The glamorous piece is shaped into a figure-defining cut, while the gunmetal grey finish boasts a high sheen.

    Omnes
    Omnes nova tie-back dress in black
    Best black midi dress

    You really can’t go wrong with this universally flattering Omnes dress. The classic style features an elegant midi hem, body-skimming cut, a deep neckline and soft satin-like sheen that belies its less-than-£100 price tag. Elevating the simple design, we love the open back and tie detailing, which you can adjust, for the perfect fit.

  • M&S
    M&S jacquard round-neck mini shift dress
    Best roomy party dress

    M&S’s jacquard round-neck mini shift dress is close to selling out, and it’s not hard to see why. Pleasingly comfortable and wearable, thanks to the looser shift silhouette, the dress features balloon sleeves, a flattering mini-length and round neck.

    Mango
    Mango halterneck velvet jumpsuit
    Best party jumpsuit

    If you don’t fancy a dress this season, jumpsuits are an equally stylish partywear option. Case in point: this sleek Mango one-piece. The velvet style oozes elegance and class, while the sweeping long design was even sufficient for our 6ft tester.

  • Mint Velvet
    Mint Velvet black pleated mini dress
    Best lBD with a difference

    An elegant take on an LBD, Mint Velvet’s black dress is cut into a mini silhouette with a sophisticated high neck. The main event, however, is the dramatic pleated batwing sleeves, which are trimmed in satin. Easily styled, thanks to the black finish, wear with silver boots and a rhinestone bag for a quiet luxury look.

    Asos
    Asos Design scoop-back chiffon ruffle hem mini dress
    Best ruffle party dress

    Characterised by a statement ruffle trim, tie back fastening and open back, Asos’s LBD is one we’ve fallen for. The straight neckline is super flattering – especially with your favourite necklaces layered over the top – while the asymmetric hem adds interest. An easy piece to throw on this party season, keep the styling simple with a pair of black stilettos or kitten heels and a bold bag for a pop of colour. It comes up slightly large, so we’d recommend sizing down.

  • Aligne
    Aligne Hilton strapless tailored dress
    Best tailored party dress

    Aligne’s Hilton dress delivers understated elegance. Feminine yet tailored, the slim midi cut is complete with a strapless fit, a functional front button placket and mock-pocket detailing.

    Albaray
    Albaray piped detail dress
    Best wearable party dress

    While Albaray’s dress is undoubtedly an investment piece, it’s great quality, and very wearable, so you can’t argue with its value for money. Nodding to the classic prairie silhouette, it features long sleeves cinched at the cuff, a flowy midi-length skirt, and a round, high neckline with a keyhole and button fastening.

  • H&M
    H&M fitted blazer dress
    Best blazer party dress

    Smart, stylish and timeless, a blazer dress is a fail-safe investment for party season and beyond. This H&M piece costs less than £50, but feels far more premium, thanks to the tapered waist, wrap-over front, fitted cut and statement shoulder pads. Fully lined for extra warmth, the trims in shiny satin elevate the style.

    Kitri
    Kitri Greta black chain lurex knit mini dress
    Best knit party dress

    A fashion editor favourite, Kitri has a party dress style for everyone (think sweeping maxis, satin minis and velvet midis). This vintage-inspired black chain dress is certainly festive, with metallic jasquard detailing, while the scoop neck, mini length and long angel sleeves make it very wearable.

  • Whistles
    Whistles sequin disc mini dress
    Best sequin mini dress

    Embodying the feeling of party season, Whistles’s embellished mini dress is practically a walking disco ball, thanks to adorned mini disk sequins. Boasting a retro feel, yet still modern, the piece features a short hem, A-line silhouette, adjustable spaghetti straps and a playful high-shine silver finish.

    Oh Polly
    Oh Polly Verona halterneck evening gown
    Best evening gown

    A glitzy gown for any evening soirées, Oh Polly’s Verona dress boasts a delicately embellished finish, dual lined mesh fabric and floor-sweeping length (it’s a great option for taller women). Elegent yet flattering, thanks to the plunge neckline, the halterneck is adjustable, so you can customise the fit depending on your bust. Finished with waist-cinching ruched panelling, the dress is heavy and has impressive quality.

  • Anthropologie
    Anthropologie pilcro long-sleeve sequin mini shirt dress
    Best shirt party dress

    A playful style for Christmas or New Year parties, Anthropologie’s pilcro mini dress is designed in a smart shirt silhouette with a fun blue sequin finish. Cut into a boxy but flattering shape, it features a short length and inner lining, so there’s no friction with the sequins. A more casual occasion-wear option, it’s easily dressed up with heels and accessories or dressed down with loafers and chunky socks.

Get ready for sequins, feathers and mini hemlines, as party season is officially underway. As always, there’s only one criteria when it comes to festive dressing: go big or go home.

Whether you’ve got your work Christmas party, a dinner with friends or a festive house gathering, a dress to suit your winter soirées is top of the wish list for this season. From minis and maxis to long-sleeved, asymmetric or bandeau styles, the right dress can make all the difference.

Better still, whichever party frock you plump for can be repurposed for everything from sparkly New Year’s Eve celebrations to elevated wedding guest attire – meaning these gowns aren’t just one-occasion wonders.

Party dresses follow timeless trends – think micro hemlines (simply pair with 15-denier tights to ward off the chill), feathering (head to Kitri for an affordable take, and Sleeper for pure luxury) and silk or satin.

Sequin dresses are always a good idea, as they’re extravagant yet easily styled. Or opt for a timeless LBD that you can jazz up with accessories (and reach for every time you’re having sartorial stress).

How we tested

We considered comfort, style, value and wearability for our edit of the best party dresses to buy this winter – looking for styles for every taste, body shape and occasion. From walking-disco-ball dresses and asymmetric maxis to blazer-style frocks and classic LBDs, these party dresses will see you through the festive season in style.

The best party dresses for 2023 are:

  • Best party dress overall – Free People night gaze mini: £88, Freepeople.com 
  • Best budget party dress – H&M appliqued dress: £29.99, Hm.com
  • Best feathered party dress – Astra Augusta dress: £118, Freepeople.com 
  • Best maxi party dress – Asos Design sheer burnout maxi dress with angel sleeves: £38, Asos.com
  • Best party jumpsuit – Mango halter-neck velvet jumpsuit: £179.99, Mango.com 

Free People night gaze mini

  • Best: Party dress overall
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Black, blush tint
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable
    • Flattering
    • Comfortable

Free People is nailing it this party season. Case in point: this mini dress is available in a sleek black finish or playful pink, and features a strapless body and back crossover detailing. Complete with an inner lining, it fits comfortably, while inner gripping ensures the bandeau top doesn’t fall down.

A no-brainer for festive soirées, the dress is finished in sequin fabrication and the body-skimming A-line silhouette is super flattering. Style with knee-high boots and an oversized blazer for the perfect cool-girl party look.

H&M appliqued dress

  • Best: Budget party dress
  • Size range: XS-L
  • Colourways: Red
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Statement style
  • Take note
    • Comes up quite short

A red-hot dress for your next Christmas party, H&M’s affordable mini will set you back less than £30. Cut into a very short hem (something to bear in mind if you’re on the tall side), the dress boasts a bodycon silhouette and Nineties-style spaghetti straps. Elevated by the voluminous floral applique, you’ll turn heads at your next festive soirée. It comes up a little small, so we’d suggest sizing up for extra manoeuvrability.

Rixo Paris gold dress, silk/velvet

  • Best: Understated party dress
  • Size range: UK 6-24
  • Colourways: Gold/black
  • Why we love it
    • Very flattering
    • Classic design
  • Take note
    • An investment

Boasting golden silk sleeves, a cupped bodice and a contrasting black velvet body, we were instantly enamored by this Rixo dress. Festive without being too in-your-face, the metallic blouson sleeves add just the right amount of seasonal style and shimmer when they catch the light, while the gold bust and sweetheart neckline give the dress structure.

The empire waistline and bias-cut skirt help the dress contour to your body, while there’s even the addition of handy bra holders inside the shoulders, so you don’t have to forgo support. You’ll see us matching the mini with stiletto metallic ankle boots and a faux-fur coat, for maximum decadent effect.

Asos Design sheer burnout maxi dress with angel sleeves

  • Best: Maxi party dress
  • Size range: XS-L
  • Colourways: 11
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Figure-hugging

Reminiscent of Realisation Par’s cult dresses, Asos’s maxi dress is a fraction of the cost, at less than £40. Red’s everywhere this season, and this angel sleeve maxi is a statement way to embrace the hue. The sleek style features a sweeping long length, subtly flared long sleeves and a delicate wide neckline.

Complete with a flattering low back, the body-skimming dress hugs you in all the right places, while the sheen design provides just enough coverage to get away with wearing a bandeau bodysuit underneath. Plus, we were seriously impressed with the quality, considering the price. It’s already sold out once since launching, so grab it while you can.

Nobody’s Child Vienna metallic tiered mini dress, silver

  • Best: Metallic party dress
  • Size range: UK 8-18
  • Colourways: 12
  • Why we love it
    • Roomy and comfortable
    • Different colour options

We felt like a walking glitter ball in this Nobody’s Child mini dress. Crafted from recycled polyester, it ticks the sustainability box and is finished in a fun and festive metallic silver hue. Cut into a relaxed and roomy fit, the tiered skirt, V-neck bust and voluminous sleeves give the dress structure. The tie design at the back adds detailing and allows you to customise the fit.

A jazzy option for party season, team with matching silver stilettos or cowboy boots for an effortlessly put-together ensemble. For those who steer clear of anything too figure hugging yet still want structure to their dress, look to Nobody’s Child’s frock.

We’d suggest sizing down if you’re between sizes, as it comes up quite large.

House of CB Lavinia black velvet mini dress

  • Best: Little black dress
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Well crafted
    • Flattering
  • Take note
    • An investment

An LBD with a difference, House of CB’s Lavinia mini oozes glamour, with its velvet body and feathered hem and cuffs. Complete with a rounded neckline that’s great for layering necklaces over, the plush black stretch fabric is fully lined, for a smooth and flattering bodycon fit, while there’s a zip at the back for ease.

The simple black design looks just as good with knee-high boots as it would with barely there stilettos – simply add a sparkly clutch, oversized long coat and a glass of champagne.

Karen Millen velvet sequin woven A-line dress

  • Best: Velvet dress
  • Size range: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Red, green
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable fit
    • Thick material

This luxurious velvet party dress is finished with sequins, coming in both festive red and green shades. We particularly like its high neck, fluted sleeves and exposed-zip detailing, with the cut-out back also providing extra party pizzazz. Because of its velvet composition, we found this dress adds a little extra warmth on chilly evenings, too. We paired the piece with black tights and heeled boots for dinner out with friends, and loved how much the frock sparkled in the light.

The fit is true to size, and its shape achieves the perfect balance between creating a smooth silhouette and not being too figure-hugging. While the dress has an investment price tag, it’s sure to be a go-to for many special occasions to come.

Astra Augusta dress

  • Best: Feathered dress
  • Size range: XS-L
  • Colourways: Black, purple
  • Why we love it
    • Super flattering
    • Comfortable

Astra’s Augusta dress is effortlessly glamorous. Featuring a party-season feather trim on the cuffs, the mini is crafted from a soft satin fabric that’s comfortable and expensive-looking.

An LBD with a difference, we love the off-the-shoulder neckline and asymmetric seaming on the body – both working to accentuate your figure. Available in classic black or a dopamine-heavy purple, it’s a timeless style you’ll wear again and again.

Aligne Kelly high-neck maxi belted dress

  • Best: Party dress for coverage
  • Size range: UK 6-22
  • Colourways: Grey
  • Why we love it
    • Well crafted
    • Wearable all-year-round

Aligne’s Kelly dress is perfect if you’re after a little more coverage this party season. The glamorous piece is shaped into a figure-defining cut, while the gunmetal grey finish boasts a high sheen.

Cut into a sweeping maxi length, the dress boasts a fabricated waistband, and split in the cuff. We love the addition of a tie belt that cinches in the piece. Elegant and sleek, pair it with platform silver heels and your favourite sparkly bag.

Omnes nova tie-back dress in black

  • Best: Black midi dress
  • Size range: UK 6-20
  • Colourways: Seven
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable all-year-round
    • Adjustable

You really can’t go wrong with this universally flattering Omnes dress. The classic style features an elegant midi hem, body-skimming cut, a deep neckline and soft satin-like sheen that belies its less-than-£100 price tag. Elevating the simple design, we love the open back and tie detailing, which you can adjust, for the perfect fit.

As part of the label’s sustainability commitment, the dress is made using deadstock fabrics. Plus, you can choose from seven colourways, from timeless black to coral or statement cobalt.

M&S jacquard round-neck mini shift dress

  • Best: Roomy party dress
  • Size range: UK 8-24, petite/regular/long
  • Colourways : Black
  • Why we love it
    • Roomy
    • Comfortable
    • Classic
  • Take note
    • Comes up large

M&S’s jacquard round-neck mini shift dress is close to selling out, and it’s not hard to see why. Pleasingly comfortable and wearable, thanks to the looser shift silhouette, the dress features balloon sleeves, a flattering mini-length and round neck.

It fastens securely with a button, and the back and is fully lined, for extra comfort and warmth. Best of all, we love the jacquard finish, which gives the style a touch of luxury. Note it comes up quite big, so we’d suggest sizing down.

Mango halterneck velvet jumpsuit

  • Best: Party jumpsuit
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Isn’t adjustable

If you don’t fancy a dress this season, jumpsuits are an equally stylish partywear option. Case in point: this sleek Mango one-piece. The velvet style oozes elegance and class, while the sweeping long design was even sufficient for our 6ft tester.

Complete with a flattering halterneck and deep V-neck, the piece is fastening with a concealed zip (though it fits true to size, the label is missing a trick by not making the halterneck adjustable). Style simply with a pair of mega heels, a glitzy shoulder bag and a glass of fizz.

Mint Velvet black pleated mini dress

  • Best: LBD with a difference
  • Size range: UK 6-18
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Well crafted
    • Unique LBD

An elegant take on an LBD, Mint Velvet’s black dress is cut into a mini silhouette with a sophisticated high neck. The main event, however, is the dramatic pleated batwing sleeves, which are trimmed in satin. Easily styled, thanks to the black finish, wear with silver boots and a rhinestone bag for a quiet luxury look.

Asos Design scoop-back chiffon ruffle hem mini dress

  • Best: Ruffle party dress
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable
    • Classic
  • Take note
    • Comes up large

Characterised by a statement ruffle trim, tie back fastening and open back, Asos’s LBD is one we’ve fallen for. The straight neckline is super flattering – especially with your favourite necklaces layered over the top – while the asymmetric hem adds interest. An easy piece to throw on this party season, keep the styling simple with a pair of black stilettos or kitten heels and a bold bag for a pop of colour. It comes up slightly large, so we’d recommend sizing down.

Aligne Hilton strapless tailored dress

  • Best: Tailored party dress
  • Size range: UK 6-22
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Tailored
    • Flattering
    • Timeless
  • Take note
    • Comes up quite small

Aligne’s Hilton dress delivers understated elegance. Feminine yet tailored, the slim midi cut is complete with a strapless fit, a functional front button placket and mock-pocket detailing.

The dress stays in place nicely, thanks to the silicon grip, while the thick polyester blend fabric is comfortable and creates a smooth silhouette. A statement piece in itself, we’ll be styling it with knee-high boots and an oversized tailored coat. Owing to the cut and button fastenings, we’d suggest sizing up, for a more comfortable fit.

Albaray piped detail dress

  • Best: Wearable party dress
  • Size range: UK 8-18
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable all-year-round

While Albaray’s dress is undoubtedly an investment piece, it’s great quality, and very wearable, so you can’t argue with its value for money. Nodding to the classic prairie silhouette, it features long sleeves cinched at the cuff, a flowy midi-length skirt, and a round, high neckline with a keyhole and button fastening.

As comfortable as it is flattering, the dress cinches with a belt that ties around the back with a bow. But what really elevates this dress for us is the high contrast of the cream piping against the black, which trims the belt and neckline. A twist on a classic style.

H&M fitted blazer dress

  • Best: Blazer party dress
  • Size range: UK 4-22
  • Colourways: Black, white
  • Why we love it
    • Very wearable
    • Comfortable
    • Affordable

Smart, stylish and timeless, a blazer dress is a fail-safe investment for party season and beyond. This H&M piece costs less than £50, but feels far more premium, thanks to the tapered waist, wrap-over front, fitted cut and statement shoulder pads. Fully lined for extra warmth, the trims in shiny satin elevate the style.

The thick shoulders, cinched waist and mini hem create a super-flattering silhouette, while both the black and white options are equally wearable. Style with platform Mary Janes to lean into the blazer’s preppy feel.

Kitri Greta black chain lurex knit mini dress

  • Best: Knit party dress
  • Size range: XS-L
  • Colourways: Black chain, navy star
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering
    • Comfortable
    • Wearable

A fashion editor favourite, Kitri has a party dress style for everyone (think sweeping maxis, satin minis and velvet midis). This vintage-inspired black chain dress is certainly festive, with metallic jasquard detailing, while the scoop neck, mini length and long angel sleeves make it very wearable.

Made from knitted lurex, it’s got a subtly sparkly sheen to it (great under a glitter ball) while the lightweight fabric is a dream to wear. Style with your favourite knee-high boots and gold hoops for a Seventies look.

Whistles sequin disc mini dress

  • Best: Sequin mini dress
  • Size range: UK 4-20
  • Colourways: Silver sequins
  • Why we love it
    • Statement style

Embodying the feeling of party season, Whistles’s embellished mini dress is practically a walking disco ball, thanks to adorned mini disk sequins. Boasting a retro feel, yet still modern, the piece features a short hem, A-line silhouette, adjustable spaghetti straps and a playful high-shine silver finish.

A dress like this requires the accessories to remain netrual, so style with platform black boots and black overcoat. Better still, the dress has been reduced to less than £100.

Oh Polly Verona halterneck evening gown

  • Best: Evening gown
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Black, blue
  • Why we love it
    • Well crafted
    • Adjustable
    • Flattering

A glitzy gown for any evening soirées, Oh Polly’s Verona dress boasts a delicately embellished finish, dual lined mesh fabric and floor-sweeping length (it’s a great option for taller women). Elegent yet flattering, thanks to the plunge neckline, the halterneck is adjustable, so you can customise the fit depending on your bust. Finished with waist-cinching ruched panelling, the dress is heavy and has impressive quality.

Anthropologie pilcro long-sleeve sequin mini shirt dress

  • Best: Shirt party dress
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Blue
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable all-year-round
    • Unique

A playful style for Christmas or New Year parties, Anthropologie’s pilcro mini dress is designed in a smart shirt silhouette with a fun blue sequin finish. Cut into a boxy but flattering shape, it features a short length and inner lining, so there’s no friction with the sequins. A more casual occasion-wear option, it’s easily dressed up with heels and accessories or dressed down with loafers and chunky socks.

The verdict: Party dresses

Free People’s night gaze dress nails the party brief. The sequin-adorned mini is flattering and versatile (trust us, you’ll dig it out season after season). A budget buy that feels far more premium, H&M’s applique mini dress is a statement style for your next party, and a steal at less than £30.

We also can’t fault Asos’s sheer maxi dress, which can be worn year-round (if you manage to snap it up before it sells out again). Oozing elegence, Aligne’s grey maxi dress is perfect if you’re looking for a little more coverage.

Yet to finish your Christmas shopping? We’ve got gift guides for everyone

