8 best Christmas jumpers 2023: Novelty, Fairisle and festive knitwear for men, women and kids

Shop seasonal knits to suit the whole family

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 31 October 2023 10:40
<p>We’ve been testing Christmas jumpers, spanning from <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/television/barbie-movie-watch-home-uk-stream-b2422993.html">Barbie</a>-themed knitwear to ones you could wear year-round</p>

We’ve been testing Christmas jumpers, spanning from Barbie-themed knitwear to ones you could wear year-round

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Tu Clothing Christmas jumper
    Tu Clothing red Xmas jolly jumper
    Best overall

    This fun pink and red jumper features the words “jolly” and “merry” emblazoned across it, alongside star and Christmas tree patterns. The midweight knit has a boxy fit, and our tester likes wearing it over a dress as well as with jeans and a T-shirt. We think this is a stylish suggestion if you’re seeking chic rather than garish Christmas knitwear.

    New Camp Ltd family novelty Christmas jumper
    New Camp Ltd family novelty Christmas jumper
    Best budget buy

    If you’re looking to get the whole family a Christmas jumper, this novelty red, green and white Fairisle number is available in a wide range of sizes from ages 2-14 and from small to 4XL.

  • New Look pink knit fairisle love Christmas logo jumper
    New Look pink knit Fairisle love Christmas logo jumper
    Best festive pattern

    What we first noticed about this jumper is its cutesy gingerbread man and hearts print, complete with “I love Christmas” writing across the middle. The pink, white, red and green jumper ticks all the colourful festive knit boxes, and it also features imagery depicting snowflakes, colourful lights and candy canes too.

    FatFace fairisle crew jumper
    FatFace Fairisle crew jumper
    Best for men

    This timeless blue Fairisle jumper is an ideal pick for an understated menswear option. It features a grey, blue and white design, which makes the knitwear both a suitable Christmas jumper option and a cosy piece to wear year-round.

  • Free People fireside tunic jumper
    Free People fireside tunic
    Best cosy Christmas jumper

    Available in both red and white, we plumped for the latter shade which showcases a black snowflake and diamond pattern. The chunky knit is supremely cosy, and our tester loves snuggling up in this jumper on chiller days. It has an oversized, slouchy fit, which we think dials up the style points.

    Barbie Christmas jumper
    Barbie Christmas jumper
    Best novelty Christmas jumper

    Shopping for a mini fan of the Barbie film? Your interest may be piqued by this cute pink jumper, which is available to suit kids aged 3-13 years. The midweight knit features a suitably pink design, complete with hearts, snowflakes, a Fairisle pattern, and some sparkly silver Christmas trees.

  • Star jumper with cashmere
    The White Company star jumper with cashmere
    Best luxury Christmas jumper

    If you seek a luxurious knitwear offering for this festive season and beyond, The White Company’s star jumper provides with a cashmere blend. The jumper has a casual fit, so it’s neither too tight or baggy, and we’ve enjoyed pairing this knit with metallic trousers for nights out.

    Barbour fox knitted jumper
    Barbour fox knitted jumper
    Best roll neck

    Nothing is cosier during the colder months than donning a chunk roll neck jumper, and this Barbour pick has a festive Fairisle pattern, too. We put it to the test during chilly weather in Scotland and found the 80 per cent wool jumper to be suitably snug – this is a thick knit to keep you warm all winter long.

Christmas is just around the corner, which means we’re getting ready to deck the halls, tuck into tasty festive food and drink and prepare for party season. This time of year is synonymous with nativity scenes, colourful lights, cards arriving in the post and donning seasonally appropriate sequins.

Ever since December 2012, Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day has become a festive stalwart, too. As the name suggests, this annual event is a day to wear a festive jumper and donate to the charity.

Whether you take partake in Christmas Jumper Day or love getting in the festive spirit via your fashion choices, now’s the time to shop for cosy, Fairisle or novelty knitwear.

With that in mind, we’ve been testing Christmas jumpers for men, women and kids, spanning across everything from Barbie-themed knitwear to more understated numbers that you could wear year-round.

Read on for some festive knitwear shopping inspiration.

How we tested

Our reviewers sampled a selection of Christmas jumpers for men, women and kids over a few weeks’ wear. During testing, we looked at each knit’s festive theme, alongside warmth, comfort and value for money. Keep scrolling to see which one we’ll be wearing in December and beyond.

We tested a variety of Christmas jumpers, featuring classic and novelty prints

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best Christmas jumpers for 2023 are:

  • Best Christmas jumper overall – Tu Clothing red Xmas jolly jumper: £22, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – New Camp Ltd family novelty Christmas jumper: £14.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best festive pattern – New Look pink knit Fairisle love Christmas logo jumper: £22.99, Newlook.com
  • Best cosy Christmas jumper – Free People fireside tunic: £158, Freepeople.com

Tu Clothing red Xmas jolly jumper

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: 8-24
  • Machine washable?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Matching and similar options available for kids and men

This fun pink and red jumper features the words “jolly” and “merry” emblazoned across it, alongside star and Christmas tree patterns. The midweight knit has a boxy fit, and our tester likes wearing it over a dress as well as with jeans and a T-shirt. We think this is a stylish suggestion if you’re seeking chic rather than garish Christmas knitwear.

As well as the womenswear option, there’s also an identical kids version (£15, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) and a matching blue menswear alternative (£22, Tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk). It washes well and would see you through the whole of December, before being brought out again next year.

This an affordable, popular pick and selling out quickly, with only three sizes left online, so we’d suggest ordering the jumper soon.

New Camp Ltd family novelty Christmas jumper

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: 2-14 years and S-4XL
  • Machine washable?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Extensive size range available for men, women and kids

If you’re looking to get the whole family a Christmas jumper, this novelty red, green and white Fairisle number is available in a wide range of sizes from ages 2-14 and from small to 4XL.

The crew neck jumper has a classic festive feel and is emblazoned with reindeer and Christmas trees. Our tester’s son has been sporting the knit and we’ve found the fit is true to size.

We’ll be wearing it on Christmas Jumper Day and as a fun top throughout the festive holidays too.

New Look pink knit Fairisle love Christmas logo jumper

  • Best: Festive pattern
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Machine washable?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Cutesy pattern complete with gingerbread men

What we first noticed about this jumper is its cutesy gingerbread man and hearts print, complete with “I love Christmas” writing across the middle. The pink, white, red and green jumper ticks all the colourful festive knit boxes, and it also features imagery depicting snowflakes, colourful lights and candy canes too.

We noted that this knit feels soft and cosy to wear, without being too heavy, so you could layer the jumper or sport it as a standalone piece.

FatFace Fairisle crew jumper

  • Best: For men
  • Sizes: S-XXL
  • Machine washable?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Good-quality composition

This timeless blue Fairisle jumper is an ideal pick for an understated menswear option. It features a grey, blue and white design, which makes the knitwear both a suitable Christmas jumper option and a cosy piece to wear year-round.

Our tester has been sporting the jumper for a couple of months now and it still looks brand-new, so we’re impressed by the 60 per cent cotton and 10 per cent wool jumper’s high-quality composition.

We also think the jumper would make a gorgeous gift for the man in your life come Christmas Day.

Free People fireside tunic

  • Best: Cosy Christmas jumper
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Machine washable?: No. Hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Noticeably soft and snuggly

Available in both red and white, we plumped for the latter shade which showcases a black snowflake and diamond pattern. The chunky knit is supremely cosy, and our tester loves snuggling up in this jumper on chiller days. It has an oversized, slouchy fit, which we think dials up the style points.

The cotton-mix jumper is noticeably soft, whether you’re wearing a light layer or long-sleeved T-shirt underneath. We’ve been pairing it with a skirt and boots for a smarter AW23 look, and also love Free People’s “hit the slopes” pullover fleece (£158, freepeople.com), if you’re seeking more casual Christmas attire.

Barbie Christmas jumper

  • Best: Novelty Christmas jumper
  • Sizes: 3-13 years
  • Machine washable?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Fun pink and sparkly pattern for fans of the film

Shopping for a mini fan of the Barbie film? Your interest may be piqued by this cute pink jumper, which is available to suit kids aged 3-13 years. The midweight knit features a suitably pink design, complete with hearts, snowflakes, a Fairisle pattern, and some sparkly silver Christmas trees.

Our teenage tester found the fit to be true to size, and we think the jumper will work well with a party dress or skirt for Christmas festivities, as well as to jazz up some jeans. One thing’s for certain, the character of Christmas Barbie is covered with this jumper.

The White Company star jumper with cashmere

  • Best: Luxury Christmas jumper
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Machine washable?: No, hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile design

If you seek a luxurious knitwear offering for this festive season and beyond, The White Company’s star jumper provides with a cashmere blend. The jumper has a casual fit, so it’s neither too tight or baggy, and we’ve enjoyed pairing this knit with metallic trousers for nights out.

We noted how comfy it is to wear, and while it did pill a little, that’s to be expected with items containing cashmere – a fabric comb easily removes those pesky fabric bobbles.

While the star print is a nod to the sparkly season of Christmas, it needn’t just be worn during the festivities, making this jumper a versatile buy.

Barbour fox knitted jumper

  • Best: Roll neck
  • Sizes: 8-18
  • Machine washable?: No, hand wash only
  • Why we love it
    • Thick enough to offer substantial warmth

Nothing is cosier during the colder months than donning a chunk roll neck jumper, and this Barbour pick has a festive Fairisle pattern, too. We put it to the test during chilly weather in Scotland and found the 80 per cent wool jumper to be suitably snug – this is a thick knit to keep you warm all winter long.

The navy base works well with most outfits, while the contrasting burgundy and sky blue tones add an extra element. We’ve also enjoyed wearing a similar crew neck offering from Barbour, the tidal knitted jumper (£84.95, Barbour.com), which is available in white and pink.

The verdict: Christmas jumpers

For an affordable and fun Christmas jumper offering with options to suit the entire family, Tu Clothing’s red Xmas jolly jumper ticks all the festive boxes. Meanwhile, FatFace’s Fairisle crew jumper is a classic knit for men. If you’re seeking a novelty option, the Barbie Christmas jumper will impress fans of the film. Finally, we love Free People’s fireside tunic and Barbour’s fox knitted jumper for winter warmth.

Getting ready for the Christmas countdown? We’ve rounded up the best beauty advent calendars

