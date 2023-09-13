John Lewis’s new wine and beer advent calendars offer a merry Christmas countdown

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cosy autumn days are just around the corner and although it may seem a little early, many of us are already thinking about getting organised for Christmas. There’s something about dark nights drawing in and approaching Halloween and Bonfire Night that whips up excitement for the festive countdown. And with several advent calendars launching already for 2023’s festivities, there’s plenty to be excited about – yes, even in September.

Standout picks we’ve discovered so far include plant-based advent calendars filled with vegan-friendly confectionary and bath bombs. Meanwhile, skincare and make-up aficionados will be keen to open up beauty advent calendars from the likes of The White Company, Sephora, and Liberty come December.

Speaking of offerings from major retailers, John Lewis & Partners recently launched a beauty advent calendar too, which costs £195 and is said to be worth more than £900. So, we were excited to hear that the high street stalwart has now followed up with a couple of merry festive countdown options, by launching two new booze-filled advent calendars.

Whether you’re looking to sample different bottles of plonk throughout the festive season or nibble your way through a selection of sweet and savoury snacks, these could be worth a look.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two food and drink festive countdowns, from the contents you’ll uncover to the cost of each calendar.

John Lewis & Partners wine advent calendar: £95, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

This vino-packed advent calendar is an easy way to sample a range of wines without committing to drinking a full bottle. Inside you’ll find 24 mini 18.7cl bottles of red wine, white wine and rosé, from a bottle of shiraz to a sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio. If you’d like a sneak peek, the bottles of rosé found within the alcohol-filled advent calendar include Pink Fox white zinfandel and a Waters Edge white zinfandel, while those who prefer red can look forward to opening a bottle of Dos Condores merlot, Hacienda de Calidad malbec and a Founders Stone shiraz. Finally, white wine fans will be able to fill their glass with a bottle of Alma Terra Mater sauvignon blanc, Silver Creek chardonnay and more. We think the red and gold festive-themed packaging deserves a toast, too.

Buy now

John Lewis & Partners beer & snacks advent calendar: £80, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Patners)

A food and drink-focused countdown with ales, lagers and a selection of sweet and savoury nibbles, buying this advent calendar would introduce you to a wider range of bottles this December. You can expect to find 14 beers to sample in 330ml bottles, from a Cold Bath Brewing Co. lager and a Toast pale ale to a Keith Brewery Ltd. crisp Keith lager. There’s also an assortment of 10 snack packets to munch through, including roast fava bean snacks from The Honest Bean Co., Olly’s Pretzels sour cream and onion pretzel thins, and salted and roasted peanuts. This advent calendar serves up the perfect food and drinks combination to enjoy a pub-style evening from the comfort of your own home.

Buy now

