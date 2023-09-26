Jump to content

Pandora’s debut jewellery advent calendar is almost here – and we got an early look

The label’s first-ever calendar is a treasure trove of signature pieces

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:18
Costing £350, the calendar's contents have an overall worth of £550

Costing £350, the calendar’s contents have an overall worth of £550

(iStock/The Independent)

Pandora needs little introduction. From its keepsake charms and signature snake-chain necklaces to its innovative lab-grown diamond pieces, the label dominates the jewellery industry. Now, it’s launching its first-ever advent calendar.

For the uninitiated, the glitzy world of jewellery advent calendars sees the likes of Missoma, Astrid & Miyu, Abbott Lyon and Swarovski offering 12- or 24-day countdowns to Christmas. They provide glamorous alternatives to advent calendars filled with chocolates, and each item of jewellery is an enduring piece that can be worn and enjoyed for years to come.

Pandora’s debut offering is highly anticipated, and will see you tick off the days in December with 12 carefully curated treats spanning festive-themed charms, staple bracelets and necklaces.

Costing £350, the calendar boasts an overall worth of £550 – better still, the gifts include a keepsake jewellery travel box and a complimentary jewellery-cleaning kit.

Limited-edition and exclusive to the UK, Pandora’s advent calendar isn’t likely to stay in stock for long. As the jewellery magpies that we are, we were among the first to get our hands on the brand’s inaugural offering, to see if it’s worth your money (spoiler: it’s a treasure trove for Pandora-lovers).

How we tested

Christmas came (very) early for us, as we unwrapped the advent calendar ahead of December to see if it will add some festive sparkle to your own celebrations.

(Daisy Lester)

Considering everything from the packaging and variety of pieces found inside, to the quality and overall value for money, here’s our verdict on Pandora’s first-ever advent calendar.

Pandora jewellery advent calendar 2023

  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Snake-chain bracelet, heart necklace and matching stud earrings, lock-and-chain charm
  • Value: £550
  • Metal options: Sterling silver
  • Available: 12 October

First things first: the packaging. Arriving in a star-adorned pink-and-white box with Pandora’s signature logo on the front, the doors open to reveal 12 drawers with golden numbers on the front. Sturdy enough for storage use long after Christmas, the drawers can be reversed, to make the box suitable for use year-round.

Each piece in the calendar is crafted from sterling silver, ensuring its durability (albeit, gold-jewellery loyalists might be disappointed there isn’t a choice of metals). Spanning bracelets, necklaces and charms, the line-up is complete with a keepsake jewellery box worth £25 and a cleaning kit worth £15. Both can be redeemed in store or online with exclusive codes found behind two of the doors.

In classic Pandora style, charms dominate the line-up. Adding a dose of sparkle to your Christmas celebrations, expect plenty of festive-themed designs, from a star charm and a very cute mouse in a stocking to a dangling snowflake snow-globe piece that’s worth £60 alone. Beyond these seasonal treats, Pandora has included signature pieces, such as a lock-and-key charm, a delicate chain necklace and “O” pendant, to be mixed and matched day-to-day.

You’ll also find a snake-chain bracelet (hailing from the label’s Moments range), which is compatable with all the charms in the calendar.

Ensuring the line-up’s year-round wearability, one of the stars of the show is the elevated heart necklace. The dazzling gem is cut from cubic zirconia and the chain can be worn in two different lengths, thanks to its adjustable clasp. Adding to the oppulence, the calendar is complete with matching elevated heart stud earrings.

The verdict: Pandora jewellery advent calendar 2023

Pandora has every front covered with its debut jewellery advent calendar. Whether you’re only just discovering the label’s signature styles or you’re a long-time Pandora-lover looking to build your collection with staples, there’s something for everyone.

Granted, if you’re not into silver metals, the calendar is slightly alienating – but those partial to sterling bling will not be disappointed. From seasonal charms to add some sparkle to your festivities to everyday staples for stacking and styling, each piece comes packaged in a drawstring bag, which makes it perfect for gifting, too. Plus, the jewellery box keepsake and cleaning kit adds to its enduring appeal. Pandora devotees, you won’t want to miss out on this calendar – so make sure you join the waiting list now.

From Missoma to Abbott Lyon, we’ve rounded up the best jewellery advent calendars for 2023

