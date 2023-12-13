Augustinus Bader the rich cream, 50ml
- Sizes: 15ml, 30ml, 50ml, 100ml
- Why we love it
- Hydrating
- Smoothing
- Plumping
- Take note
- Need a lot of the product to spread evenly
- Expensive
There’s no denying Augustinus Bader’s flagship face cream is expensive. Starting from £70 for 15ml up to an eye-watering £405 for the 100ml bottle, the luxury formula has been clinically proven to reduce the signs of ageing, as well as lines, hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. Above all, it’s intensely moisturising and hydrating. The product sinks into the skin quickly and acts as a nice base under make-up. After a month’s use, my skin was noticeably softer, smoother and even – arguably the best it’s looked in years, sans make-up.
Despite party season being fully underway, my skin has retained its supple, plumped complexion and radiance. If you prefer lighter formulas, there’s also the cream, which promises the same rejuvenating benefits, though I haven’t tested that specific formula.
Owing to the fact it’s such a rich, thick formula, I found I needed quite a bit of product to spread evenly across my face – which is a gripe considering the cost. Nevertheless, the formula is as effective as it claims, and a great way to dip your toe into the brand if you want to splurge.