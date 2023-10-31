Christmas is just around the corner, which means we’re getting ready to deck the halls, tuck into tasty festive food and drink and prepare for party season. This time of year is synonymous with nativity scenes, colourful lights, cards arriving in the post and donning seasonally appropriate sequins.

Ever since December 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has become a festive stalwart, too. As the name suggests, this annual event is a day to wear a festive jumper and donate to the charity.

Whether you take partake in Christmas Jumper Day or love getting in the festive spirit via your fashion choices, now’s the time to shop for cosy, Fairisle or novelty knitwear.

With that in mind, we’ve been testing Christmas jumpers for men, women and kids, spanning across everything from Barbie-themed knitwear to more understated numbers that you could wear year-round.

Read on for some festive knitwear shopping inspiration.

How we tested

Our reviewers sampled a selection of Christmas jumpers for men, women and kids over a few weeks’ wear. During testing, we looked at each knit’s festive theme, alongside warmth, comfort and value for money. Keep scrolling to see which one we’ll be wearing in December and beyond.

We tested a variety of Christmas jumpers, featuring classic and novelty prints (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best Christmas jumpers for 2023 are: