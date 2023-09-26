Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pandora needs little introduction. From its keepsake charms and signature snake-chain necklaces to its innovative lab-grown diamond pieces, the label dominates the jewellery industry. Now, it’s launching its first-ever advent calendar.

For the uninitiated, the glitzy world of jewellery advent calendars sees the likes of Missoma, Astrid & Miyu, Abbott Lyon and Swarovski offering 12- or 24-day countdowns to Christmas. They provide glamorous alternatives to advent calendars filled with chocolates, and each item of jewellery is an enduring piece that can be worn and enjoyed for years to come.

Pandora’s debut offering is highly anticipated, and will see you tick off the days in December with 12 carefully curated treats spanning festive-themed charms, staple bracelets and necklaces.

Costing £350, the calendar boasts an overall worth of £550 – better still, the gifts include a keepsake jewellery travel box and a complimentary jewellery-cleaning kit.

Limited-edition and exclusive to the UK, Pandora’s advent calendar isn’t likely to stay in stock for long. As the jewellery magpies that we are, we were among the first to get our hands on the brand’s inaugural offering, to see if it’s worth your money (spoiler: it’s a treasure trove for Pandora-lovers).

How we tested

Christmas came (very) early for us, as we unwrapped the advent calendar ahead of December to see if it will add some festive sparkle to your own celebrations.

(Daisy Lester)

Considering everything from the packaging and variety of pieces found inside, to the quality and overall value for money, here’s our verdict on Pandora’s first-ever advent calendar.