Best gifts for dads who are (almost) impossible to buy for

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s really no better occasion than Christmas to really show your appreciation for your father figure. Often considered the most difficult person to buy for, you’re probably not alone if you’re wondering what the best gift for your dad is. But that’s where this gift guide comes in.

When it comes to buying for him, our main recommendation is always to stay away from cliché presents that will likely collect dust. Instead, consider his hobbies and the things that he already loves. Perhaps he’s a keen cyclist and would appreciate a new bit of kit, or he’s in need of a new aftershave to leave him smelling fresh. If all else fails, opt for an experience so that you can spend some quality time together.

From high-ticket tech to grooming products we think any man would love to receive, below is a carefully curated edit of the best gifts for dad this Christmas.

How we tested

As with all of our gift guides, this one has very much been a team effort. Enlisting the help of the IndyBest elves, we’ve reviewed every possible gift idea. In making this final round-up, we considered price, quality and how we would feel if we were to unwrap each one.

The best gifts for dads in 2023 are: