8 best beer advent calendars for a very hoppy Christmas countdown

Alcohol-themed advent calendars are officially a thing, and although beer ones have been around for a while, the good news is manufacturers continue to innovate, producing calendars that celebrate the mighty hop in a wide range of ways.

And don’t assume you’ll miss out on all the fun if you’ve got certain dietary issues, such as a gluten intolerance, either – this year, we’ve come across several advent calendars that include gluten-free beers.

Prone to hunger pangs after sinking a few beers? Opt for the growing number of calendars that feature snacks, too, including munchies such as pork crackling and roasted fava beans.

Finally, rather than offloading a lorry-load of presents onto your nearest and dearest on Christmas Day, why not get in there early and gift them a beer advent calendar on 1 December? Think of it as the gift that keeps on giving (well, up until the 25 December, at least).

As the festive season will be here before you know it, we’ve saved you valuable Christmas shopping time by tasting and testing the best of the beer advent calendars for you. Cheers!

How we tested

We considered a range of factors, including design, range of brands and value for money. We also considered aspects that are often overlooked, such as whether the sturdiness of the design kept the contents in place. After all, what could be worse than opening the first door of your beer advent calendar, only to find the can in question has slipped out of sight?

Finally, there’s no denying a certain amount of drinking was involved, and, as big fans of beer, with a weakness for anything hop-related, we like to think there’s no better judge for the job.

The best beer advent calendars for 2023 are: