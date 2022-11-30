Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing says you’re Christmas-ready to the world like hanging a wreath on your front door. It’s a tradition that dates back to the German Lutherans in the 16th century, whose evergreen advent wreaths were adorned with candles to mark the countdown.

These days, anything goes when it comes to this circular seasonal symbol – whether you’re after something natural-looking or full-on glitzy, there’s a wreath to suit your style.

When choosing a wreath, the first thing to consider is whether you want to go real or faux. Both have their benefits. Only real foliage will give off that wonderful Christmassy smell, whether it’s packed with pine, dried citrus fruits, or pungent eucalyptus leaves.

A number of online florists offer wreath-making kits, too, giving you everything you need to get crafting your Christmas creation.

But, of course, an artificial wreath offers a longer shelf life, and with increasingly clever realism, some can look (if not feel or smell) every bit as authentic as their all-natural counterparts.

Going faux also means you can get creative with design, incorporating a mix of materials and adding an extra bit of Christmas sparkle.

How we tested

We chose from a huge range of real and faux wreaths – most arriving ready-made and some as crafting kits – and looked for quality of materials, how well they stood up to the elements, affordability, and great design.

It’s worth noting a wreath isn’t just for the front door, as you can think outside the box. Indoors, this circular display can work wonders above a mantelpiece, as a centrepiece for the Christmas table, or ceiling-hung with four luxurious ribbons to create a festive focal point.

The best Christmas wreaths for 2022 are: