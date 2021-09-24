14 best gifts for six-year-olds that they’ll actually use

Six can be a tricky age to buy for. On the one hand, the average six-year-old wants whatever new gadget the older kids brought into school last week, so they can be part of whatever trend is currently sweeping the playground. On the other, they’re still learning how to play and they’re at a crucial stage developmentally, so choosing an age-appropriate present can be a bit of a minefield.

Psychologist and founder of The Good Toy Guide, Dr Amanda Gummer, recommends avoiding the kind of gifts that won’t last them past Boxing Day. “Peer-pressure means that there are definitely “cool” things they’ll want, but it’s difficult to know whether gifts will be a five-minute wonder” she explains.

“With their developing sense of identity, six-year-olds love making things for their friends and family to help express themselves and cement relationships, so creative activities are popular. They also still enjoy role play, and this will be becoming more planned – for example, discussing the roles and the plot before playing.”

Whatever gifts you settle on, Dr Gummer suggests keeping their options open with a variety of toys. “Children benefit from having a balanced play diet, so this Christmas, if you know they have lots of one type of toy, try getting something that helps them develop other skills and interests.”

How we tested

We used Dr Gummer’s advice to select a wide variety of gifts to test and enlisted the help of several six-year-olds – both boys and girls – to put them through their paces. We’ve rounded up our top picks here and included gifts for every budget. That means some will work best as stocking fillers, while others can take centre stage on Christmas morning.

Read more:

The best gifts for six-year-olds are:

Best overall – Lego adventures with Luigi starter course: £49.99, Lego.com

– Lego adventures with Luigi starter course: £49.99, Lego.com Best for fidgety fingers – Tangle classic fidget toy: £2.99, Bmstores.co.uk

– Tangle classic fidget toy: £2.99, Bmstores.co.uk Best for imaginative play – Playmobil 9060 family fun aquarium set: £53.51, Onbuy.com

– Playmobil 9060 family fun aquarium set: £53.51, Onbuy.com Best for outdoor adventures – Den Kit Co forest den kit: £65, Thedenkitco.com

– Den Kit Co forest den kit: £65, Thedenkitco.com Best for story lovers – Toniebox starter set: £69.95, Tonies.com

– Toniebox starter set: £69.95, Tonies.com Best for L.O.L. doll obsessives – L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 glamper with 55+ surprises: £99.9, Smythstoys.com

– L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4-in-1 glamper with 55+ surprises: £99.9, Smythstoys.com Best for encouraging independence – Moulin Rory small toolbox set: £30, Kidly.co.uk

– Moulin Rory small toolbox set: £30, Kidly.co.uk Best for the latest craze – Orbeez colour meez activity kit: £9.99, Smythstoys.com

– Orbeez colour meez activity kit: £9.99, Smythstoys.com Best for the whole family – Exploding Kittens: £15, Explodingkittens.com

– Exploding Kittens: £15, Explodingkittens.com Best for unexpected fun – My Squishy Little Dumplings: £15, Argos.co.uk

– My Squishy Little Dumplings: £15, Argos.co.uk Best for crafty kids – ToucanBox gift subscription: £33, Toucanbox.com

– ToucanBox gift subscription: £33, Toucanbox.com Best for multiple children – Where Are You? Save the Multiverse!: £24.99, Wonderbly.com

– Where Are You? Save the Multiverse!: £24.99, Wonderbly.com Best for nineties nostalgia – Tamagotchi: £15.99, Very.co.uk

– Tamagotchi: £15.99, Very.co.uk Best for STEM fun – Clementoni x Science Museum junior mechanics moving dinosaurs: £15.99, Very.co.uk

The verdict: Gifts for six-year-olds Every gift on this list was a winner with our testers, but the Lego Luigi starter course came out tops and is still being played with regularly several weeks later. For stocking fillers, we’d recommend the Tangles – they’re really very addictive. And for something the whole family can play over the Christmas break, it’s got to be Exploding Kittens. Voucher codes For the latest discounts kids’ toys, clothes and other essentials, try the links below: Very discount codes

Boden discount codes

Joules discount codes For more ideas on entertaining kids, read our guide to the best wooden toys that will inspire their imagination

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.