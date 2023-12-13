9 best scarves for women to snuggle up in this winter

Once you wrap this scarf around you, you’ll know why we named it the best buy. Not only is the pastel-coloured design lovely, but it also feels incredibly soft and almost silky against the skin. It’s also long enough to wrap yourself up in and you can pop it in the washing machine should you spill soup, hot chocolate or anything else on your new winter warmer.
Winter is here, bringing with it grey skies, shorter days and a drop in temperature. Of course, this means many of us are spending more time inside. But when we do brave the great outdoors, we need to be well prepared with warm coats, gloves, hats and scarves taking centre stage.
Where the latter is concerned, from luxurious lambswool to purse-friendly polyester, there’s no short supply to choose from, promising to keep you both warm and snuggly and looking chic.
To help you navigate the never-ending number of styles, shapes and shades, we’ve tried every design within this review. So, keep reading below to see the warmest, most fashionable winter scarves to suit every budget and style from the high street to the high end, including standout styles from Boden, Fatface, Lucy & Yak and many more.
We’ve also highlighted which ones are machine washable too, to make light work of hot chocolate spills and make-up marks.
How we tested
Snuggling up for the colder season, our tester took the task of finding the best winter scarves incredibly seriously. Plucking a wide range of options to suit every price point, we wrapped ourselves up to find the cosiest and most stylish designs, rating each one out of five. We tested them on some of the coldest days, trialling them on long walks, short strolls and even indoors and assessing them for warmth, the quality of the fabric, how well they washed and whether they could be styled with a range of different outfits.
The best women’s scarves for 2023:
- Best women’s scarf overall – Fatface Clara checked scarf: £35, Fatface.com
- Best budget buy – New Look blue brushed tassel scarf: £16.99, Newlook.com
- Best lambswool scarf – Le Bonnet scarf: £95, Lebonnet.com
- Best checked scarf – Next berry blue longline heavyweight blanket scarf: £20, Next.co.uk