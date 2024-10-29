Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

With the price of beauty advent calendars rising with each year, it was a breath of fresh air to find that the Asos face and body 2024 advent has remained less than £100. Of course, these premium calendars have their place and, from Sephora to Liberty, we’d be lying if said these high-end hauls don’t excite us. That said, we’re always impressed by good value for money and the Asos bundle is exactly that.

It’s £95, qualifies for free delivery and – the real clincher – is worth more more than £400. It’s stocked full of trending brands, from Made by Mitchell to Milk, and includes 12 full-size products. The packaging is perhaps a little been-there-done-that in an oil slick-style chrome but, at the end of the day, we’d rather the brand cut costs in these superfluous departments than in the actual formulas themselves.

Unlike many, the Asos calendar is available to buy now and will certainly sell out before 1 December. Luckily, we had the opportunity to rifle through its products ahead of time to help you weigh up your options before it’s gone – keep reading for everything you need to know.

How we tested

Asos beauty advent calendar unboxing

Now we think this may leave us on the naughty list, but we did unbox all 25 days of the Asos calendar in September, more than 70 days before we were supposed to. But we did it in the name of research.

open image in gallery We got using the products in the asos face and body calendar straight away ( Lucy Smith )

We reviewed the products included, delved into the sizes of the mini products features (because who wants a thimble’s worth of moisturiser?) and discussed the overall value of the brands and formulas on offer. There will be spoilers ahead, but if you’re someone with a penchant for only the best buys, scroll on for all the details on why this calendar is just that.