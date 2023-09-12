Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beauty advent calendars have become just as much a festive tradition as classic chocolate countdowns – and the launches for 2023 are promising a very decadent December.

So far, M&S has unveiled a pleasingly affordable box, Sephora has announced the return of its sell-out offering, and the Selfridges and Liberty line-ups are as luxurious as ever. Now, John Lewis has revealed its 2023 beauty advent calendar – and it doesn’t disappoint.

Setting you back £195 but boasting an overall value of more than £920, the roster of products inside span make-up, haircare, skincare, pampering and more.

From Charlotte Tilbury, Ren and Clinique to Carolina Herrera, Neom and Elemis, you’ll find 16 full-size products and 15 deluxe-size products from mega brands. Plus, some of the advent calendars are even hiding a £500 John Lewis gift voucher or money-can’t-buy experience behind door 25.

Officially launching on 4 October, get the full lowdown on John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar 2023 below.

John Lewis beauty advent calendar 2023: £195, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

Price: £195

£195 Worth: £921.42

£921.42 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Charlotte Tilbury luxury eyeshadow palette, Neom bedtime hero scented candle, Elemis pro-collagen rose marine cream and Laura Mercier loose setting powder

Charlotte Tilbury luxury eyeshadow palette, Neom bedtime hero scented candle, Elemis pro-collagen rose marine cream and Laura Mercier loose setting powder Available: 4 October

Among the 31 (yes, 31) products found inside John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar, 16 of them are full-size. From Carolina Herrera’s mini tint lip balm and case, L’Occitane’s almond hand and nails care, Neom’s bedtime hero scented candle and the brand’s bedtime hero pillow mist to Votary’s super seed serum, Charlotte Tilbury’s luxury eyeshadow palette and The Ordinary’s natural moisturiser, the line-up is brimming with full-size goodies from big-name brands.

The deluxe-size offering is just as impressive. Behind the doors, you’ll find everything from Laura Mercier’s loose setting powder and Nars’s blush to Living Proof’s triple bond complex and Philip Kingsley’s weightless shampoo and conditioner duo (it’s safe to say you’re covered when it comes to travel-sized essentials).

With treats to both pamper (think Sisley’s haircare oil, Demalogica’s peptide eye gel and Susanne Kaufmann’s glow mask) and make you party-ready (Bobbi Brown’s shadow stick for bold eyes and Clinique’s mascara for high-impact lashes), it’s the perfect roster of formulas for the festive season.

The beauty advent calendar is available from 4 October, and you can sign up with your email now to be notified when it becomes available – if previous years are anything to go by, you’ll want to be quick before it sells out.

Available 4 October

