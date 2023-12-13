9 best scarves for women to snuggle up in this winter

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Winter is here, bringing with it grey skies, shorter days and a drop in temperature. Of course, this means many of us are spending more time inside. But when we do brave the great outdoors, we need to be well prepared with warm coats, gloves, hats and scarves taking centre stage.

Where the latter is concerned, from luxurious lambswool to purse-friendly polyester, there’s no short supply to choose from, promising to keep you both warm and snuggly and looking chic.

To help you navigate the never-ending number of styles, shapes and shades, we’ve tried every design within this review. So, keep reading below to see the warmest, most fashionable winter scarves to suit every budget and style from the high street to the high end, including standout styles from Boden, Fatface, Lucy & Yak and many more.

We’ve also highlighted which ones are machine washable too, to make light work of hot chocolate spills and make-up marks.

How we tested

A selection of the best scarves we tested for this review (Lauren Cunningham)

Snuggling up for the colder season, our tester took the task of finding the best winter scarves incredibly seriously. Plucking a wide range of options to suit every price point, we wrapped ourselves up to find the cosiest and most stylish designs, rating each one out of five. We tested them on some of the coldest days, trialling them on long walks, short strolls and even indoors and assessing them for warmth, the quality of the fabric, how well they washed and whether they could be styled with a range of different outfits.

The best women’s scarves for 2023: