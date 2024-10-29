Asos face + body 25 day advent calendar 2024
- Price: £95
- Worth: £403
- Number of days: 25
- Number of full-sized products: 12
- Advent calendar highlights: Elemis superfood midnight facial, Sol de Janeiro firmeza oil, The Inkey List oat cleansing balm and Mac lipstick
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- There are 12 full-size products, which is generous considering the price
- Plenty of TikTok trending brands including Sol de Janeiro and Iconic London
- Almost a full skincare routine
- Take note
- Jenga-like packaging makes it a nightmare to organise once you remove one box
- Some of the minis are stingy
With the bonus of an extra 26th product, the Asos 25-day face and body advent calendar is a strong choice among the very few that cost less than £100 in 2024.
With The Inkey List oat cleansing balm; the Ren ready steady glow tonic; the glow hub facial serum; the Sunday Riley auto correct eye cream; and the first aid beauty ultra repair cream, you will find yourself treated to 99 per cent of a full skincare routine. Our only gripe is that Asos has missed a trick by not including any SPF.
As for make-up, we enjoyed the addition of TikTok sensation Mitchell Halliday and his self-named Made by Mitchell blursh. Likewise, in an era where hair and scalp care is paramount to our beauty routines, the hair ties were a welcome addition – no more tugging and tangles.
Some products – including the BareMinerals maximist mascara – weren’t ones we’d heard about before, but after testing, we loved the volumising effect it left on our lack-lustre lashes. We were a tad disappointed to see Revolution as the star big product, especially in a department where the brand isn’t perhaps known (eyeshadow), but could this be the affordable discovery of the hour? We’re always open to new budget beauty.
We’re big fans of the haircare here, despite Asos
Despite Asos branding its calendar as exclusively for face and body, we’re big fans of the included haircare, with products from the likes of Sachajuan, Philip Kingsley and Beauty Works – your locks will be left conditioned and nourished post-December. As for the body aspect, there’s of course Sol de Janeiro (the firmeza body oil, which we loved) as well as Rituals ritual of jing body scrub. And of course, we could not forget Grown Alchemist, the on-the-up brand behind some of our favourite hand washes – you’ll find the company’s facial exfoliant, which is not to be slept on.
Unfortunately, the packaging is a little impractical, with the removal of each box causing a bit of a domino effect on those remaining. But of course, this is a small inconvenience to wrestle with given the 76 per cent savings at stake.