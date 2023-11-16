Best stocking fillers for her that are anything but tat

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

However old you are, the best thing about Christmas morning has to be the stocking; a carefully curated selection of gifts that they’ll cherish. If you’re considering giving just a tangerine and a bag of chocolate coins, think again. It’s time to level up your stocking game. And we’re on hand to help.

Whether it’s your first time curating your selection, or you’ve been doing it for years, we’ve reviewed a range of incredibly stylish stocking fillers that are guaranteed to put a smile on your giftee’s face. Of course, the number of items you choose to include will be down to budget, but forget the tat. Instead think skincare in the shape of Molton Brown, affordable, yet high-quality pyjamas they’ll want to wear on repeat, and perhaps their favourite tipple.

You may also want to consider other smile-inducing surprises, such as a dressing gown, their favourite box of chocolates, or a mug they’ll enjoy having their morning cup of coffee out of. Similarly, bookworms will love a great novel they’ve not read. Keep scrolling for our review of the best stocking fillers for her.

How we tested

When it comes to stocking fillers, we considered how thoughtful, practical and of course, affordable each item was. We also steered clear of any gifts that we thought wouldn’t stand the test of time.

The best stocking fillers for her for 2023 are: