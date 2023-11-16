Best stocking fillers for her that are anything but tat

The White Company’s home fragrances make great gifts all year round. This mega candle, which has a burn time of 60 hours, makes for an excellent stocking filler that’ll certainly cheer up the dark winter months. Despite its appearance, the hard outer shell doesn’t burn – just the soft inside and the candle comes with helpful instructions on how best to keep it neat (cut the wick by 5cm before lighting). The spicy and warming scent fills the room even when it’s not lit, and when it’s burning it has a very impressive throw.
However old you are, the best thing about Christmas morning has to be the stocking; a carefully curated selection of gifts that they’ll cherish. If you’re considering giving just a tangerine and a bag of chocolate coins, think again. It’s time to level up your stocking game. And we’re on hand to help.
Whether it’s your first time curating your selection, or you’ve been doing it for years, we’ve reviewed a range of incredibly stylish stocking fillers that are guaranteed to put a smile on your giftee’s face. Of course, the number of items you choose to include will be down to budget, but forget the tat. Instead think skincare in the shape of Molton Brown, affordable, yet high-quality pyjamas they’ll want to wear on repeat, and perhaps their favourite tipple.
You may also want to consider other smile-inducing surprises, such as a dressing gown, their favourite box of chocolates, or a mug they’ll enjoy having their morning cup of coffee out of. Similarly, bookworms will love a great novel they’ve not read. Keep scrolling for our review of the best stocking fillers for her.
How we tested
When it comes to stocking fillers, we considered how thoughtful, practical and of course, affordable each item was. We also steered clear of any gifts that we thought wouldn’t stand the test of time.
The best stocking fillers for her for 2023 are:
- Best candle – The White Company winter candle: £35, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best cookbook – ‘Nothing Fancy’ by Alison Roman, published by Hardie Grant Books: £22.25, Amazon.co.uk
- Best bottled cocktail – Lockdown Liqour espresso martini: £25, Lockdown-liquor.com
- Best pyjamas – Their Nibs womens cotton traditional pyjamas: £36, Theirnibs.com
- Best book – Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, published by Generic: £13.90, Amazon.co.uk