Pandora jewellery advent calendar 2023
- Number of days: 12
- Product highlights: Snake-chain bracelet, heart necklace and matching stud earrings, lock-and-chain charm
- Value: £550
- Metal options: Sterling silver
- Available: 12 October
First things first: the packaging. Arriving in a star-adorned pink-and-white box with Pandora’s signature logo on the front, the doors open to reveal 12 drawers with golden numbers on the front. Sturdy enough for storage use long after Christmas, the drawers can be reversed, to make the box suitable for use year-round.
Each piece in the calendar is crafted from sterling silver, ensuring its durability (albeit, gold-jewellery loyalists might be disappointed there isn’t a choice of metals). Spanning bracelets, necklaces and charms, the line-up is complete with a keepsake jewellery box worth £25 and a cleaning kit worth £15. Both can be redeemed in store or online with exclusive codes found behind two of the doors.
In classic Pandora style, charms dominate the line-up. Adding a dose of sparkle to your Christmas celebrations, expect plenty of festive-themed designs, from a star charm and a very cute mouse in a stocking to a dangling snowflake snow-globe piece that’s worth £60 alone. Beyond these seasonal treats, Pandora has included signature pieces, such as a lock-and-key charm, a delicate chain necklace and “O” pendant, to be mixed and matched day-to-day.
You’ll also find a snake-chain bracelet (hailing from the label’s Moments range), which is compatable with all the charms in the calendar.
Ensuring the line-up’s year-round wearability, one of the stars of the show is the elevated heart necklace. The dazzling gem is cut from cubic zirconia and the chain can be worn in two different lengths, thanks to its adjustable clasp. Adding to the oppulence, the calendar is complete with matching elevated heart stud earrings.