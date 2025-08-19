8 best hypochlorous acid sprays to cleanse and soothe, tested by a beauty expert

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Want to give your skincare routine a boost? The best hypochlorous acid sprays offer multifunctional benefits, from calming inflammation to minimising breakouts.

The versatile mists lend a hand when it comes to banishing germs and bacteria. Originally used in medical settings, skin expert Dr Lauren Jamieson explains that they “can be used for wound care, skincare, skin cleansing before procedures and general disinfection.”

But while the medical applications of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) long predate its popularity in the world of beauty, the industry is catching up. Brands like Mario Badescu Tower 28, and Kanzen have all launched hypochlorous acid mists, combining the acid with other skin-loving ingredients. The claim is that the antibacterial properties in the acid can stop breakouts before they start, and ease skin conditions like eczema and rosacea.

With so many brands making formulas – and as claims about the benefits of hypochlorous acid get more and more outlandish – it can be hard to work out which of these sprays actually lives up to its marketing.

As more and more makeup brands jump on the bandwagon, I went to work separating the good formulas from the bad. Scroll on for my top picks, with suggestions for every skin type and budget.

How I tested

I tested a wide range of hypochlorous acid sprays before whittling down the options to my favourite formulas ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

For several months, I tested the following hypochlorous acids in multiple situations, including after the gym (pictured), over makeup and when my skin was breaking out. During this period, I paid attention to the following:

Odour: Hypochlorous acid is related to chlorine and often smells similar, but the best formulas cleverly mask this swimming pool scent.

Hypochlorous acid is related to chlorine and often smells similar, but the best formulas cleverly mask this swimming pool scent. Sensitivity: As a product designed to soothe irritated skin and benefit those with damaged skin barriers, I ensured all the formulas featured were gentle, no matter how frequently they were applied.

As a product designed to soothe irritated skin and benefit those with damaged skin barriers, I ensured all the formulas featured were gentle, no matter how frequently they were applied. Results: It can take a minimum of six weeks to see reliable results from a single product, which is why I used these sprays for months. I noted any differences in my skin and recorded any brands that stood out from an anti-inflammatory perspective.

It can take a minimum of six weeks to see reliable results from a single product, which is why I used these sprays for months. I noted any differences in my skin and recorded any brands that stood out from an anti-inflammatory perspective. Value for money: Taking into account size, cost, packaging (including pump and spray dispensers) and ingredients, I weighed up which formulas had the most to offer.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has been reviewing beauty products for IndyBest since July 2024, covering everything from the best micellar waters to the best hyaluronic acid serums. When it comes to face mists, she’s on top of the latest trends, and reviewed Rhode’s glazing mist when it launched earlier this year. She’s also experienced symptoms of rosacea on her face, so she was perfectly placed to assess the claims of these hypochlorous sprays.

The best hypochlorous acid sprays for 2025 are: