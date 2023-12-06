The fair isle knit is back – and this is the high street style I’m loving

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A perennially chic alternative to a Christmas jumper (especially the light-up kind), a fair isle knit is a timeless trend to invest in this season.

Whether you dress it up with a sparkly mini skirt or down for a cosy pint in the pub (see Alexa Chung who recently styled hers with white jeans and fair isle), the nostalgic jumper is back in a big way.

While it’s still possible to order authentic fair isle designs from the Scottish island itself, as well as takes from independent knitwear labels, like &Daughter and Herd, the high street is also brimming with inspired interpretations.

From J.Crew and Boden’s cottage core cardigans to Gap, H&M and Topshop’s wearable jumpers, brands are embracing the style.

For me, the best affordable take hails from Mango. The label’s fair isle-inspired knit costs just £35.99 but looks and feels far more premium. If you’re after a subtly festive Christmas jumper that you can wear right through winter, shop the Mango knit below – plus more high street styles.

Mango crew neck sweater with trim: £35.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

A versatile knit for winter, you’ll wear Mango’s subtly festive jumper long beyond Christmas. Pleasingly chunky and thick considering the price, the crew neck style is complete with a ribbed hem and fair isle embroidered detailing. Style it with white jeans and a belt for the perfect laid-back Christmas day look.

Buy now

(H&M )

Not only is H&M’s jacquard jumper a steal at less than £40, but it’s impressive quality, too. The soft knit design is made from an alpaca wool blend with a round neckline and long raglan sleeves. Complete with ribbing around the neckline, cuffs and hem, it’s finished in a fair isle-inspired print.

Buy now

Topshop knitted ultra fluffy fair isle jumper in neutral: £45, Asos.com

(Asos )

Topshop’s fluffy jumper is a contemporary take on the trend. The longline sweater is complete with a round neckline, long sleeves and a regular cut (I’d size up for a cosy, slouchy fit), with brown and beige fair isle detailing.

Buy now

Beaufort & Blake Beith fair isle jumper: £135, Beaufortandblake.com

(Beaufort & Blake )

Knitted from a mohair and merino wool blend, Beaufort & Blake’s jumper is sure to be cosy, while the fluffy finish looks soft to the touch. Elevated by the funnel neck and traditional style fair isle finish across the shoulders, it’s a classic piece.

Buy now

Gap fair isle knit mock neck jumper: £60, Gap.co.uk

(Gap )

Available in cream, brown or blue, Gap’s failsafe take on fair isle is made from a recycled polyester and nylon blend. Touted as soft, the knit features a mock neck, long sleeves and all-over fair isle details. Plus, there’s a kids’ style (£35, Gap.co.uk), so the whole family can match this Christmas.

Buy now

J.Crew fair isle cardigan sweater in brushed yarn: £165, Jcrew.com

(J.Crew)

If you prefer a cardigan over a jumper, look no further than this effortlessly chic J.Crew style. The piece features gold button detailing down the front and is crafted from the label’s plush brushed yarn. Finished in brown with contrast white piping and Fair Isle detailing, style with jeans or a mini skirt for an understated festive look that you’ll be wearing long after Christmas.

Buy now

Herd Fleetwood jumper in ecru: £445, Herdwear.co

(Herd )

One of my favourite sustainable knitwear brands, Herd uses local artisan methods and sources wool straight from farmers and harvesters. Its Fleetwood jumper is described as thick and soft, featuring a traditional fair isle print across the shoulders and body. It’s a timeless investment for winter.

Buy now

