M&S has brought back its sell-out £45 beauty advent calendar

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Just as cherished as our traditional chocolate countdowns, beauty advent calendars have become somewhat of a festive tradition.

From Cult Beauty, Sephora and Lookfantastic to Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury and Next, top brands pull out all the stops for their opulent offerings. Now, M&S has joined the party by unveiling its 2023 beauty advent calendar.

Costing just £45 when spending £35 on home and beauty, it’s packed with £340 worth of products spanning haircare, make-up and skincare.

Packaged in a keepsake vegan vanity case, the calendar contains 25 treats for every day of your countdown. From Philip Kinglsey, Percy & Reed, Eyeko and Ren to Clinique, Aveda, Benefit, Pixi and Dr Paw Paw, the roster of brands found inside are a mix of cult names and in-house favourites.

A sell-out hit year after year, the stalwart’s carefully curated calendar should be on your radar. From when it officially launches to the goodies inside, here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s beauty advent calendar 2023.

M&S beauty advent calendar 2023: £45 (when spending £35 on clothing and home), Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

Price: £45 (when spending £35 on clothing and home)

£45 (when spending £35 on clothing and home) Worth: £340

£340 Number of days: 25

25 Product sizes: 17 deluxe size, 8 full size

17 deluxe size, 8 full size Available: 26 October

Brimming with gifts for every day of your countdown to Christmas, you’ll find 25 beauty products inside the calendar. Plus, all the advent boxes are packaged neatly into a metallic vanity case that you’ll use long after December.

As always, expect a nice mix of high end brands (think Ren and Clinique), as well as M&S’s popular in-house brands (Apothecary is a highlight). From a Pixi brow tamer, Benefit roller lash curling mascara and Clinique lip colour and primer, your party make-up is sorted. Meanwhile, the Ren cleansing gel, Clinque moisture surge and Dr Paw Paw overnight lip mask will help rejuvinate December skin after one too many of said parties.

M&S hasn’t scrimped on its hair and body offering, too, with a Philip Kingsley shampoo and two conditioner formulas, a Percy & Reed volumising oil, Nuxe multi purpose dry oil, Aveda botanical repair styling creme and This Works deep sleep body cocoon all found inside.

Containing both full-size and mini formulas, some of the products will also make lovely gifts.

If previous years are anything to go buy, the calendar is likely to sell out (fast). Whether you shop Sienna Miller’s covetable autumn collection with M&S or revamp your interiors with the shop’s homeware lines, you’ll need to spend £35 to secure the calendar for just £45.

The calendar doesn’t officially launch until 26 October, so note this date down in your diary to avoid disappointment.

Available 26 October

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on beauty, try the links below:

From Selfridges to Charlotte Tilbury, find everything you need to know about this year’s beauty advent calendars in our bumper guide