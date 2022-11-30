Jump to content

5 best Christmas wreaths: Deck the halls with festive foliage

Whether real or faux, be the envy of your neighbours with these stylish door decorations

Ali Howard
Wednesday 30 November 2022 17:29
Not just for the door, these work wonders on mantelpieces, as a centrepiece or hung from the ceiling

(iStock/The Independent)

Nothing says you’re Christmas-ready to the world like hanging a wreath on your front door. It’s a tradition that dates back to the German Lutherans in the 16th century, whose evergreen advent wreaths were adorned with candles to mark the countdown.

These days, anything goes when it comes to this circular seasonal symbol – whether you’re after something natural-looking or full-on glitzy, there’s a wreath to suit your style.

When choosing a wreath, the first thing to consider is whether you want to go real or faux. Both have their benefits. Only real foliage will give off that wonderful Christmassy smell, whether it’s packed with pine, dried citrus fruits, or pungent eucalyptus leaves.

A number of online florists offer wreath-making kits, too, giving you everything you need to get crafting your Christmas creation.

But, of course, an artificial wreath offers a longer shelf life, and with increasingly clever realism, some can look (if not feel or smell) every bit as authentic as their all-natural counterparts.

Going faux also means you can get creative with design, incorporating a mix of materials and adding an extra bit of Christmas sparkle.

How we tested

We chose from a huge range of real and faux wreaths – most arriving ready-made and some as crafting kits – and looked for quality of materials, how well they stood up to the elements, affordability, and great design.

It’s worth noting a wreath isn’t just for the front door, as you can think outside the box. Indoors, this circular display can work wonders above a mantelpiece, as a centrepiece for the Christmas table, or ceiling-hung with four luxurious ribbons to create a festive focal point.

The best Christmas wreaths for 2022 are:

  • Best overall and for eco-conscious crafting – Arena Flowers make your own berry wreath: £35, Arenaflowers.com
  • Best for beginner crafters – Hayes Garden World 2ft pre-lit snowy Dorchester pine feel-real artificial Christmas wreath: £34.99, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk
  • Best for instant glitz – The Seasonal Aisle 45cm foliage and fruits range Christmas wreath: £25.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best unusual design – Pippa Designs citrus and cinnamon wreath: £42.50, Notonthehighstreet.com
  • Best luxury DIY kit – Bloom DIY wreath kit, woodland walk: £85, Bybloom.co.uk

Arena Flowers make your own berry wreath

  • Best: Overall and for eco-conscious crafting
  • Diameter: Customisable
  • Material: Spruse cones, hypericum red and cinerea foliage
  • For: Indoor and outdoor use

We love this online florist for its stance on sustainability, from its commitment to using electric vehicles for deliveries to its partnerships with large-scale reforestation projects. This DIY kit features the freshest foliage with the most wonderful scent – just in case you weren’t feeling Christmassy enough. Beautifully presented (and of course, plastic-free), the kit arrives boxed up with everything you need to start creating, including noble fir, eucalyptus, red ilex berries, and spruce cones. This one’s great for beginner crafters, in that the wreath is slowly built up to look its bushy best with a series of smaller bunches put together to create the whole. You really can’t go wrong with a traditional hand-crafted wreath.

Hayes Garden World 2ft pre-lit snowy Dorchester pine feel-real artificial Christmas wreath

  • Best: For beginner crafters
  • Diameter: 60cm
  • Material: Artificial Dorchester pine
  • For: Indoor and outdoor use

Like some of the best deceptively real-looking Christmas trees, this large pine wreath boasts perfectly imperfect branches that have been flocked for a frosty look. Densely packed and feeling lush despite its artificial materials, it features a handful of snowy pinecones dotted around its diameter but is left deliberately minimal for those who want to add their personal stamp with additional decorations – great if you like the idea of crafting a wreath but don’t want to start from scratch. The wreath really comes to life with its ditsy LED lights, which cleverly come on with a timer, ensuring you don’t waste battery life when there’s nobody around to appreciate the piece in all its twinkling glory.

The Seasonal Aisle 45cm foliage and fruits range Christmas wreath

  • Best: For instant glitz
  • Diameter: 45cm
  • Material: Artificial red fruits
  • For: Indoor use

Some of the best Christmas wreaths make no pretence at being real, and this glitzy number is one of them. In champagne, red or white, the monochrome wreath is stylish in its simplicity. Not unlike a crown of wintry foliage, the glittery twigs and berries are wrapped around a wire frame made to look like a twisted branch with its woody covering. We loved the way the twigs, berries and the polystyrene fruit catch the light. Glamorous and artisanal in equal measure.

Pippa Designs citrus and cinnamon wreath

  • Best: For unusual design
  • Diameter: 35cm
  • Material: Real dried orange and apple slices and cinnamon sticks
  • For: Indoor and outdoor use

Hand-crafted using real dried orange and apple slices interspersed with cinnamon sticks, this is a craft-driven Christmas wreath that smells as good as it looks. The fruit slices and sticks are tightly packed, giving the wreath a look of abundance, while its citrusy colours are a move away from the conventional reds, greens and whites – a welcome diversion, yet the wreath is still wonderfully homely and pleasingly traditional. This one won’t do well being left outdoors in the elements, so it’s best suited to a covered porch, while it also looks the part in a Christmas-ready country kitchen. This wreath is only available for a limited time.

Bloom DIY wreath kit, woodland walk

  • Best: Luxury DIY kit
  • Dimeter: 35.5cm
  • Material: Fresh moss, eucalyptus conifer, pinecones, dried fruit and berries
  • For: Indoor and outdoor use

If you’re in the mood to roll your sleeves up and get crafting this Christmas, Bloom’s range of DIY wreath kits is a great place to start. Featuring fragrant Nordmann spruce, conifer, and berried eucalyptus, and with dried limes, dried lavender, and natural pine cones to decorate, the Woodland Walk wreath is a feast for the senses. In the box was everything we needed to get started, from the mossy ring base to the twine and wires. There’s also clear instructions, but if you need an extra bit of help putting your masterpiece together, there’s also access to a private video tutorial by celebrity florist Larry Walshe to guide you. This is a beautiful, all-natural wreath, and one you’ll be happy to tell the neighbours you created yourself.

The verdict: Christmas wreaths

For something a little more authentic, and playing to our crafting wants, we loved the DIY kits from Arena Flowers and Bloom.

Want to make this year extra special? Head over to our review of the best Christmas tree decorations

