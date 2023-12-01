Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get ready for sequins, feathers and mini hemlines, as party season is officially underway. As always, there’s only one criteria when it comes to festive dressing: go big or go home.

Whether you’ve got your work Christmas party, a dinner with friends or a festive house gathering, a dress to suit your winter soirées is top of the wish list for this season. From minis and maxis to long-sleeved, asymmetric or bandeau styles, the right dress can make all the difference.

Better still, whichever party frock you plump for can be repurposed for everything from sparkly New Year’s Eve celebrations to elevated wedding guest attire – meaning these gowns aren’t just one-occasion wonders.

Party dresses follow timeless trends – think micro hemlines (simply pair with 15-denier tights to ward off the chill), feathering (head to Kitri for an affordable take, and Sleeper for pure luxury) and silk or satin.

Sequin dresses are always a good idea, as they’re extravagant yet easily styled. Or opt for a timeless LBD that you can jazz up with accessories (and reach for every time you’re having sartorial stress).

How we tested

We considered comfort, style, value and wearability for our edit of the best party dresses to buy this winter – looking for styles for every taste, body shape and occasion. From walking-disco-ball dresses and asymmetric maxis to blazer-style frocks and classic LBDs, these party dresses will see you through the festive season in style.

The best party dresses for 2023 are: