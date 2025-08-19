Sephora beauty advent calendar 2025 waitlist has opened – here’s how to sign up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Sephora beauty advent calendar was my favorite among all the ones I tried last year, so when I found out the 2025 edition was on its way, I could barely contain my excitement. The once US-only retailer – which launched in the UK in 2022 – is one of the latest beauty brands to unveil its Christmas calendar, with Boots, Harrods, Selfridges and more dropping earlier this month (browse my full selection of the best beauty advent calendars 2025).

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait and, based on the brand’s early sneak peek at the first five products, it looks like we’re in for a truly indulgent December.

Sephora is keeping the price and worth of this year’s calendar secret for now, but I can confirm that there will be an extra product compared to 2024 (totalling 41) and, as usual, 24 full-sizes. Scroll on for everything I know so far, including sign up details plus those all important first five items.

Sephora favourites beauty advent calendar 2025: Price TBC, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery This year's calendar features products from Merit and Medik8, to name a few ( Sephora/The Independent )

So far, Sephora has revealed that its 2025 favourites calendar will go on sale for pre-orders on 3 September, with the waitlist open now for those eager to buy. The advent has sold out three years in a row, so joining the waitlist – and being among the first notified once it goes live – is one of the best things you can do to boost your chances of purchasing success. Plus, five lucky individuals from the waitlist will get to take home the calendar free of charge, so there’s even more incentive to join.

While last year’s packaging was a slick silver with cerise accents, 2025’s is glitzy in gold with neon light-style motifs. Promising buyers “lots of exclusives”, the first five products (listed below) comprise a mix of new and returning brands, with Medik8, Sephora own-brand and Glow Recipe also having featured in 2024’s product line-up. So far the retailer has confirmed:

Merit Beauty flush balm cream blush, cheeky – full size, 9g (£26, Sephora.co.uk)

Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye 3 – full size, 15ml (£42, Sephora.co.uk)

Tarte tartelette palette – full size, 0.97g (not for sale)

Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide hue drops, sun glow – full size, 40ml (£32, Sephora.co.uk)

Kayali fleur majesty rose royale – mini, 10ml (£28, Sephora.co.uk)

