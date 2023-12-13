Jump to content

9 best scarves for women to snuggle up in this winter

Striped, checked and coloured styles have all been tried and tested

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 13 December 2023 16:53
From luxurious lambswool to machine-washable polyester, these are the best scarves to choose

Our Top Picks

Winter is here, bringing with it grey skies, shorter days and a drop in temperature. Of course, this means many of us are spending more time inside. But when we do brave the great outdoors, we need to be well prepared with warm coats, gloves, hats and scarves taking centre stage.

Where the latter is concerned, from luxurious lambswool to purse-friendly polyester, there’s no short supply to choose from, promising to keep you both warm and snuggly and looking chic.

To help you navigate the never-ending number of styles, shapes and shades, we’ve tried every design within this review. So, keep reading below to see the warmest, most fashionable winter scarves to suit every budget and style from the high street to the high end, including standout styles from Boden, Fatface, Lucy & Yak and many more.

We’ve also highlighted which ones are machine washable too, to make light work of hot chocolate spills and make-up marks.

How we tested

A selection of the best scarves we tested for this review

(Lauren Cunningham)

Snuggling up for the colder season, our tester took the task of finding the best winter scarves incredibly seriously. Plucking a wide range of options to suit every price point, we wrapped ourselves up to find the cosiest and most stylish designs, rating each one out of five. We tested them on some of the coldest days, trialling them on long walks, short strolls and even indoors and assessing them for warmth, the quality of the fabric, how well they washed and whether they could be styled with a range of different outfits.

The best women’s scarves for 2023:

Fatface Clara checked scarf

  • Best: Women’s scarf overall
  • Colours available: Multi
  • Material: Polyester
  • Machine washable: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Super soft
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Polyester

Once you wrap this scarf around you, you’ll know why we named it the best buy. Not only is the pastel-coloured design lovely, but it also feels incredibly soft and almost silky against the skin. It’s also long enough to wrap yourself up in and you can pop it in the washing machine should you spill soup, hot chocolate or anything else on your new winter warmer.

New Look blue brushed tassel scarf

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Colours available: Blue or orange
  • Material: Recycled polyester
  • Machine washable: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Purse-friendly price
  • Take note
    • Slightly thin

This snuggly scarf is a bargain, coming in at less than £20. We found that it kept us warm and cosy at all times. Our tester also liked that it was made from recycled polyester, a slightly more planet-friendly material, yet did find it wasn’t quite as thick as some of our other options. Luckily, its length means you can wrap it up nice and tight so you’re still nice and warm. It washes well, coming out lovely and soft.

Boden fluffy scarf

  • Best: Cosy scarf
  • Colours available: Camel
  • Material: Acrylic, polyamide, alpaca, wool, elastane
  • Machine washable: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Large
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Not as plush as we were expecting

If you’re looking for a design that is warm and cosy, then Boden may be the best place to look. This extra-wide option will wrap around your entire neck and shoulders, ensuring you’re nice and snuggly. The blend of acrylic, alpaca, and wool makes it incredibly soft without being itchy. Our one grip is that it isn’t quite as fluffy as its name first makes out, so don’t expect something super plush to arrive.

Lucy & Yak rainbow scarf

  • Best: Planet-friendly scarf
  • Colours available: Multi
  • Material: Recycled polyester
  • Machine washable: Yes, on a cold wash
  • Why we love it
    • Planet-friendly
    • Bold colours

Lucy & Yak is well known for its sustainability incentives, earning the brand a ‘great’ score on third-party adjudicator Sustainable Review’s sustainability index. If you’re after a more planet-friendly pick, this could be the brand for you. Made from recycled polyester and dyed with low-impact dyes, this scarf doesn’t scrimp on style or colour while still being a bit more eco conscious. It’s thick, warm and cosy and our tester felt sufficiently wrapped up during testing. Plus, we loved the rainbow colourway, which made us stand out from the crowd.

White Stuff penny-plain oversized scarf

  • Best: Thin scarf
  • Colours available: Pink
  • Material: Polyester
  • Machine washable: No
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Not machine washable

If you’re not one to faff around with thick and chunky scarves, you may want a lightweight design to see you through the colder season. This style offers exactly that: a thin, silky feel that’s sure to add an extra element of interest to any outfit. While it isn’t the warmest, it will protect your neck from any indoor draughts and our tester found that it felt nice against the skin too. One downside is that it’s handwash or dry clean only, so keep spillages to a minimum.

Le Bonnet scarf

  • Best: Lambswool scarf
  • Colours available: Pink, red, blue, black, grey, white, yellow, orange, purple
  • Material: Lambswool, Caregora
  • Machine washable: No, dry clean only
  • Why we love it
    • Made from lambswool
    • Soft against the skin
  • Take note
    • Dry clean only

If you’re a fan of high-quality winter accessories, look no further than Le Bonnet. The brand’s scarf is made blend from a lambswool and Caregora wool (a responsible fibre from Angora rabbits) and feels soft, warm and cosy. On top of its all-natural fibre composition, what makes it stand out is the huge number of bright and bold colours. Our tester opted for the loud pink shade and even picked up the matching hat (£60, Lebonnet.com) to really pack a punch. It’s dry clean only though.

Next berry blue longline heavyweight blanket scarf

  • Best: Checked scarf
  • Colours available: Berry/ blue
  • Material: Recycled polyester
  • Machine washable: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Can be styled with a whole host of outfits

This snuggly scarf is very similar to our Fatface find in a classic check print that plays with pastel shades. Sitting on a slightly darker side, it combines blues, creams and browns to create a striking design that’s sure to work with a whole host of outfits. As you’d expect, it’s super soft.

Free People fairytale fringe scarf

  • Best: Cream scarf
  • Colours available: Ivory, pink, amber
  • Material: Acrylic
  • Machine washable: No, hand wash
  • Why we love it
    • Extra large
  • Take note
    • Hand wash only
    • Gets dirty fast

Chunky knitwear instantly gives off a comfortable fashion statement, and this ivory scarf is no exception. The crochet design means this one stands out and it’s complete with cute tassels at the base. Soft, comfortable and large enough to wrap around your shoulders like a blanket, it’ll become a wardrobe staple. Our tester also loved how easily the cream colour worked with the rest of their wardrobe. If you’re a regular make-up wearer, watch out for foundation marks around the neck and be careful not to pull at any of the threads.

Oliver Bonas zebra pink and orange heavyweight scarf

  • Best: Coloured scarf
  • Colours available: Pink/orange
  • Material: Polyester
  • Machine washable: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Bright, colourful pattern
  • Take note
    • Made from polyester

If you’re looking for a standout scarf style that’s sure to brighten up any outfit, opt for this design from Oliver Bonas. Not only is it instantly eye-catching with a colour-clashing animal print, it’s also super soft and snuggly. A big plus is that it’s machine washable, something our tester found to be really helpful when sipping away on coffee.

The verdict: Winter scarves

While we’d recommend adding any of these snuggly scarves to your winter wardrobe, the Fatface option took the top spot thanks to its super soft feel, classic check print and easy-to-wash fabric. For luxury lovers, the Le Bonnet lambswool option stood out as a striking style in a statement shade and high-quality finish, while New Look’s tassel scarf is a great option if you’re looking for a bargain.

Looking for some more festive fashion? Take a look at our guide to the best party dresses

