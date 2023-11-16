Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best stocking fillers for her that are anything but tat

From make-up heroes to cookbooks, these presents are sure to be gladly recieved

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 16 November 2023 08:22
<p>Filling a stocking can be difficult, but we’re on hand to help </p>

Filling a stocking can be difficult, but we’re on hand to help

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • best-stocking-fillers-for-her-indybest-candle.png
    The White Company winter botanical candle
    Best candle

    The White Company’s home fragrances make great gifts all year round. This mega candle, which has a burn time of 60 hours, makes for an excellent stocking filler that’ll certainly cheer up the dark winter months. Despite its appearance, the hard outer shell doesn’t burn – just the soft inside and the candle comes with helpful instructions on how best to keep it neat (cut the wick by 5cm before lighting). The spicy and warming scent fills the room even when it’s not lit, and when it’s burning it has a very impressive throw.

    best-stocking-fillers-for-her-indybest-recipe-book
    ‘Nothing Fancy’ by Alison Roman, published by Hardie Grant Books
    Best cookbook

    Cookbooks make wonderful gifts and if the girl in your life loves to host but finds the cooking part a bit of a chore, make sure to put Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman in her stocking. Despite the name, the recipes do indeed taste fancy and delicious, but they are also perfectly simple and unfussy – perfect dishes for when you’re having people over. From small plates and sides to mains to puddings, it’s full to the brim of brilliant crowd-pleasing dishes. Just wait until you try the roast chicken, frazzled chickpeas and the herby salad. They are chef’s kiss.

  • best-stocking-fillers-for-her-indybest-espresso-martini-bottled-cocktail-164320_1500x.png
    Lockdown Liquor espresso martini
    Best bottled cocktail

    Uber cool drinks company Lockdown Liquor makes some of the best premium cocktails. Each of its blends makes for wonderful gifts all year round. If you know the woman in your life loves a certain cocktail, there’s no better stocking filler. The espresso martini is quite something, not too sweet, it tastes as it should once shaken in a cocktail shaker with ice and poured into a glass. An ideal tipple for Christmas Day. We can also vouch for the picante – a sweet, smooth and fiery cocktail that is very drinkable – and the lychee martini, which is deliciously sweet and tangy. Whichever one you choose, it’s bound to get them in the Christmas spirit. For a really special touch, you can even get the label personalised.

    best-stocking-fillers-for-her-indybest-blusher
    Merit balm blush
    Best blusher

    Make-up products make lovely stocking fillers, and if the woman in your life keeps her face as natural as possible, turn to Merit. The brand specialises in minimalist beauty products that are vegan-friendly. While we love everything from Merit, the balm blush is a failsafe gift. The cream formula glides onto the skin with ease and it offers buildable colour. Any beauty lover will be pleased to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

  • best-secret-santa-gifts-indybest-nars-lip-balm
    Nars afterglow lip balm
    Best lip balm

    Perhaps the best lip balm she’ll ever try, we swear by it for keeping our pout hydrated. An everyday staple that comes with us everywhere we go, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients including coconut oil and squalene that provide long-lasting comfort without feeling sticky. The formula leaves a subtle shine on your lips and comes in a choice of nine shades from clear to the brand’s signature orgasm pink and mulberry.

    best-stocking-filler-indybest-tangle-teezer
    Tangle Teezer the ultimate detangler
    Best haircare must-have

    If your recipient loves to look after their hair, there’s no better stocking filler than this brush from Tangle Teezer. From easily detangling knotted wet hair to combing through dry strands, it can do it all and feels satisfyingly good on your scalp while doing so. Designed with two tiers of teeth, the brush has added flex that helps to cause less breakage, making it especially great for fragile hair and you can even use it while showering to draw through shampoo and conditioning treatments.

  • best-stocking-filler-for-her-indybest(2).png
    Their Nibs womens cotton traditional pyjamas
    Best pyjamas

    Finding luxe-looking pyjamas that don’t break the bank is increasingly difficult. That’s where Their Nibs comes in. The brand’s designs look and feel high-end, and are something she’ll undoubtedly love wearing during Twixmas. This hummingbird pair has been part of our collection for more than two years and they still look as good as new. We’ve found that they wash well and have gotten softer over time, but we’d recommend ordering a size up to what they usually wear so that they’re more comfortable. If you’re not sure your giftee will like this print, there’s a whole range of different options.

    Amazon
    ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver, published by Generic
    Best book

    Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction, Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead is deserving of every accolade. An ambitious retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield, Kingsolver’s version is set in the Nineties in Appalachia at the start of the opioid crisis. Damon Fields (nicknamed Demon for his fiery red hair) is born in a trailer to a single, teenage mother who’s in and out of rehab. Following the boy as he journeys through foster homes, derelict schools, addiction, relationships and labour work, the Odyssey touches on love, loss, family and poverty. Damon’s story will linger with your giftee long after they finish the last page.

  • stocking filler indybest.png
    Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s pink Marc de Champagne chocolate truffles
    Best chocolate treat

    A grown-up alternative to the bag of chocolate coins we always found at the bottom of a stocking as a child, these pink chocolate truffles ooze sophistication and luxury. The white and pink striped lid covering Fortnum’s signature bright blue-green eau de nil box is part of the gifting experience, making the recipient feel special before she’s even looked at – or tasted – what’s inside. Once the lid is lifted, she’ll be delighted by the sight of four decadent truffles, coated in pink chocolate and lightly dusted in icing sugar. But the real treat is biting into one, and being bamboozled with the intensely boozy Marc de Champagne-infused ganache. They taste better at room temperature so it’s advised to store them in the cupboard, out of direct sunlight if she can avoid the temptation to eat them all in one sitting.

    m-and-s-best-stocking-fillers-indybest
    Marks & Spencer velvet amber eau de toilette
    Best floral fragrance

    With top notes of neroli blended with sensual white jasmine flowers, this scent is sure to be a big hit. Finished with base notes of amber, it has an impressive staying power. Our tester applied it in the morning and she could still smell it strongly eight hours later. However, the 100ml size means it can easily be carried in a handbag or stored in a desk drawer for frequent top-ups, should she desire a boost of freshness before an important meeting. Presented in a chic gift box, it looks a lot more expensive than £10.

  • lululemon-stocking-filler-indybest(1).png
    Lululemon mini belt bag
    Best activewear accessory

    A bum bag may not be the most exciting present they’ll receive this Christmas, but Lululemon’s could be the practical gift they didn’t know they needed. Whether they’re heading off on holiday, particularly into active pursuits, or they just really need a compact bag to bring with them on evenings out, this one is small, compact and unobtrusive. It’s water-repellent and comes complete with an adjustable strap which keeps it from jumping and shifting around on our waist. While it can be worn across the front as a crossbody bag, we think it looks best when slung around the hips, bum bag style. There’s an outside pocket so they won’t need to rummage around for their essentials, and a small interior pocket for keeping keys or a cardholder secure.

    molton-brown-hand-cream-stocking-filler-indybest.png
    Molton Brown orange and bergamot hand cream
    Best handbag must-have

    Molton Brown held the royal warrant for suppliers of toiletries to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Rumour has it that you’d always find a set of orange and bergamot hand wash and cream in the bathrooms at Balmoral during her reign. This 40ml travel-size edition is the perfect size for a stocking filler and the chic yellow and silver packaging makes it look suitably decadent. Our tester loved the thick, creamy texture and said it absorbed surprisingly quickly. She also said the scent lingers on the skin, awakening the senses to the lively airs of sweet oranges, sparkling bergamot and blossoming neroli. This is pure luxury in a tube.

  • best-stocking-filler-for-her-indybest(1).png
    Pairs Scotland cream white mohair socks
    Best pair of socks

    Socks are a stocking essential – and this pair from Pairs Scotland will become a firm favourite everyday wear during the winter months and beyond. Knitted in mohair yarn, we found them to be thin enough to wear with trainers and boots but still cosy and warm. The neutral cream colourway worked best with our wardrobe, but they’re also available in charcoal, navy, mustard, pink and dark green.

    indybest-best-stocking-fillers-for-her-clips.png
    Oliver Bonas Lanai flowers and faux pearls hair slides
    Best hair clips

    With their gold hardware and glittering gem detailing, these Oliver Bonas hair slides are like jewellery for the hair. With flower decorations as their piece de resistance, each accessory comes adorned with silver colour gemstones or tiny faux pearls – a jewellery trend that has been seeing a resurgence over the last year – or a combination of the two. Very importantly, they’re deceptively strong when it comes to holding the hair in place. They also look just as pretty alone as they do when worn as a trio. Anyone who has a penchant for glam is sure to love them.

  • best-stocking-filler-for-her-indybest.png
    UpCircle face mask with upcycled charcoal
    Best skincare addition

    Anyone with an interest in living more sustainably will be chuffed with skincare from UpCircle. The brand uses by-products from different industries in its formulas, which could be anything from coffee sourced from coffee shops to upcycled fruit from the fragrance industry. This face mask calls on upcycled charcoal powder, which is known to draw impurities from the skin and the formula also contains coconut and turmeric. A little goes a long way and it dries fast before it’s washed off like a cleanser. We feel fresh-faced after using this, and our skin feels as smooth as anything. What’s more, the formula is both vegan and cruelty-free and comes housed in a glass jar instead of a plastic one.

    Merit
    Merit signature lipstick
    Best lipstick

    If it’s good enough for Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That, then it’s good enough for your giftee. Having arrived across the pond from America, Merit is a beauty-editor favourite and it’s signature lipstick is a hero product. Boasting a pleasingly lightweight design, the formula is hydrating with a soft satin finish that can be built up as desired. Made from plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil, the long lasting lippie doesn’t dry out your pout while vitamin C is thrown in to help diffuse the appearance of fine lines. Packaged in a classically sleek case, Merit’s lipstick is an opulent yet still affordable stocking filler.

  • dusk-bathrobe-indybest-stocking-filler-for-her
    Dusk monaco supreme cotton robe
    Best dressing gown

    There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself up in a thick cotton robe after a hot shower. And should you be looking for the perfect one to fill her stocking this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with this design from Dusk, it is one of the best we’ve tried. As all good dressing gowns should be, it’s long and oversized, and the cut is cocooning and comfortable. As for the fabric, it feels soft against bare skin and very absorbent. Trust us when we say that she’s unlikely to want to take it off.

However old you are, the best thing about Christmas morning has to be the stocking; a carefully curated selection of gifts that they’ll cherish. If you’re considering giving just a tangerine and a bag of chocolate coins, think again. It’s time to level up your stocking game. And we’re on hand to help.

Whether it’s your first time curating your selection, or you’ve been doing it for years, we’ve reviewed a range of incredibly stylish stocking fillers that are guaranteed to put a smile on your giftee’s face. Of course, the number of items you choose to include will be down to budget, but forget the tat. Instead think skincare in the shape of Molton Brown, affordable, yet high-quality pyjamas they’ll want to wear on repeat, and perhaps their favourite tipple.

You may also want to consider other smile-inducing surprises, such as a dressing gown, their favourite box of chocolates, or a mug they’ll enjoy having their morning cup of coffee out of. Similarly, bookworms will love a great novel they’ve not read. Keep scrolling for our review of the best stocking fillers for her.

Related stories

43 best gifts for her that she will love, from jewellery to skincare
15 best housewarming gifts that they’ll actually want, from homeware to tech
The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Harrods to Cult Beauty
20 best gifts for grandma that are almost as lovely as she is
33 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

How we tested

When it comes to stocking fillers, we considered how thoughtful, practical and of course, affordable each item was. We also steered clear of any gifts that we thought wouldn’t stand the test of time.

The best stocking fillers for her for 2023 are:

  • Best candle – The White Company winter candle: £35, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best cookbook – ‘Nothing Fancy’ by Alison Roman, published by Hardie Grant Books: £22.25, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best bottled cocktail – Lockdown Liqour espresso martini: £25, Lockdown-liquor.com
  • Best pyjamas – Their Nibs womens cotton traditional pyjamas: £36, Theirnibs.com
  • Best bookDemon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, published by Generic: £13.90, Amazon.co.uk

The White Company winter botanical candle

  • Best: Candle

The White Company’s home fragrances make great gifts all year round. This mega candle, which has a burn time of 60 hours, makes for an excellent stocking filler that’ll certainly cheer up the dark winter months. Despite its appearance, the hard outer shell doesn’t burn – just the soft inside and the candle comes with helpful instructions on how best to keep it neat (cut the wick by 5cm before lighting). The spicy and warming scent fills the room even when it’s not lit, and when it’s burning it has a very impressive throw.

Continue reading...

Loading...

‘Nothing Fancy’ by Alison Roman, published by Hardie Grant Books

  • Best: Cookbook

Cookbooks make wonderful gifts and if the girl in your life loves to host but finds the cooking part a bit of a chore, make sure to put Nothing Fancy by Alison Roman in her stocking. Despite the name, the recipes do indeed taste fancy and delicious, but they are also perfectly simple and unfussy – perfect dishes for when you’re having people over. From small plates and sides to mains to puddings, it’s full to the brim of brilliant crowd-pleasing dishes. Just wait until you try the roast chicken, frazzled chickpeas and the herby salad. They are chef’s kiss.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lockdown Liquor espresso martini

  • Best: Bottled cocktail

Uber cool drinks company Lockdown Liquor makes some of the best premium cocktails. Each of its blends makes for wonderful gifts all year round. If you know the woman in your life loves a certain cocktail, there’s no better stocking filler. The espresso martini is quite something, not too sweet, it tastes as it should once shaken in a cocktail shaker with ice and poured into a glass. An ideal tipple for Christmas Day. We can also vouch for the picante – a sweet, smooth and fiery cocktail that is very drinkable – and the lychee martini, which is deliciously sweet and tangy. Whichever one you choose, it’s bound to get them in the Christmas spirit. For a really special touch, you can even get the label personalised.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Merit balm blush

  • Best: Blusher

Make-up products make lovely stocking fillers, and if the woman in your life keeps her face as natural as possible, turn to Merit. The brand specialises in minimalist beauty products that are vegan-friendly. While we love everything from Merit, the balm blush is a failsafe gift. The cream formula glides onto the skin with ease and it offers buildable colour. Any beauty lover will be pleased to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

For more recommendations, read the full Merit review

Continue reading...

Loading...

Nars afterglow lip balm

  • Best: Lip balm

Perhaps the best lip balm she’ll ever try, we swear by it for keeping our pout hydrated. An everyday staple that comes with us everywhere we go, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients including coconut oil and squalene that provide long-lasting comfort without feeling sticky. The formula leaves a subtle shine on your lips and comes in a choice of nine shades from clear to the brand’s signature orgasm pink and mulberry.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tangle Teezer the ultimate detangler

  • Best: Haircare must-have

If your recipient loves to look after their hair, there’s no better stocking filler than this brush from Tangle Teezer. From easily detangling knotted wet hair to combing through dry strands, it can do it all and feels satisfyingly good on your scalp while doing so. Designed with two tiers of teeth, the brush has added flex that helps to cause less breakage, making it especially great for fragile hair and you can even use it while showering to draw through shampoo and conditioning treatments.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Their Nibs womens cotton traditional pyjamas

  • Best: Pyjamas

Finding luxe-looking pyjamas that don’t break the bank is increasingly difficult. That’s where Their Nibs comes in. The brand’s designs look and feel high-end, and are something she’ll undoubtedly love wearing during Twixmas. This hummingbird pair has been part of our collection for more than two years and they still look as good as new. We’ve found that they wash well and have gotten softer over time, but we’d recommend ordering a size up to what they usually wear so that they’re more comfortable. If you’re not sure your giftee will like this print, there’s a whole range of different options.

Continue reading...

Loading...

‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver, published by Generic

  • Best: Book

Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the Women’s Prize for Fiction, Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead is deserving of every accolade. An ambitious retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield, Kingsolver’s version is set in the Nineties in Appalachia at the start of the opioid crisis. Damon Fields (nicknamed Demon for his fiery red hair) is born in a trailer to a single, teenage mother who’s in and out of rehab. Following the boy as he journeys through foster homes, derelict schools, addiction, relationships and labour work, the Odyssey touches on love, loss, family and poverty. Damon’s story will linger with your giftee long after they finish the last page.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best new books for 2023

Continue reading...

Loading...

Fortnum & Mason Fortnum’s pink Marc de Champagne chocolate truffles

  • Best: Chocolate treat

A grown-up alternative to the bag of chocolate coins we always found at the bottom of a stocking as a child, these pink chocolate truffles ooze sophistication and luxury. The white and pink striped lid covering Fortnum’s signature bright blue-green eau de nil box is part of the gifting experience, making the recipient feel special before she’s even looked at – or tasted – what’s inside. Once the lid is lifted, she’ll be delighted by the sight of four decadent truffles, coated in pink chocolate and lightly dusted in icing sugar. But the real treat is biting into one, and being bamboozled with the intensely boozy Marc de Champagne-infused ganache. They taste better at room temperature so it’s advised to store them in the cupboard, out of direct sunlight if she can avoid the temptation to eat them all in one sitting.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Marks & Spencer velvet amber eau de toilette

  • Best: Floral fragrance

With top notes of neroli blended with sensual white jasmine flowers, this scent is sure to be a big hit. Finished with base notes of amber, it has an impressive staying power. Our tester applied it in the morning and she could still smell it strongly eight hours later. However, the 100ml size means it can easily be carried in a handbag or stored in a desk drawer for frequent top-ups, should she desire a boost of freshness before an important meeting. Presented in a chic gift box, it looks a lot more expensive than £10.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best perfumes for women

Continue reading...

Loading...

Lululemon mini belt bag

  • Best: Activewear accessory

A bum bag may not be the most exciting present they’ll receive this Christmas, but Lululemon’s could be the practical gift they didn’t know they needed. Whether they’re heading off on holiday, particularly into active pursuits, or they just really need a compact bag to bring with them on evenings out, this one is small, compact and unobtrusive. It’s water-repellent and comes complete with an adjustable strap which keeps it from jumping and shifting around on our waist. While it can be worn across the front as a crossbody bag, we think it looks best when slung around the hips, bum bag style. There’s an outside pocket so they won’t need to rummage around for their essentials, and a small interior pocket for keeping keys or a cardholder secure.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Molton Brown orange and bergamot hand cream

  • Best: Handbag must-have

Molton Brown held the royal warrant for suppliers of toiletries to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Rumour has it that you’d always find a set of orange and bergamot hand wash and cream in the bathrooms at Balmoral during her reign. This 40ml travel-size edition is the perfect size for a stocking filler and the chic yellow and silver packaging makes it look suitably decadent. Our tester loved the thick, creamy texture and said it absorbed surprisingly quickly. She also said the scent lingers on the skin, awakening the senses to the lively airs of sweet oranges, sparkling bergamot and blossoming neroli. This is pure luxury in a tube.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Pairs Scotland cream white mohair socks

  • Best: Pair of socks

Socks are a stocking essential – and this pair from Pairs Scotland will become a firm favourite everyday wear during the winter months and beyond. Knitted in mohair yarn, we found them to be thin enough to wear with trainers and boots but still cosy and warm. The neutral cream colourway worked best with our wardrobe, but they’re also available in charcoal, navy, mustard, pink and dark green.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Oliver Bonas Lanai flowers and faux pearls hair slides

  • Best: Hair clips

With their gold hardware and glittering gem detailing, these Oliver Bonas hair slides are like jewellery for the hair. With flower decorations as their piece de resistance, each accessory comes adorned with silver colour gemstones or tiny faux pearls – a jewellery trend that has been seeing a resurgence over the last year – or a combination of the two. Very importantly, they’re deceptively strong when it comes to holding the hair in place. They also look just as pretty alone as they do when worn as a trio. Anyone who has a penchant for glam is sure to love them.

Continue reading...

Loading...

UpCircle face mask with upcycled charcoal

  • Best: Skincare addition

Anyone with an interest in living more sustainably will be chuffed with skincare from UpCircle. The brand uses by-products from different industries in its formulas, which could be anything from coffee sourced from coffee shops to upcycled fruit from the fragrance industry. This face mask calls on upcycled charcoal powder, which is known to draw impurities from the skin and the formula also contains coconut and turmeric. A little goes a long way and it dries fast before it’s washed off like a cleanser. We feel fresh-faced after using this, and our skin feels as smooth as anything. What’s more, the formula is both vegan and cruelty-free and comes housed in a glass jar instead of a plastic one.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Merit signature lipstick

  • Best: Lipstick

If it’s good enough for Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That, then it’s good enough for your giftee. Having arrived across the pond from America, Merit is a beauty-editor favourite and it’s signature lipstick is a hero product. Boasting a pleasingly lightweight design, the formula is hydrating with a soft satin finish that can be built up as desired. Made from plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil, the long lasting lippie doesn’t dry out your pout while vitamin C is thrown in to help diffuse the appearance of fine lines. Packaged in a classically sleek case, Merit’s lipstick is an opulent yet still affordable stocking filler.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Dusk monaco supreme cotton robe

  • Best: Dressing gown

There’s nothing better than wrapping yourself up in a thick cotton robe after a hot shower. And should you be looking for the perfect one to fill her stocking this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with this design from Dusk, it is one of the best we’ve tried. As all good dressing gowns should be, it’s long and oversized, and the cut is cocooning and comfortable. As for the fabric, it feels soft against bare skin and very absorbent. Trust us when we say that she’s unlikely to want to take it off.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best dressing gowns

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Stocking fillers for her

Filling a stocking is a difficult endeavour but thankfully there are plenty of affordable fillers out there. If it’s a pair of high-quality pyjamas she’ll love wearing during Twixmas and beyond, turn to Their Nibs – the designs look far more luxe than the price tags suggest. Where make-up is concerned, Merit is the perfect brand for barely-there products, while a £10 fragrance from M&S is also likely to impress.

Looking for more present recommendations? Read our review of the best gifts for her

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in